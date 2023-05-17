Trap Shooting: Detroit Lakes crowned Mid-State Conference champs

NISSWA – The Detroit Lakes Trap Shooting team won the Mid-State Conference title at the Lakeshore Conservation Club in Nisswa on May 10.

The Lakers hit 467 of 500 birds finishing six better than second-place Park Rapids. Carter Haverkamp was awarded High Gun for the day after his near-perfect performance hitting 99 of 100 birds. He and Cameron Ackers, who finished hitting 93 of 100 birds, were named to the All-Conference team. Kira Wolf (92/100), Carter Becker (92/100), and James Schattschneider (91/100) were honored with All-Conference honorable mention.

Mid-State Conference trap shooting tournament at the Lakeshore Conservation Club in Nisswa on May 10. Contributed / Cory Haverkamp

As of last Saturday, Haverkamp was tied for 64th in the state out of 11,989 athletes. Owen Chido, Wolf and Ackers were tied for 88th in the state. Wolf also ranked sixth among all female shooters. In Class 4A, the Lakers had nine athletes in the top 25 out of 280 participants. This was the highest Detroit Lakes has ranked in the state as a whole.

MID-STATE CONFERENCE TEAM SCORES- 1st- Detroit Lakes 467, 2nd- Park Rapids 461, 3rd- Pequot Lakes 455, 4th- Crosby Ironton 453, 5th- Wadena 444, 6th- Staples Motley 423