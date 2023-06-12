Track and field: Gunderson is state champion in high jump, girls 4x100 breaks Class AA state meet record

ST. MICHAEL — As the Detroit Lakes track and field team packed the van to head back home, the team wasn't coming back empty-handed after a successful trip to the Class AA state meet on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

The Lakers didn’t grab enough points to finish as one of the top three teams at the meet but their athletes showed up and showed out bringing home a multitude of hardware. Grace Gunderson became a state champion in the high jump and the girls 4x100 relay team broke the Class AA state meet record twice on their way to becoming state champions.

You can read about the Lakers Friday Class AA prelims here .

Gunderson got things started with a first-place finish in the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 5 inches. Having not scratched in her first seven attempts, Gunderson went into a jump-off with Princeton’s Kyleigh Noble and Bloomington Kennedy’s Deshawna Neal. After each girl failed to clear the bar at 5 feet, 6 inches, Gunderson was handed the title with her perfect run.

Detroit Lakes' Grace Gunderson soars over the bar in the high jump on her way to becoming a state champion at the Class AA prelims at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday, June 9. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“It is unbelievable,” Gunderson said about becoming a state champion. “We worked so hard to get here and for that to happen, it was unreal.”

From her first jump of the season to her last jump at the state meet, Gunderson didn’t expect to see herself atop the podium.

“To be honest, I did not see myself getting to this point because I didn’t make it here last year,” she said. “ I just came here, tried my best, and now I’m a state champion.”

Detroit Lakes' Grace Gunderson was all smiles on her way to becoming a high jump state champion at the Class AA prelims at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday, June 9. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The girls 4x100 relay team of Ella Paulson, Rylee Johnson, Jerzie Horner and Abby Larson set the tone in the prelims by breaking the Class AA state meet record with a time of 49.00 flat. About 24 hours later, the girls lined up for the finals. After the gun went off, and 48.65 seconds later, Detroit Lakes was crowned state champions and broke their previous record by .35 seconds.

Detroit Lakes' Ella Paulson shoots out of the blocks in the girls 4x100 meter relay race at the Class AA state meet on Saturday, June 10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. The Lakers relay team broke the Class AA state meet record for the second time in two days and were crowned state champions with a time of 48.65. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“When I am in the block, I turn my brain off because there is just too much to think about,” Paulson said. “Before I was in the blocks, I was talking to all the other girls telling them 'good luck,' which helps to calm my nerves.”

“I was a little nervous,” Horner said, describing what she felt after handing the baton to Larson. “I knew Ashley Fischer was quick and (would) give Abby (Larson) a real challenge. I was hoping Abby was going to be able to fend her off. Then I heard the announcer say ‘Ashley Fischer is closing the gap, but Abby held her off’ and that’s when everything sank in. I realized we had just won state. Obviously, we were hoping it would happen as we were the best relay team in Class AA, but I am so extremely happy we pulled it off.”

“I had a lot of disbelief,” Larson said about anchoring the record-breaking relay team. “Last year we didn’t even make it to state — finishing fourth in our section. This year, we made it and had the No. 1 time and seed. In prelims, we PR’d again running a 49.00 flat. Today, we were like: if it doesn’t happen, it doesn't happen, but we broke the record again and had an amazing day.”

Detroit Lakes' Abby Larson smiles as the girls 4x100 meter relay team broke the Class AA state meet record again and became state champions with a time of 48.65 at the Class AA state meet on Saturday, June 10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Horner also finished third in the pole vault with a vault of 11 feet. As she ends her Laker track and field career, she goes out on top. She will be continuing her pole vaulting career at the University of North Dakota.

“I couldn’t ask for more,” she said. “Our 4x100 team has broken the school record the last three meets in a row. In the last two meets we have set a new class record. I set a school record in pole and I don’t think there could've been a more perfect ending.”

Detroit Lakes' Jerzie Horner launches herself over the bar in the pole vault on her way to a third-place finish at the Class AA state meet on Saturday, June 10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Larson took home a sixth-place medal in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.43.

“It was an amazing two days,” Larson said. “Last year, I didn't have a good day. We got second to last in the 4x200 and I didn't make it to finals in the 100. Coming back this year and having a really good meet was super exciting, especially for everyone. Jerzie placed higher in the pole vault and Rylee made it to the hurdle finals. It was super exciting to see all my teammates succeed.”

Larson signed her national letter of intent in late November 2022 and will join Horner at the University of North Dakota to run track.

Detroit Lakes' Abby Larson after her sixth-place finish in the 100-meter dash at the Class AA state meet on Saturday, June 10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Another one of Detroit Lakes’ seniors to end their Laker track and field career on the podium was Ethan Carrier. He competed in the 100-meter dash and finished seventh with a time of 11.02.

“I thought it was alright,” Carrier said. “I have been battling a hamstring injury the past couple of days that I suffered in practice. I gave it my all and finished seventh. I was hoping for a better finish but I am here and I am grateful for that.”

Detroit Lakes' Ethan Carrier sprints to the finish in the 100-meter dash at the Class AA state meet on Saturday, June 10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Carrier is happy with the results of his senior season, and he looks forward to playing football at the University of Minnesota.

“I thought it was pretty great,” Carrier said. “I set the school record in the 100M that I think will be up there for a while. Our 4x100M relay team broke the school record too. It was a pretty good season nonetheless.”

Johnson had herself a successful Class AA finals with a fourth-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles (15.15). She competed in the high jump finals the day before and missed the podium with a 13th-place finish. Lawson Greene placed 10th in the discus throw.

