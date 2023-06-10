Track and field: Gunderson becomes Class AA high jump champion, girls 4x100 breaks meet record

ST. MICHAEL — The Detroit Lakes track and field team finished Class AA prelims with a state champion, a record-breaking performance from the girls 4x100, and multiple athletes qualifying for the state finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday, June 9.

Grace Gunderson was the star of the show with a first-place finish in the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 5 inches. She was crowned the Class AA state champion being the only jumper not to have a scratch in her first seven attempts. Gunderson is the first Detroit Lakes girls track and field state champion since 2018.

Detroit Lakes' Grace Gunderson on the podium after being crowned the Class AA state champion in the girls high jump with a height of 5 feet, 5 inches at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday, June 9. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The girls 4x100 meter team of Ella Paulson, Jerzie Horner, Rylee Johnson and Abby Larson broke the school record again and set a new Class AA state meet record with a time of 49.00. The girls finished in first place and qualified for the finals.

Detroit Lakes' Ella Paulson starts off the girls 4x100 meter Class AA state meet record-breaking performance to finish with a time of 49.00 at the Class AA Prelims at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday, June 9. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The Detroit Lakes athletes to qualify for the Class AA finals are as followed:

100-meter hurdles: Rylee Johnson (fourth, 15.39)

Girls 100-meter dash: Abby Lason (seventh, 12.53)

Boys 100-meter dash: Ethan Carrier (eighth, 11.11)

Johnson placed 13th in the high jump with a height of 5 feet. Larson crossed the finish line in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.57 and the 13th-best time in the field. Mason Carrier missed out on qualifying for the 100-meter dash by .21 seconds. His time of 11.35 was good enough for a 16th-place finish. Thomas placed 14th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.55.

The boys 4x100 meter relay team of Mason Carrier, Jake Pavek, Cameron Marxen and Ethan Carrier missed qualification by .04 seconds. The squad finished the race in 43.23 and placed 10th. The ninth-place team of New Prague secured the final spot in the finals with a time of 43.19.

Horner is set to compete in the pole vault finals and Lawson Greene will compete in the boys discus finals on Saturday, June 10 with the other Class AA finals participants.

Detroit Lakes' Rylee Johnson qualified for the Class AA state finals in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.39 at the Class AA prelims at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday, June 9. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' Abby Larson sprints toward the finish in the 100-meter dash to finish seventh with a time of 12.53 to qualify for the state finals at the Class AA prelims at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday, June 9. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' Ethan Carrier hustles to a state qualifying performance in the 100-meter dash at the Class AA prelims at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday, June 9. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' Rylee Johnson finished 13th in the high jump at the Class AA prelims at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday, June 9. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' Abby Larson after her 13th place finish in the 200-meter dash at the Class AA prelims at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday, June 9. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' Mason Carrier after his 16th-place finish in the 100-meter dash at the Class AA prelims at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday, June 9. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' Evan Thomas off the blocks in his 14th-place finish in the 400-meter dash at the Class AA prelims at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday, June 9. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune