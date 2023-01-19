STAY INFORMED & INSIRED. SUBSCRIBE NOW SAVE 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Track and field: Jerzie Horner signs National Letter of Intent to pole vault at UND

Detroit Lakes senior Jerzie Horner will pole vault at the University of North Dakota next year. Horner finished in eighth place in the pole vault competition in the Class AA state meet.

IMG_6476.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Jerzie Horner signs her National Letter of Intent to pole vault at the University of North Dakota on Jan. 15, 2022 at Detroit Lakes High School. Her coaches (from left to right) Jim Frederickson, Lisa Conzemius, Garrett Penton and Pete Paulson joined her for the signing.
Contributed / Angie Horner
News Staff
By News Staff
January 19, 2023 12:12 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES — Jerzie Horner is put pen to paper on Monday night at Detroit Lakes High School.

The Detroit Lakes senior will continue her track and field career at the University of North Dakota next year. Horner is coming off a standout junior season in 2022.

Horner won the Section 8-2A championship at a mark of 10-feet, 1-inch. She followed with an eighth-place finish at the state meet at a height of 9-feet, 6-inches. Horner began pole vaulting as an underclassmen in high school.

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSTRACK AND FIELD
News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
Faith Hamm.jpg
Prep
Faith Hamm named MSHSL's Most Valuable Teammate for Jan. 12
Frazee and Detroit Lakes' Faith Hamm was named the Minnesota State High School League's Most Valuable Teammate for the week of Jan. 12.
January 19, 2023 12:32 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
2 Jeffrey Moen AD7C8954.JPG
Prep
Wrestling: Moen continues to turn heads with big goals in mind
Detroit Lakes' Jeffrey Moen is 19-0 and the No. 4 wrestler in his division. After last year's early exit at the state tournament, the senior is eager for another chance to rewrite history.
January 19, 2023 11:59 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Laker Hockey.JPG
Sports
WDC School Board approves joining girls hockey collective
The Detroit Lakes-based collective also includes players from Frazee-Vergas, Perham, New York Mills and Park Rapids.
January 18, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Hadley Thul and DL 42-DSC_4546.JPG
Prep
Girls basketball: Strong second half aids Alexandria in win over Detroit Lakes
The Detroit Lakes girls basketball team split the regular-season series against Alexandria after a 62-42 loss against the Cardinals on the road Tuesday.
January 18, 2023 12:54 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve