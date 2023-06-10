99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Track and field: Gunderson becomes Class AA high jump champion, girls 4x100 breaks meet record

The Lakers finished the day with state champion hardware and multiple finals qualifying performances at the Class AA prelims on Friday, June 9.

Grace Gunderson HJ.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Grace Gunderson soars to a first-place finish in the girls high jump becoming the Class AA state champion with a height of 5 feet, 5 inches at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday, June 9.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
Today at 9:16 AM

ST. MICHAEL — The Detroit Lakes track and field team finished Class AA prelims with a state champion, a record-breaking performance from the girls 4x100, and multiple athletes qualifying for the state finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday, June 9.

Grace Gunderson was the star of the show with a first-place finish in the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 5 inches. She was crowned the Class AA state champion being the only jumper not to have a scratch in her first seven attempts. Gunderson is the first Detroit Lakes girls track and field state champion since 2018.

Grace Gunderson High Jump Podium.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Grace Gunderson on the podium after being crowned the Class AA state champion in the girls high jump with a height of 5 feet, 5 inches at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday, June 9.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The girls 4x100 meter team of Ella Paulson, Jerzie Horner, Rylee Johnson and Abby Larson broke the school record again and set a new Class AA state meet record with a time of 49.00. The girls finished in first place and qualified for the finals.

Ella Paulson 4x100M 1st.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Ella Paulson starts off the girls 4x100 meter Class AA state meet record-breaking performance to finish with a time of 49.00 at the Class AA Prelims at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday, June 9.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The Detroit Lakes athletes to qualify for the Class AA finals are as followed:

  • 100-meter hurdles: Rylee Johnson (fourth, 15.39)
  • Girls 100-meter dash: Abby Lason (seventh, 12.53)
  • Boys 100-meter dash: Ethan Carrier (eighth, 11.11)

Johnson placed 13th in the high jump with a height of 5 feet. Larson crossed the finish line in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.57 and the 13th-best time in the field. Mason Carrier missed out on qualifying for the 100-meter dash by .21 seconds. His time of 11.35 was good enough for a 16th-place finish. Thomas placed 14th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.55.
The boys 4x100 meter relay team of Mason Carrier, Jake Pavek, Cameron Marxen and Ethan Carrier missed qualification by .04 seconds. The squad finished the race in 43.23 and placed 10th. The ninth-place team of New Prague secured the final spot in the finals with a time of 43.19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Horner is set to compete in the pole vault finals and Lawson Greene will compete in the boys discus finals on Saturday, June 10 with the other Class AA finals participants.

Rylee Johnson 100M Hurdles.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Rylee Johnson qualified for the Class AA state finals in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.39 at the Class AA prelims at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday, June 9.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Abby Larson 100M.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Abby Larson sprints toward the finish in the 100-meter dash to finish seventh with a time of 12.53 to qualify for the state finals at the Class AA prelims at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday, June 9.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Ethan Carrier 100M.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Ethan Carrier hustles to a state qualifying performance in the 100-meter dash at the Class AA prelims at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday, June 9.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Rylee Johnson HJ.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Rylee Johnson finished 13th in the high jump at the Class AA prelims at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday, June 9.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Abby Larson 200M after.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Abby Larson after her 13th place finish in the 200-meter dash at the Class AA prelims at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday, June 9.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Mason Carrier 100M after.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Mason Carrier after his 16th-place finish in the 100-meter dash at the Class AA prelims at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday, June 9.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Evan Thomas 400M.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Evan Thomas off the blocks in his 14th-place finish in the 400-meter dash at the Class AA prelims at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday, June 9.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Mason Carrier 4x100M 1st.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Mason Carrier is the first runner of the boys 4x100 meter relay team that finished with the 10th best time at the Class AA prelims at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday, June 9.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
What To Read Next
Track Team Escort-3.jpg
Prep
Track and field: 11 Lakers head to state tournament
June 08, 2023 02:53 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
060723Ligersgame2.JPG
Sports
Amateur baseball: Ligers get back on track against the Hawks
June 08, 2023 12:17 PM
 · 
By  Cooper Kanthak
Detroit Lakes Boys Track
Prep
Track and field: Laker boys track qualifies 6 for state meet, breaks 3 school records
June 05, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Dylan Surface, boys track and field head coach
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Corey Medina and Brothers.JPG
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, June 10-21
June 10, 2023 07:15 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A picture of what church is meant to be
June 09, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
The first annual Music on the Mountain brought big crowds to the Detroit Mountain Recreation Area to enjoy music by Hardwood Groove (pictured) and Sagebrush. This year's event is set for Friday, Aug. 26, starting at 6 p.m. (Submitted photo)
Arts and Entertainment
'Summer Nights at Detroit Mountain' set to launch June 15
June 09, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
DW ParkBoard.jpg
Local
Detroit Lakes Park Board creates list of goals for coming years
June 09, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter