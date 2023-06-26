Track and field: Lisa Conzemious awarded Section 8AA Assistant Coach of the Year

DETROIT LAKES — During the Section 8AA track meet, Lisa Conzemious was voted Section 8AA Assistant Coach of the Year by the head coaches of the section.

Conzemious has been coaching track for the past 29 years. Along with working with the varsity program, she also ran the Hershey’s youth program in Detroit Lakes for eight years. Throughout her track coaching career, she has done everything.

"She is considered the team’s 'Swiss army knife,'" Detroit Lakes girls track and field head coach Maggy Doll said. "When we needed a pole vault coach a couple years ago, she taught herself how to coach pole vault. She has worked with hurdlers, sprinters, jumpers and every level of athlete."

Conzemious is also the Lakers’ numbers and data wiz. As Detroit Lakes plans for true team, conference and sections, she calculates predictions from other teams to help figure out where to place the Lakers’ athletes for the best possible outcome.

Detroit Lakes assistant coach Liza Conzemious (middle) with her state championship winning and current Class AA state meet record holders girls 4x100 meter relay team of, from left: Ella Paulson, Rylee Johnson, Jerzie Horner and Abby Larson. Contributed / Maggy Doll

This season, along with all of the housekeeping things she helps with, Conzemious was also in charge of the girls sprint relays. The girls 4x100 meter relay team of Ella Paulson, Rylee Johnson, Jerzie Horner and Abby Larson broke the Class AA state meet record twice on their way to being crowned state champions. She was a huge part of why the team’s handoffs were so perfect throughout the season. That can be attributed to her hard work and dedication to those girls.

“I have loved every minute of it,” Conzemious said. “I have a passion for track and field and thoroughly enjoy spending time with high school athletes. Even if the weather doesn't warm up, it is still great to eventually get outside and be with student-athletes and help them learn about and enjoy competition. It is fun to help them to develop the skills, perseverance and determination to become champions in life.”

“This award is very fitting for Lisa,” Doll said. “She truly is an amazing assistant coach. Congrats Lisa, this is very well deserved.”