Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Track and field: Lisa Conzemious awarded Section 8AA Assistant Coach of the Year

Conzemious is a beloved coach and teacher who has put nearly three decades of work into coaching track athletes.

Girls 4x100M State Champions.Record breakers.JPG
Detroit Lakes' girls 4x100 meter relay team of Ella Paulson (far left), Rylee Johnson (middle left), Abby Larson (middle right) and Jerzie Horner (far right) after breaking the Class AA state meet record and becoming state champions with a time of 48.65 at the Class AA state meet on June 10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 11:40 AM

DETROIT LAKES — During the Section 8AA track meet, Lisa Conzemious was voted Section 8AA Assistant Coach of the Year by the head coaches of the section.

Conzemious has been coaching track for the past 29 years. Along with working with the varsity program, she also ran the Hershey’s youth program in Detroit Lakes for eight years. Throughout her track coaching career, she has done everything.

"She is considered the team’s 'Swiss army knife,'" Detroit Lakes girls track and field head coach Maggy Doll said. "When we needed a pole vault coach a couple years ago, she taught herself how to coach pole vault. She has worked with hurdlers, sprinters, jumpers and every level of athlete."

Conzemious is also the Lakers’ numbers and data wiz. As Detroit Lakes plans for true team, conference and sections, she calculates predictions from other teams to help figure out where to place the Lakers’ athletes for the best possible outcome.

lisa conzemius and 4 x 100 relay.png
Detroit Lakes assistant coach Liza Conzemious (middle) with her state championship winning and current Class AA state meet record holders girls 4x100 meter relay team of, from left: Ella Paulson, Rylee Johnson, Jerzie Horner and Abby Larson.
Contributed / Maggy Doll

This season, along with all of the housekeeping things she helps with, Conzemious was also in charge of the girls sprint relays. The girls 4x100 meter relay team of Ella Paulson, Rylee Johnson, Jerzie Horner and Abby Larson broke the Class AA state meet record twice on their way to being crowned state champions. She was a huge part of why the team’s handoffs were so perfect throughout the season. That can be attributed to her hard work and dedication to those girls.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have loved every minute of it,” Conzemious said. “I have a passion for track and field and thoroughly enjoy spending time with high school athletes. Even if the weather doesn't warm up, it is still great to eventually get outside and be with student-athletes and help them learn about and enjoy competition. It is fun to help them to develop the skills, perseverance and determination to become champions in life.”

“This award is very fitting for Lisa,” Doll said. “She truly is an amazing assistant coach. Congrats Lisa, this is very well deserved.”

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
Thielen Foundation-09.jpg
Prep
Adam Thielen returns to Detroit Lakes to hold youth camp
June 26, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
111022.s.ff.FargoNorthFB
Men's Sports
Ongoing list of Bison football commits for 2024 recruiting class, including Iowa prep commitment
June 24, 2023 08:07 PM
 · 
By  Eric Peterson
Detroit Lakes trap shooting team 2023.jpg
Prep
Trap shooting: Lakers round out season at state championship finishing 21st
June 23, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Untitled design.jpg
Local
Man gets 26 months in prison, must pay $16,000 restitution for Ogema convenience store burglary
June 26, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
062123.E.PRE.PRACB.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Park Rapids Area Community Band opens Sounds of Spirit Lake
June 25, 2023 12:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Detroit Lakes man charged after being caught with 78 grams fentanyl and 48 grams meth
June 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Man gets 23 months for domestic assault
June 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff