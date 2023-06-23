Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Trap shooting: Lakers round out season at state championship finishing 21st

Carter Haverkamp and Kira Wolf lead the way for Detroit Lakes with top-five finishes at the Minneapolis Gun Club on Friday, June 23.

Detroit Lakes trap shooting team 2023.jpg
The Detroit Lakes trap shooting team at the state tournament in Prior Lake, Minnesota, at the Minneapolis Gun Club on Friday, June 23, 2023.
Contributed / Detroit Lakes High School
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
Today at 4:45 PM

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — The Detroit Lakes trap shooting team rounded out their season at the state championship at the Minneapolis Gun Club on Friday, June 23.

After the conclusion of the team competitions, the Lakers placed 21st with a final team score of 471. United South Central took home the gold medal with a final score of 484. Fairmont (482) and Roseau (482) rounded out the top three.

Carter Haverkamp ended the afternoon as Detroit Lakes’ top shooter. He finished with a Round 1 score of 49 and a Round 2 score of 50 for a grand total of 99 and a share of the fifth-best score. Kira Wolf was tied for the fourth-best score for the girls with a 95. She had a Round 1 score of 46 and improved her score in Round 2 with a 49.

James Schattschneider ended his day at state with a final score of 96 and tied for the 44th-best score. He finished both rounds with a score of 48. Cameron Akers wasn’t too far behind with a share of the 67th-best score with a 95. He completed Round 1 with a score of 47 and concluded Round 2 with a 48. Owen Chiodo rounded out the Detroit Lakes shooters with a final score of 86 and tied for the 169th-best score. He scored a 43 in both rounds.

Detroit Lakes now has four state appearances under its belt. The Lakers made the trip in 2014, 2015 and 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

SEE RESULTS HERE

Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
What To Read Next
IMG_8305.jpg
Prep
State's biggest rivalry will take center stage as Hockey Day Minnesota matchups are set
June 23, 2023 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
DL BASEBALL STOCK 1.jpg
Prep
Legion baseball: Detroit Lakes swept by Bemidji in doubleheader
June 23, 2023 01:09 PM
 · 
By  Cooper Kanthak
image002 (1).jpg
Sports
Minnesota Wild’s Boldy accepts exemption to play in Brainerd-area golf tournament
June 22, 2023 03:58 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Martin_Zellar.jpg
Local
Tonight's Martin Zellar concert moved from City Park to Zorbaz
June 23, 2023 03:48 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Minnesota State logo
Minnesota
Minnesota State approves undergrad tuition freeze for upcoming school year
June 23, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Outdoor worship offers chance to think differently
June 23, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
070721.N.PRE.BullsBlaineBeatyFrazee.jpg
Local
Pro bull rider from Frazee to compete at Park Rapids rodeo next weekend
June 23, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes