Track and field: Jerzie Horner signs National Letter of Intent to pole vault at UND

DETROIT LAKES — Jerzie Horner is put pen to paper on Monday night at Detroit Lakes High School.

The Detroit Lakes senior will continue her track and field career at the University of North Dakota next year. Horner is coming off a standout junior season in 2022.

Horner won the Section 8-2A championship at a mark of 10-feet, 1-inch. She followed with an eighth-place finish at the state meet at a height of 9-feet, 6-inches. Horner began pole vaulting as an underclassmen in high school.