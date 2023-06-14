UPDATE: Girls golf: Lakers finish 4th in Round 1 of Class AAA state tournament

COON RAPIDS — The Detroit Lakes Girls golf team kicked off the Class AAA state tournament early Tuesday morning on June 13 at Bunker Hills Golf Club. They wrapped up day one finishing fourth with 333 total team points. Maple Grove currently sits in the lead with 315 team points.

Junior Hannah Knoop led the way for the Lakers shooting 4-over par 76. Following her was Laura Syltie who shot a 10-over par 82. Sydney Miller finished her round with a 14-over par 86. Sophie Christianson and Tatum Gatheridge both shot a 17-over par 89 and Jaycie Sliper rounded out the Lakers with a 27-over par 99.

CLASS AAA ROUND 1 TEAM SCORES- 1st- Maple Grove 315 total points, 2nd- Wyzata 320, 3rd- Minnetonka 331, 4th- Detroit Lakes 333, 5th- Elk River 341, 6th- Lakeville South 347, 7th- Mahtomedi 354, 8th- East Ridge 356