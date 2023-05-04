Track and field: Detroit Lakes girls take second place, boys fourth in six-team Alexandria Relays

ALEXANDRIA – The Lakers girls track team finished second, and the boys fourth in the Alexandria Relays on Tuesday, May 2, at the host Alexandria Area High School track complex.

The event featured a large set of relay races, many of which you won’t see at typical high school track and field competitions, including sprint medley relays, distance medley relays and even a mixed relay event in which a team consisted of two boys and two girls.

Alexandria captured the girls title at the meet with a score of 135.91, besting Detroit Lakes which finished with 89.98 points. Pequot Lakes garnered 59.95 points for third, followed by Little Falls (54.96), Fergus Falls (48.95) and Willmar (32.94).

Alexandria swept the meet, winning the boys title with a score of 131.89 points, and Little Falls trailed with 87.89 points for second. Pequot Lakes took third with 73.97 points, followed by Detroit Lakes (66.96), Willmar (39.95) and Fergus Falls (22).

The Laker girls second-place finish was fueled by several first place individual and relay team finishes, and a strong showing in the field events.

The 4x100 meter relay team of junior Ella Paulson, junior Rylee Johnson, sophomore Mamie Hunter and senior Abby Larson took first place in a time of 50.84 seconds. As did the Laker girls sprint medley relay 800 team of Paulson, Larson and sophomores Mallory Fischer and Lila Kallstrom in a time of 1:59.96.

Other first place finishes included junior Grace Gunderson in the high jump who recorded a personal record jump of 5 feet 3 inches, three inches better than second place; and senior Jerzie Horner who vaulted a personal record of 10 feet 6 inches for the title.

Second place finishes included Rylee Johnson in the 300 meter hurdles in 51.42 seconds, also a personal record; senior Jacee Hauser in the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, a season record, and also in the discus with a throw of 109 feet 8 inches, also a season record; and the 4x800 meter relay team of junior Helena Daggett, freshman Hannah Barberg, seventh-grader Marin Johnson and senior Amaya LeCleir which finished in a time of 10:37.81.

The Laker boys were led by several first place finishes in the field events.

Junior Mason Carrier took first place in the shot put with a throw of 48 feet 10 inches, a personal record; junior Lawson Green claimed the discus title with a throw of 142 feet 7 inches, also a personal record; and senior Jake Pavek was tops in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet 10 inches,another personal record.

Overall, the boys throwers were a highlight for the Lakers this meet. In shot put, in addition to Mason’s first place finish, junior Braydon Sjoblom took third with a throw of 47 feet 4 inches, and junior Isaac Cariveau took fourth with a throw of 46 feet 9 inches, also a personal record.

In discus, in addition to Greene’s title finish, Sjoblom took second with a throw of 130 feet 8 inches and Cariveau took eighth with a throw of 113 feet 9 inches.

The boys 4x110 shuttle hurdles relay team of senior Alexander Fletcher, junior Brady Wirtz, Greene and sophomore Caden Strand took second in a time of 1:18.54.

ALEXANDRIA RELAYS GIRLS TEAM SCORES- 1- Alexandria 135.91, 2- Detroit Lakes 89.89, 3- Pequot Lakes 59.95, 4- Little Falls 54.96, 5- Fergus Falls 48.95, 6- Willmar 32.94

ALEXANDRIA RELAYS BOYS TEAM SCORES- 1- Alexandria 131.89, 2- Little Falls 87.89, 3- Pequot Lakes 73.97, 4- Detroit Lakes 66.96, 5- Willmar 39.95, 6- Fergus Falls 22

DETROIT LAKES GIRLS TOP SIX FINISHERS- 2nd- Rlyer Johnson 51.42, 5th- Mallory Fischer 52.24, 6th- Maddie Blahut 53.43

4x100M RELAY- Ella Paulson, Rylee Johnson, Mamie Hunter, Abby Larson 50.84

4X200M RELAY- 5th- Tatum Rader, Haydon King, Brooklyn Markuson, Natalie Spindler 1:59.38

4x800M RELAY- 2nd- Helena Daggett, Hannah Barberg, Marin Johnson, Amaya LeCleir 10:37.81

800M SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY- 2nd- Helena Daggett, Hannah Barberg, Marin Johnson, Amaya LeCleir 10:37.81

4000M DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY- 4th- Marin Johnson, Hannah Barberg, Amaya LeCleir, Julia Steffl 14:39.33

SHOT PUT- 2nd- Jacee Hauser 35’, 5th- Brenna Skadsem 33’

DISCUS- 2nd- Jacee Hauser 109’ 8”, 4th- Ella Betcher 109’ 10’

HIGH JUMP- 1st- Grace Gunderson 5’ 3”, 5th- Rylee Johnson 4’ 8”

POLE VAULT- 1st- Jerzie Horner 10’ 6”, 5th- Morgan Hausten 7’ 6”, 5th- Ella Paulson 7’ 6”, 5th- Alonna Moench 7’ 6”

HIGH JUMP- 4th- Haydon King 15’ 3”, 4th- Mamie Hunter 15’ 3”. 6th- Mallory Fischer 15’ 1”

DETROIT LAKES BOYS TOP SIX FINISHERS- 300M HURDLES- 6th- Caden Strand 47.29

4x100M RELAY- 4th- Gage Hutch, Brock Jones, Jameson Riewer, Bryant Kulzer 47.38

4x200M RELAY- 4th- Brady Wirtz, Charles Kalina, Jamus Walz, Ethan Carrier 1:44.09

4x800M RELAY- 6th- Jason Belland, Avery Bowen, Mark Carlson, Hunter Hanson 9:52.45

800M SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY- 4th- Ethan Carrier, Alexander Fletcher, Charles Kalina, Evan Thomas 1:42.66

4000M DISTANCES MEDLEY RELAY- 5th- Connor Jensen, Xander Jensen, Ryan Erickson, Ezekiel Blow 12:23.47

4x110M SHUTTLE HURDLES- 2nd- Alexander Fletcher, Brady Wirtz, Lawson Greene, Caden Strand 1:18.54

SHOT PUT- 1st- Mason Carrier 48’ 10”, 3rd- Braydon Sjoblom 47’ 4”, 4th- Isaac Cariveau 46’ 9”

DISCUS- 1st- Lawson Green 142’ 7”, 2nd- Braydon Sjoblom 130’ 8”

HIGH JUMP- 1st- Jake Pavek 5’ 10”, 3rd- Billy Thompson 5’ 8”

POLE VAULT- 6th- Coye Braten 9’

LONG JUMP- 6th- Noah Larson 18’ 2.5”

4X400 MIXED RELAY- 5th- Tyler Bye, Evan Thomas, Lila Kallstrom, Grace Gunderson 4:12.65