Track and field: Lakers leave competition in the dust at Detroit Lakes Fredrickson Invite

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes track and field teams had a little pep in their step as the boys and girls took home a first- and second-place finish at the Detroit Lakes Fredrickson Invite on Thursday.

The girls finished with the gold medal putting up 206 team points, nearly 100 more than second-place Fergus Falls which had 116. The boys grabbed second place with 158.2 points, only 10 points behind the winner Park Rapids (168.1).

Boys head coach Dylan Surface and girls head coach Maggie Doll have been quite impressed with their athletes, even with a delayed start to the season.

Detroit Lakes' Abby Larson sprints down the final stretch of the 4x100 as the relay team of Ella Pauslon, Rylee Johnson and Jerzie Horner take first place (49.85) to help the girls team secure a first-place finish at the Detroit Lakes Frederickson Invite on May 4. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“It has been a really fun group to coach,” Surface said. “They are a tight-knit group of guys. That has made them fun to coach. In terms of performance, it is a very competitive group. There is a ton of talent on this team, especially with the junior and senior classes. I am really excited about the young talent that is coming up. Each week they keep learning, getting better, and figuring more stuff out.”

“I have been very proud,” Doll said. “This spring has been very had and it just hasn’t been us. We were fortunate that we got a lot of indoor meets but those are totally different from a meet like today. You can’t do most of the field events and events like the hurdles indoors. It has been really fun to watch. We have a very good team this year so it has been really fun to watch.”

For the girls, senior Abby Larson picked up another first-place finish in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.46. She was also a part of the 4x100-meter relay team of senior Jerzie Horner and juniors Ella Paulson and Rylee Johnson that finished in first place (49.85). Johnson grabbed the top spot in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.48.

Detroit Lakes' Jacee Hauser (left) and Elle Bettchr (right) practice for their final shot put throws to help the girls team to a first-place victory at the Detroit Lakes Frederickson Invite on May 4. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Jacee Hauser tossed herself into first-place finishes in the shot put (36 feet, 8 inches) and the discus (108 feet, 9 inches). For both events, Detroit Lakes secured the top three spots. Junior Grace Gunderson soared 5 feet, 2 inches in the air for a first-place finish in the high jump. Horner’s vault of 10 feet, 6 inches secured her the top spot in the event.

Doll is happy with where the team is at and how much better they could become.

“There has been some really good surprises,” she said. “We are deep but grade-wise, we are really spread out. We aren’t just seniors but we have some good juniors and freshmen coming up.”

On the boy side, senior Ethan Carrier dusted the competition in the 100-meter dash (11.12) and the 200-meter dash (22.87), hoisting the first-place trophy in both. Senior Alexander Fletcher glided to a first-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.66.

The 4x100-meter relay team of junior Mason Carrier and seniors Jake Pavek, Jack Pace and Ethan Carrier secured the top spot with a time of 43.15.

Detroit Lakes' Mason Carrier lead off the first-place 4x100-meter relay team of Jake Pavek, Jack Pace, and Ethan Carrier to help the boys finish second at the Detroit Lakes Frederickson Invite on May 4. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

One aspect of the boys team that has caught Surface’s eye this year is the throwers.

“It’s not even a big surprise but the ceiling for our boys shot putters is pretty high up there,” he said. “Mason Carrier is a big strong kid so we knew he was going to do things. Braydon Sjoblom had a good weightlifting season so I knew he was going to come in strong. Isaac Cariveau has had a good first season throwing and there are other guys who are working their way up.”

Mason finished third in the shot put with a throw off 49 feet, 2.5 inches. Sjoblom was right behind Carrier in fourth with a toss of 47 feet, 8 inches. Greene finished in sixth place with a 44-foot, 7.5-inch toss and Cariveau placed sixth with his toss of 44 feet, 7 inches.

Billy Thompson finished atop the podium in the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 8 inches. Junior Brandton Marsh jumped a distance of 19 feet, 2.25 inches to secure a second-place finish in the long jump.

DETROIT LAKES FREDRICKSON INVITE GIRLS TEAM SCORES- 1- Detroit Lakes 206, 2- Fergus Falls 116, 3- Park Rapids 82, 4- Thief River Falls 80, 5- Frazee 66

DETROIT LAKES FREDRICKSON INVITE BOYS TEAM SCORES- 1- Park Rapids 168.1, 2- Detroit Lakes 158.2, 3- Fergus Falls 119, 4- Thief River Falls 68.6, 5- Frazee 36.1

DETROIT LAKES GIRLS TOP FIVE FINISHERS- 100M- 1st- Abby Larson 12.46

200M- 2nd- Ella Paulson 27.29

800M- 2nd- Marin Johnson 2:34.06

1600M- 3rd- Julia Steffl 5:42.02

3200M- 2nd- Jula Steffl 12:31.12, 3rd- Natalie Mohr 13:27.95

100M HURDLES- 1st- Rylee Johnson 15.48, 5th- Maddie Blahut 18.16

300M HURDLES- 2nd- Mallory Fischer 50.89, 5th- Maddie Blahut 52.67

4x100M RELAY- 1st- Ella Paulson, Rylee Johnson, Jerzie Horner, Abby Larson 49.85, 5th- Natalie Spindler, Brad Komrosky, Tenley Bement, Julia Omang 57.92

4x200M RELAY- Haydon King, Tatum RAder, Mikayla Frentress, Mallory Fischer 1:52.18

4x400M RELAY- Sadie Johnson, Grace Gunderson, Amaya LeCleir, Helena Dagget 4:22.88

4x800M RELAY- 2nd- Helena Dagget, Hannah Barberg, Marin Johnson, Amaya LeCleir 10:12.86, 5th- Isla Pender, Sadie Johnson, Ava Jones, L Lila Kallstrom 11:42.41

SHOT PUT- 1st- Jacee Hauser 36’ 8”, 2nd- Brenna Skadsem 31’ 6.5”, 3rd- Elle Bettcher 30’ 10”

DISCUS- 1st- Jacee Hauser 108’ 9”, 2nd- Chelsea Stowe 100’ 3”, 3rd- Elle Bettcher 98’ 11”

HIGH JUMP- 1st- Grace Gunderson 5’ 2”, 3rd- Rylee Johnson 5’, 4th- Nanue Hunter 4’ 10”

POLE VAULT- 2nd- Jerzie Horner 10’ 6”, 4th- Aloona Moench 8’ 6”, 5th- Morgan Hausten 8’

LONG JUMP- 2nd- Haydon King 15’ 7”

TRIPLE JUMP- 2nd- Natalie Spindler 32’ 3”

DETROIT LAKES BOYS TOP FIVE FINISHERS- 100M- Ethan Carrier 11.12, 2nd- Brady Wirtz 11.99, 4th- Jack Pace 12.06

200M- Ethan Carrier 22.87

400M- 4th- Tyler Bye 55.94

800M- 4th- Xander Jessen 2:11.19, 5th- Ryan Erickson 2:14.01

3200M- 4th- Micah Barberg 11:28.23

110M HURDLES- 1st- Alexander Fletcher 16.66, 3rd- Brady Wirtz 17.12, 4th- Lawson Greene 18.25

4x100M RELAY- 1st- Mason Carrier, Jake Pavek, Jack Pace, Ethan Carrier 43.15, 4th- Ezekiel Blow, Connor Jensen, Xander Jessen, Lane Yliniemi 49.40

4x200M RELAY- 3rd- Tyler Ostilie, Bryant Kulzer, Jamus Walz, Davide Giambellini 1:38.86

4x400M RELAY- 4th- Ryan Erickson, Xander Jessen, Jackson Maasjo, Glenn Simons 3:52.92, 5th- Gage Hutch, Brock Jones, Jameson Riewer, Izaiah Vargas 3:56.38

4x800M RELAY- 3rd- Micah Barberg, Alex Chilton, Hunter Hanson, Lane Yliniemi 9:45.41

SHOT PUT- 3rd- Mason Carrier 49’ 2.5”, 4th- Braydon Sjoblom 47’ 8”, 5th- Lawson Greene 44’ 7.5”

DISCUS- 2nd- Lawson Greene 153’ 1”, 4th- Isaac Cariveau 125’ 2”, 5th- Braydon Sjoblom 120’ 5”

HIGH JUMP- 1st- Billy Thompson 5’ 8”, 2nd- Alexander Fletcher 5’ 8”, 5th- Brady Wirtz 5’ 3”, 5th- Lawson Greene 5’ 3”, 5th- Jake Pavek 5’ 3”

POLE VAULT- 4th- Glenn Simons 10’, 5th- Coye Braten 9’ 6”

LONG JUMP- 2nd- Brandton Marsh 19’ 2.25’, 4th- Noah Larson 18’ 0.5”