Trap shooting: Lakers round out season at state championship finishing 21st

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — The Detroit Lakes trap shooting team rounded out their season at the state championship at the Minneapolis Gun Club on Friday, June 23.

After the conclusion of the team competitions, the Lakers placed 21st with a final team score of 471. United South Central took home the gold medal with a final score of 484. Fairmont (482) and Roseau (482) rounded out the top three.

Carter Haverkamp ended the afternoon as Detroit Lakes’ top shooter. He finished with a Round 1 score of 49 and a Round 2 score of 50 for a grand total of 99 and a share of the fifth-best score. Kira Wolf was tied for the fourth-best score for the girls with a 95. She had a Round 1 score of 46 and improved her score in Round 2 with a 49.

James Schattschneider ended his day at state with a final score of 96 and tied for the 44th-best score. He finished both rounds with a score of 48. Cameron Akers wasn’t too far behind with a share of the 67th-best score with a 95. He completed Round 1 with a score of 47 and concluded Round 2 with a 48. Owen Chiodo rounded out the Detroit Lakes shooters with a final score of 86 and tied for the 169th-best score. He scored a 43 in both rounds.

Detroit Lakes now has four state appearances under its belt. The Lakers made the trip in 2014, 2015 and 2021.

