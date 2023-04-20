Track and field: Lakers leave competition in the cold at Snow-B-Gone Invite

FERGUS FALL – Behind a combined 14 first-place finishes, the Detroit Lakes track and field teams dominated the Snow-B-Gone Invite in Fergus Falls on Tuesday.

The girls team ended the evening in first place with 183.5 team points. The boys team finished in second place with 151 team points.

Ethan Carrier sprinted into first-place finishes in the 100-meter dash (11.98) and 200-meter dash (24.83). Abby Larson also took the crown in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.37 and the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.03.

The girls soared in both hurdles events, grabbing first-place finishes by Rylee Johnson in the 100-meter hurdles (16.67) and Maddie Blahut in the 300-meter hurdles (53.05). Alexander Fletcher came out on top in the 110-meter hurdles for the boys with a time of 17.29.

The girls 4x100-meter relay team of Ella Paulson, Jerzie Horner, Johnson and Larson finished first with a time of 51.31. The boys 4x200-meter relay team of Jake Pavek, Davide Giambellini, Charles Kalina and Jamus Walz also took first after flying to the finish in 1:47.57.

The boys and girls reigned supreme in the high jump with Pavek’s 5-foot, 8-inch jump and Johnson’s 5-foot, 2-inch jump securing the number one spots. Horner vaulted to a first-place finish with her vault of 10 feet.

The Lakers triple jumpers of Brandton Marsh and Lily Anderson hopped into first place with Marsh’s jump of 41 feet and Anderson’s jump of 33 feet.

Detroit Lakes boys and girls had a top-five finisher in 26 of 36 total events to end their night.

SNOW-B-GONE INVITE GIRLS TEAM SCORES- 1- Detroit Lakes 183.5, 2- Fergus Falls 155.5, 3- Horace 83.5, 4- Wapheton 71.5, 5- Ottertail Central 58, 6- Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 26, 7- Breckenridge 18

SNOW-B-GONE INVITE BOYS TEAM SCORES- 1- Fergus Falls 154.5, 2- Detroit Lakes 151, 3- Wahpeton 130.5, 4- Horace 50, 5- Ottertail Central 38, 6- Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 36, 7- Breckenridge 21

DETROIT LAKES GIRLS TOP FIVE FINISHERS- 100M- 1st- Abby Larson 13.37, 2nd- Ella Paulson 13.62

200M- 1st- Abby Larson 28.03

400M- 3rd- Haydon King 1:07.66

1600M- 4th- Julia Steffl 5:54.05, 5th- Hannah Barberg 5:54.51

100M HURDLES- 1st- Rylee Johnson 16.67, 2nd- Maddie Bahut 18.26

300M HURDLES- 1st- Maddie Bahut 53.05

4x100M RELAY- 1st- Ella Paulson, Rylee Johnson, Jerzie Horner, Abby Larson 51.31, 5th- Morgan Hausten, Lila Disse, Julia Omang, Mikayla Frentress

4x800M RELAY- 2nd- Marin Johnson, Sadie Johnson, Julia Stefflt, Lila Kallstrom 10:54.16

SHOT PUT- 2nd- Jacee Horner 34’ 1”, 3rd- Brenna Skadsem 32’ 1”, 4th- Elle Bettcher 30’ 11”

DISCUS- 2nd- Jacee Hauser 108’ 3”, 3rd- Elle Bettcher 97’ 7”, 4th- Chelsea Stowe 96’ 9”, 5th- Brenna Skadsem- 92’ 3”

HIGH JUMP- 1st- Rylee Johnson 5’ 2”, 2nd- Grace Gunderson 5’ 0”

POLE VAULT- 1st- Jerzie Horner 10’ 0”, 3rd- Ella Paulson 7’ 0”, 4th- Alonna Moench 7’ 0”

LONG JUMP- 4th- Haydon King 14’ 1”

TRIPLE JUMP- 1st- Lily Anderson 33’ 0”

DETROIT LAKES BOYS TOP FIVE FINISHERS- 100M- 1st- Ethan Carrier 11.98, 2nd- Jake Pavek 12.22

200M- 1st- Ethan Carrier 24.83, 5th- Bryant Kulzer 26.20

400M- 4th- Connor Jensen 55.94, 5th- Evan Thomas 56.91

800M- 3rd- Brayden Francis 2:16.85, 5th- Xander Jessen 2:19.90

1600M- 5th- Ezekiel Blow 5:13.16

110M HURDLES- 1st- Alexander Fletcher 17.29, 2nd- Brady Wirtz 18.72

4x200M RELAY- 1st- Jake Pavek, Davide Giambellini, Charles Kalina, James Wulz 1:42.57

SHOT PUT- 2nd- Mason Carrier 45’ 6”, 4th- Braydon Sjoblom 43’ 8”

DISCUS- 3rd- Lawson Greene 136’ 0”, 4th- Braydon Sjoblom 116’ 8”

HIGH JUMP- 1st- Jake Pavek 5’ 8”, 2nd- Brandton Marsh 5’ 6”, 5th- Evan Thomas 5’ 6”

POLE VAULT- 3rd- Coye Braten 8’ 6”, 5th- Gabe Leff 8’ 6”

TRIPLE JUMP- 1st- Brandton Marsh 41’ 0”