Sports Prep

UPDATE: Girls golf: Lakers finish 4th in Round 1 of Class AAA state tournament

Detroit Lakes has one girl finish in the top-10 after the first 18 holes of golf at Bunker Hills Golf Club on Tuesday, June 13.

DL Sports logo.jpg
Detroit Lakes Lakers
Cooper Kanthak
By Cooper Kanthak
Today at 8:01 PM

COON RAPIDS — The Detroit Lakes Girls golf team kicked off the Class AAA state tournament early Tuesday morning on June 13 at Bunker Hills Golf Club. They wrapped up day one finishing fourth with 333 total team points. Maple Grove currently sits in the lead with 315 team points.

Junior Hannah Knoop led the way for the Lakers shooting 4-over par 76. Following her was Laura Syltie who shot a 10-over par 82. Sydney Miller finished her round with a 14-over par 86. Sophie Christianson and Tatum Gatheridge both shot a 17-over par 89 and Jaycie Sliper rounded out the Lakers with a 27-over par 99.

CLASS AAA ROUND 1 TEAM SCORES- 1st- Maple Grove 315 total points, 2nd- Wyzata 320, 3rd- Minnetonka 331, 4th- Detroit Lakes 333, 5th- Elk River 341, 6th- Lakeville South 347, 7th- Mahtomedi 354, 8th- East Ridge 356

Cooper Kanthak
By Cooper Kanthak
Cooper Kanthak is a sports reporter for the Detroit Lakes Tribune, Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal. Cooper graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in journalism and minored in digital and social media. He is originally from Pipestone, Minnesota, and has a passion for all things sports. You can reach Cooper at ckanthak@forumcomm.com.
