Track and field: Laker girls track team scores second, boys third at Moorhead invite

MOORHEAD – The Laker girls and boys track teams finished second and third respectively in their first indoor track meet of the young spring season at the Moorhead Athletic Association High School Indoor meet held at Concordia College on March 24.

The Laker girls scored 144 points to fall to Moorhead’s first place total of 175.5 in a five-team field, including Wahpeton, N.D., Fergus Falls and the cooperative known as West Central Area.

The Laker boys just topped the century mark with 101 points, trailing first place Moorhead with 177.5 and Wahpeton at 108.5. Fergus Falls and West Central Area completed the boys field as well.

The Laker girls were led by first place finishes by senior Abby Larson in the 55-meter dash in a time of 7.68 seconds; junior Rylee Johnson in the 55-meter hurdles in a time of 9.37 seconds; freshman Hannah Barberg in the 400 meters in a time of 1:07.37; and junior Grace Gunderson in the high jump with a height of 5 feet 5 inches.

Second place finishes included the girls 4x200 meter relay of junior Ella Paulson, sophomore Mamie Hunter, sophomore Mallory Fischer and Larson in a time of 1:56.71; senior Julia Steffl in the 1600 meters in a time of 5:58.87; in the girls 4x400 meter relay run by senior Amaya LeCleir, sophomore Lila Kallstrom, freshman Marin Johnson and sophomore Maren Skadsem in a time of 4:41.75; and in the shot put by senior Jacee Hauser with a distance of 32 feet 9.5 inches.

The Laker boys were led by first place finishes by the 4x800 meter relay team of junior Brayden Francis, junior Connor Jensen, junior Xander Jessen and junior Lane Yliniemi in a time of 9:29.01 and junior Brady Wirtz in the 55-meter hurdles in a time of 9.25 seconds.

Second place finishes included junior Connor Jensen in the 400 meters in a time of 58.08 seconds; in the boys 4x400 meter relay run by freshman Dawson Vonruden, sophomore Gage Hatch, freshman Brock Jones and freshman Bryant Kulzer in a time of 3:59.31 and in the shot put by junior Braydon Sjoblom with a distance of 43 feet 2 inches.

BOYS TEAM SCORES: Moorhead 177.5, Wahpeton 108.5, Detroit Lakes 101, Fergus Falls 99, West Central Area 48

GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Moorhead 175.5, Detroit Lakes 144, Fergus Falls 126, Wahpeton 60.5, West Central Area 28

DETROIT LAKES BOYS TOP EIGHT FINISHERS:

4x800 RELAY – 1st Detroit Lakes 9:29.01 (Brayden Francis, Connor Jensen, Xander Jessen, Lane Yliniemi)

55M DASH – 3rd Jake Pavek (Detroit Lakes) 6.87

4x200 RELAY – 3rd Detroit Lakes 1:42.99 (Gage Hatch, Charles Kalina, Jack Pace, Jake Pavek)

1600M –5th Brayden Francis (Detroit Lakes) 5:13.9, 8th Alex Chilton 5:26.8

55M HURDLES – 1st Brady Wirtz (Detroit Lakes) 9.25

400M – 2nd Connor Jensen (Detroit Lakes) 58.08, 4th Xander Jessen 59.22, 7th Billy Thompson 1:01.58

800M – 6th Hunter Zehnacker (Detroit Lakes) 2:36.30, 7th Ezekiel Blow 2:37.15, 8th Jason Belland 2:37.16

4x400 RELAY – 2nd Detroit Lakes 3:59.31 (Dawson Vonruden, Gage Hatch, Brock Jones, Bryant Kulzer)

SHOT PUT – 2nd Braydon Sjoblom (Detroit Lakes) 43’2”, 7th Dylan Bekkarus 38’5”

HIGH JUMP – 3rd Jake Pavek (Detroit Lakes) 5’7”, 3rd Alexander Fletcher 5’7”, 7th Brady Wirtz 5’5”

POLE VAULT – 3rd Alexander Fletcher (Detroit Lakes) 9’”, 6th Coye Braten 8’3”

LONG JUMP – 8th Davide Giambellini (Detroit Lakes) 16’4”

DETROIT LAKES GIRLS TOP EIGHT FINISHERS:

4x800 RELAY – 3rd Detroit Lakes 11:05.77 (Amaya LeCleir, Julia Steffl, Isla Pender, Hannah Barberg)

55M DASH – 1st Abby Larson (Detroit Lakes) 7.68, 5th Ella Paulson 7.88, 7th Morgan Hausten 8.11

4x200 RELAY – 2nd Detroit Lakes 1:56.71 (Ella Paulson, Mamie Hunter, Mallory Fischer, Abby Larson)

1600M – 2nd Julia Steffl (Detroit Lakes) 5:58.87, 7th Marin Johnson 6:16.15, 8th Kira Wolf 6:16.51

55M HURDLES – 1st Rylee Johnson (Detroit Lakes) 9.37, 3rd Maddie Blahut 10.30

400M – 1st Hannah Barberg (Detroit Lakes) 1:07.37, 3rd Kira Wolf 1:14.63, 6th Jasmyn Olds 1:18.13

800M – 2:37.58, 6th Lila Kallstrom (Detroit Lakes) 2:48.62

200M – 6th Haydon King (Detroit Lakes) 30.05

4x400 RELAY – 2nd Detroit Lakes 4:41.75 (Amaya LeCleir, Lila Kallstrom, Marin Johnson, Maren Skadsem)

SHOT PUT – 2nd Jacee Hauser (Detroit Lakes) 32’9.5”, 4th Brenna Skadsem 31’6”, 6th Elle Bettcher 29’4”

HIGH JUMP – 1st Grace Gunderson (Detroit Lakes) 5’5”, 4th Rylee Johnson 4’11”

POLE VAULT – 4th Morgan Hausten 7’9”, 7th Addison Lowell 6’3”, 8th Ella Paulson 5’3”

LONG JUMP – 4th Haydon King (Detroit Lakes) 14’1.5”, 5th Mallory Fischer 14’1.5”

TRIPLE JUMP – 3rd Lily Anderson (Detroit Lakes) 30’3”