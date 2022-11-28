Track and field: Larson inks commitment to the University of North Dakota

DETROIT LAKES — Abby Larson is headed to the Division I level to continue her track and field career.

Larson put pen to paper, committing to the University of North Dakota. Larson is a sprinted who qualified for state in three events during the 2022 high school track and field season. She is a three-sport ahtlete, competing in soccer and basketball as well.

A full story on Larson's commitment to run for the Fighting Hawks will be in a future edition of the Detroit Lakes Tribune.