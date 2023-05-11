Track and field: Lakers sail to True Team State berths; boys and girls secure first place

FERGUS FALLS – The Detroit Lakes track and field teams punched their tickets to the Class AA True Team State meet after an all-around dominant performance at the Section 8AA True Team Meet in Fergus Falls on Tuesday.

The Lakers left their competition in the dust as the girls grabbed the gold with 595 team points and the boys took the title with 497 team points.

Rylee Johnson finished first in the 100-meter hurdles, 15.78. She was also a part of the first-place 4x100-meter relay team of Mamie Hunter, Jerzie Horner and Abby Larson (51.18). Larson sprinted to first-place finishes in the 100-meter dash (12.71) and the 200-meter dash (26.40). Ella Paulson secured third in the 100-meter dash.

Julia Steffl was the bronze medal winner of the 3200-meter dash. The 4x200-meter relay team of Paulson, Horner, Tatum Rader and Mallory Fischer grabbed a third-place finish.

The Detroit Lakes girls stayed strong in the field events. Grace Gunderson and Johnson soared to first place and second place in the high jump. Horner vaulted herself to a second-place finish in the pole vault.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit Lakes' Brenna Skadsem (left), Elle Bettcher (middle), Jacee Hauser (right) pose for a picture after a successful Section 8AA True Team meet on May 9. Both Lakers teams took first place and will be headed to the Class AA State True Team meet on May 20 Contributed / Kim Bettcher

Jacee Hauser dominated the throwing events with silver-medal finishes in the shot put and Breanna Skadsem took eighth. Hauser secured second in the discus and Elle Bettcher grabbed third.

On the boys' side, Ethan Carrier out-dueled Mason Carrier as the two finished first and second in the 100-meter dash. Ethan also took the gold in the 200-meter dash (23.29) and was part of the second-place 4x200-meter relay team of Brandton Marsh, Tyler Ostille and Brady Wirtz.

The 4x100-meter relay squad of Mason Carrier, Jake Pavek, Jack Pace and Wirtz secured second. Evan Thomas finished third in the 400-meter dash and Alexander Fletcher was the bronze medal winner in the 110-meter hurdles.

In the field events, Brandton Marsh finished atop the podium in the long jump (20 feet, 10.50 inches) and Noah Larson placed eighth. Marsh also took second in the triple jump. Evan Thomas finished in third place in the high jump. Mason Carrier grabbed third and Braydon Sjoblom secured fourth in the shot put.

Detroit Lakes' Mason Carrier (left) and Ethan Carrier (right) hold the Section 8AA True Team championship plaque at Fergus Falls on May 9. The Lakers boys and girls teams each finished first punching their tickets to the State True Team meet. Contributed / Matthew Carrier

Next up for the Lakers is the Mid-State Conference Meet in Pequot Lakes on May 16, followed by the State True Team Meet in Stillwater on May 20.

SECTION 8AA TRUE TEAM GIRLS TEAM SCORES- 1- Detroit Lakes 595, 2- Pequot Lakes 545.5, 3- Perham 515, 4- Park Rapids 511.5, 5- Fergus Falls 428, 6- Thief River Falls 385, 7- Little Falls 335, 8- Melrose 290, 9- East Grand Forks 246, 10- Dilworth-Gylndon-Felton 227.5, 11- United Clay-Becker 221

SECTION 8AA TRUE TEAM BOYS TEAM SCORES- 1- Detroit Lakes 497, 2- Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 493, 3- Park Rapids 472, 4- Perham 439, Pequot Lakes 432, 6- Little Falls 431.5, 7- United Clay-Becker 408, 8- East Grand Forks 345, 9- Fergus Falls 318, 10- Thief River Falls 273, 11- Melrose 217.5

DETROIT LAKES GIRLS INDIVIDUAL FINISHES- 4x800M RELAY- 4th- Ava Jones, Helena Daggett, Rylee Johnson, Amaya LeCleir 10:24.09

ADVERTISEMENT

100M HURDLES- 1st- Rylee Johnson 15.78, 6th- Maddie Blahut 17.90

100M- 1st- Abby Larson 12.71, 3rd- Ella Paulson 13.11

4x200M- 3rd- Ella Paulson, Tatum Rader, Jerzie Horner, Mallory Fischer 1:50.26

1600M- 10th- Julia Steffl 5:40.63, 12th- Hannah Barberg 5:47.86

4x100M RELAY- 1st- Mamie Hunter, Rylee Johnson, Jerzie Horner, Abby Larson 51.18

400M- 9th- Haydon King 1:04.44, 10th- Lil Kallstrom 1:04.90

300M HURDLES- 6th- Maddie Blahut 52.76, 7th- Mallory Fischer 53.29

800M- 4th- Hannah Barberg 2:33.32, 5th- Marin Johnson 2:34.21

ADVERTISEMENT

200M- 1st- Abby Larson 26.40, 5th- Ella Paulson 28.00

3200M- 3rd- Julia Steffl 12:25.03, 10th- Natalie Mohr 13:06.67

4x400M RELAY- 4th- Haydon King, Grace Gunderson, Helena Daggett, Lila Kallstrom

LONG JUMP- 7th- Mamie Hunter 15’ 1”, 8th- Haydon King 15’ 0.25”

TRIPLE JUMP- 7th- Natalie Spindler 32’ 1.75’, 13th- Lily Anderson 30’ 4.25”

HIGH JUMP- 1st- Grace Gunderson 5’ 2”, 2nd- Rylee Johnson 5’ 2”

POLE VAULT- 2nd- Jerzie Horner 11’, 9th- Alonna Moench 8’ 6”

SHOT PUT- 2nd- Jacee Hauser 34’ 4”, 8th- Brenna Skadsem 31’ 9”

ADVERTISEMENT

DISCUS- 2nd- Jacee Hauser 107’ 9”, 3rd- Elle Betcher 101’ 10”

DETROIT LAKES BOYS INDIVIDUAL FINISHES- 4x800M RELAY- 6th- Ryan Erickson, Connor Jensen, Jackson Maasjo, Xander Jessen 8:50.17

110M HURDLES- 3rd- Alexander Fletcher 16.52, 6th- Brady Wirtz 16.85

100M- 1st- Ethan Carrier 11.21, 2nd- Mason Carrier 11.62

4x200M RELAY- 2nd- Ethan Carrier, Brandton Marsch, Tyler Ostille, Brady Wirtz 1:34.88

1600M- 12th- Brayden Francis 4:55.47, 15th- Ezekiel Blow 5:03.52

4x100M RELAY- 2nd- Mason Carrier, Jake Pavek, Jack Pace, Brady Wirtz 45.01

400M- 3rd- Evan Thomas 53.25, 18th- Tyler Bye 55.65

ADVERTISEMENT

300M HURDLES- 10th- Brandton Marsh 45.78, 11th Caden Strand

800M- 6th- Connor Jensen 2:06.60, 12th- Ryan Erickson 2:10.40

200M- 1st- Ethan Carrier 23.29, 15th- Tyler Ostilie 25.08

3200M- 15th- Brayden Francis 11:08. 82, 19th- Micah Barberg 11:33.45

4x400M- 9th- Evan Thomas, Tyler Bye, Connor Jensen, Xander Jessen 3:46.13

LONG JUMP- 1st- Brandton Marsh 20’ 10.50”, 8th- Noah Larson 18’ 9.25”

TRIPLE JUMP- 2nd- Brandton Marsh 41’ 11.25”, 14th- Bryant Kulzer 36’ 10”

HIGH JUMP- 3rd- Evan Thomas 6’, 15th- Billy Thompson

ADVERTISEMENT

POLE VAULT- 8th- Coye Braten 10’, 11th- Glenn Simons 9’ 6”

SHOT PUT- 3rd- Mason Carrier 48’ 10.50”, 4th- Braydon Sjoblom 46’ 8”

DISCUS THROW- 5th- Lawson Greene 127’ 8”, 10th- Braydon Sjoblom 116’ 11”