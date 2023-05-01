99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Track and field: Gunderson represents Lakers at Hamline Elite Meet

The Detroit Lakes track and field team sent one athlete to St. Paul to compete against Minnesota’s best on Friday.

TRACK AND FIELD.jpg
Detroit Lakes track and field
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
Today at 10:31 PM

ST. PAUL – The Hamline Elite Meet features the best track and field athletes Minnesota has to offer, and Detroit Lakes’ Grace Gunderson got the coveted invite.

She was the only Laker invited and competed in the high jump. Gunderson soared to a 10th-place finish with a jump of 5 feet, 1 inch. Blooming Prairie’s Annaka Forsberg took the crown with a jump of 5 feet, 5 inches.

Detroit Lakes wasn’t the only school from the area to send an athlete to St. Paul. Perham High School had four invitees that participated in five events. Jaden Hackel took the crown in the triple jump with her leap of 36 feet, 10 inches which also broke her own school record. Gracie Morris vaulted into fifth place in the pole vault (11’ 3”) and set a new personal record.

Bjorn Anderson set two new personal records on his way to seventh-place finishes in the 800-meter dash (1:75.77) and the 1600-meter dash (4:19.35). Lauren Rustand hurdled into sixth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.77.

HAMLINE ELITE HIGH JUMP FINISHERS- 1st- Annaka Forsberg (Blooming Prairie) 5’ 5”, 2nd- Rainna Jameson (Park) 5’ 5”, 3rd- Taylor Taurinskas (Two Rivers) 5’ 3”, 4th- Samantha Carr (Shakopee) 5’ 3”, 5th- Kailee Kohrt (Wayzta) 5’ 3”, 6th- Madison Malecha (Burnsville) 5’ 3”, 7th- Winnie Stone (Minnetonka) 5’ 3”, 8th- Cassandra Gospodarek (Rosemount) 5’ 3”, 9th- Maria Matysik (Edina) 5’ 1”, 10th- Grace Gunderson (Detroit Lakes) 5’ 1”, Avah Shaw (Andover) 4’ 11”, 12th- Taylor Wick (Cloquet) 4’ 11”

Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
