Track and field: Larson inks commitment to the University of North Dakota
Abby Larson signed her National Letter of Intent to run cross country at the University of North Dakota starting next fall.
We are part of The Trust Project.
DETROIT LAKES — Abby Larson is headed to the Division I level to continue her track and field career.
Larson put pen to paper, committing to the University of North Dakota. Larson is a sprinted who qualified for state in three events during the 2022 high school track and field season. She is a three-sport ahtlete, competing in soccer and basketball as well.
A full story on Larson's commitment to run for the Fighting Hawks will be in a future edition of the Detroit Lakes Tribune.
This is a column written by Jared Rubado about the holiday season and the importance of family. This is column does not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Tribune, Focus or Wadena PJ.
Detroit Lakes' Ethan Carrier made his commitment to the University of Minnesota official on Wednesday night.
The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team suffered a loss in Crookston on Thursday night.
The Detroit Lakes wrestling team split Thursday night's triangular against Fosston-Bagley and Thief River Falls.