Track and field: Laker boys track qualifies 6 for state meet, breaks 3 school records

DETROIT LAKES — To say we had a fantastic Saturday at the Section 8AA championship meet is an understatement. We were able to qualify six athletes and two alternates for the state meet, but we also had many other athletes place highly. This season has been extremely fun to coach, and the kids are amazing people to work with. Here is a recap of our athletes that placed in the section meet on Wednesday, May 31, and Saturday, June 3.

Big weekend in DL sports:



Starting on Wednesday, Mason Carrier threw a 50-foot, 11-inch bomb in the shot to place third. Isaac Cariveau also placed fifth with a throw of 49 feet, 6 inches. Both athletes showed incredible improvement throughout the season. Carrier added 5 feet to his throw from the year before. Cariveau, a junior, is in his first season throwing. He has added around 15 feet to his throw throughout the season, which is an insane amount. Isaac has been incredible to work with. He is an awesome person and a great leader. He not only makes himself better but improves those around him. Cariveau has had to overcome a lot of adversity from some bizarre injuries out of his control. He has battled back and been a dominant athlete for the Lakers in multiple sports.

Detroit Lakes' Lawson Greene nears his release point as he qualifies for state and places second in the discus at the Section 8AAA championships at Mollberg Field in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, June 3. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

In the triple jump, Brandton Marsh went 42 feet to place fourth against a tough field. Marsh had high expectations going into this meet, as did the other athletes. Everyone showed up to compete, but sometimes people perform better than you. Unfortunately, that’s life. However, that is one of the many life lessons to be gained from athletics.

Moving to Saturday, the boys 4x800 meter relay team of Jackson Maasjo, Hunter Zehnacker, Xander Jessen and Lane Yliniemi kicked the day off by placing eighth with a time of 9:25.93. Our distance crew has been a tough bunch this year. They are young but have really started to mature. They are going to do some impressive things in the years to come. They are a unique bunch that is fun to hang around and coach.

Detroit Lakes' Brady Wirtz leaps over the hurdle into a sixth-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles at the Section 8AAA championships at Mollberg Field in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, June 3. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The next event of the day was the 110-meter hurdles. Junior Brady Wirtz placed sixth with a time of 16.05. This was a personal record of over half a second, a significant improvement in such a short race. It has been impressive to see how much Wirtz has improved as a hurdler and as a competitor.

Following the hurdles, the Carrier brothers worked their magic in the 100-meter dash with Ethan winning the event with a time of 10.93, while Mason placed third with a time of 11.18, which was enough to automatically qualify him for the state meet.

Detroit Lakes' Mason Carrier (left) and Ethan Carrier (right) run side by side in the 100-meter dash as Ethan takes first and Mason takes third and both qualify for state at the Section 8AAA championships at Mollberg Field in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, June 3. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

In the high jump, Jake Pavek posted a 5-foot, 8-inch jump to place seventh. Due to injuries and other obligations, this was Pavek’s first year high jumping. It has been cool to see what he has been able to do in such a short time.

In the discus, the Lakers qualified another athlete for the state meet. Junior Lawson Greene launched a throw of 146 feet, 9 inches, which was enough for second place and a state berth. Greene is another talented athlete from this junior class that is highly coachable and has the physical tools to perform really well. He is a fantastic kid and does a great job leading by example. He will continue to do impressive things going into his senior year on the field and the platform.

Brayden Sjoblom also placed eighth in the discus with a throw of 127 feet. Effort is never a question with Sjoblom. He is one of the hardest workers on the team. He also placed second in the state in weightlifting this winter, so it was cool to see that strength carry over to the throws. I expect big things from him next season.

In the long jump, Brandton Marsh just missed out on a state berth by a couple of inches. Marsh jumped 20 feet, 9 inches for a third-place finish. Marsh qualified as a sophomore in the long jump, so I know this one stings a little. However, I guarantee he will bounce back and have some big jumps in store for his senior year. Marsh isn’t afraid to set lofty goals and go after them.

After the 100-meter dash, our 4x200 meter relay team of Davide Giambellini, Ethan Carrier, Marsh and Wirtz took to the track. The 4x200 placed fifth on the day with a time of 1:34.38. This was not the time we were hoping for, as we changed some things up in hopes of making a push to sneak into state, but the other squads also ran really well. Giambellini, the second leg of this team, is an Italian foreign exchange student. This was his first season of track. It was fun to coach him in weightlifting and then watch him grow as a track athlete. Giambellini is not afraid to take calculated risks and try new things. This is going to take him far.

Detroit Lakes' Ethan Carrier sprints towards the finish as the anchor for the record-breaking 4x100 meter relay team of Maso Carrier, Jake Pavek and Cameron Marxen at the Section 8AAA championships at Mollberg Field in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, June 3. The boys took first in the race and qualified for the state meet. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

After a break in the action for the Laker boys, our 4x100 meter relay team of Mason Carrier, Pavek, Cam Marxen and Ethan Carrier took to the track. This is a squad with high expectations as three of the four members are returning from last season’s 4x100 team that placed eighth at state. This was also the first time this group was going to run together this year, as third-leg junior Marxen has been battling injuries most of the season. The group was feeling fresh with expectations of breaking the 23-year-old school record of 42.97. Each member of the team did their job. Their handoffs were efficient and everyone ran well. Ethan put the hammer down at the end to secure a new school record and a first-place finish with a time of 42.74.

The last Laker to qualify for state was senior Evan Thomas. Thomas has been setting significant personal records every time he has run this race. Saturday was no different. Thomas placed first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.84, breaking Brady Labine’s seven-year school record time of 50.99. It has been incredible to see Thomas keep improving, and I’m excited to see how much more he will add to his times in the future. This is a challenging race that tests your mental fortitude, the mind will quit before the body. Anyone that can run this race well, and run the last half of this race as hard as Thomas does, is one tough kid.

Detroit Lakes' Evan Thomas raises his arms after breaking the school record in the 400-meter dash to qualify himself for state at the Section 8AAA championships at Mollberg Field in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, June 3. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The last Laker boy to podium was Connor Jensen, with a sixth-place finish in the 800-meter run. He posted a time of 2:06.29. Jensen has been a leader of that tough distance crew and is always willing to step up and run a race if it’ll help the team. He will be a big contributor for the Lakers next season.

One major growth area for our team this year was our sprints. We changed how we structured our workouts and saw incredible improvements in our athletes this season. We watched times decrease not just from our top athletes, but all our athletes. We saw more sprint personal bests this season than any other at Detroit Lakes. As we keep refining these workouts, I expect to see some more crazy times in the future.

I have been impressed all season with our group of boys. They have been a fun group. Not necessarily a group that is actively thinking about and trying to win championships, but they are focused on having fun and getting better. They don’t have a lot of anxiety at meets because they are there to have fun. I am a big believer in John Wooden’s philosophy of focusing on controlling what you can control, working on improving yourself, and getting as close to your

potential as possible. When you do this, the results take care of themselves. These boys have really bought into that mentality this season with our first True Team Section title since 2019, and qualifying six different individuals for state across four different events. On top of that, there are lots of leaders in this group and lots of fantastic people. These Lakers truly are “champions in life.”

The Class AA state meet begins with prelims on Friday, June 9 at and ends with finals on Saturday, June 10.

SECTION 8AA CHAMPIONSHIPS BOYS TEAM SCORES- 1- Alexandria 156.5, 2- Willmar 92, 3- Rocori 88, 4- Detroit Lakes 78.5, 5- Little Falls 69, 6- Pequot Lakes 61, 7- Fergus Falls 53, 8- Albany 48, 9- East Grand Forks 22, 10- Thief River Falls 17, 11- New London Spicer 10, 12- Melrose Area 6

DETROIT LAKES BOYS TOP EIGHT FINISHERS- 100M- 1st- Ethan Carrier 10.93 Q, 3rd- Mason Carrier 11.18 Q

400M- 1st- Evan Thomas 50.84 Q

800M- 6th- Connor Jensen 2:06.29

110M HURDLES- 6th- Brady Wirtz 16.05

4x100M RELAY- 1st- Mason Carrier, Jake Pavek, Ethan Carrier, Cameron Marxen 42.74 Q

4x200M RELAY- 5th- Brandton Marsh, Davide Giambellini, Brady Wirtz, Ethan Carrier 1:34.38

4x800M RELAY- 8th- Jackson Maasjo, Xander Jessen, Hunter Zehnacker, Lane Yliniemi 9:25.93

SHOT PUT- 3rd- Mason Carrier 50’ 10.75 “, 5th- Isaac Cariveau 49’ 6.75”

DISCUS- 2nd- Lawson Greene 146’ 9” Q, 8th- Braydon Sjoblom 127’

HIGH JUMP- 7th- Jake Pavek 5’ 8”

LONG JUMP- 3rd- Brandton Marsh 20’ 8”

TRIPLE JUMP- 4th- Brandton Marsh 42’ 0.5”

