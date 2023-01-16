99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weightlifting photos: Scenes from the Laker Liftoff

Check out some scenes from Detroit Lakes JV girls at the Laker Liftoff at the Ralph Anderson Gym on Saturday.

1 Avery Klabunde AD7C7698.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Avery Klabunde does a snatch lift at the Laker Liftoff on Jan. 14, 2023 at the Ralph Anderson Gym at Detroit Lakes High School.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
January 16, 2023 03:29 PM
DETROIT LAKES — Plenty of weight was thrown around on Saturday at the Ralph Anderson Gymnasium at Detroit Lakes High School.

The Detroit Lakes weightlifting team hosted the Laker Liftoff over the weekend. The Lakers welcomes Fargo North, Devils Lake, Fargo South, Moorhead, Park Christian and Perham for their annual meet.

Check out some of the scenes from the Detroit Lakes JV girls lifters.

1 Brooke Loreth AD7C7724.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Brooke Loreth does a snatch lift at the Laker Liftoff on Jan. 14, 2023 at the Ralph Anderson Gym at Detroit Lakes High School.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Avery Klabunde AD7C7827.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Avery Klabunde, left, smiles after qualifying for state at the Laker Liftoff on Jan. 14, 2023 at the Ralph Anderson Gym at Detroit Lakes High School.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Emma Mitchell AD7C7815.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Emma Mitchell performs a clean-and-jerk lift at the Laker Liftoff on Jan. 14, 2023 at the Ralph Anderson Gym at Detroit Lakes High School.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Dylan Surface AD7C7732.JPG
Detroit Lakes weightlifting coach Dylan Surface announces at the Laker Liftoff on Jan. 14, 2023 at the Ralph Anderson Gym at Detroit Lakes High School.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Spectators AD7C7887.JPG
The Detroit Lakes weightlifting team watches on at the Laker Liftoff on Jan. 14, 2023 at the Ralph Anderson Gym at Detroit Lakes High School.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Julia Stanbrough AD7C7750.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Julia Stanbrough does a clean-and-jerk lift at the Laker Liftoff on Jan. 14, 2023 at the Ralph Anderson Gym at Detroit Lakes High School.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTS
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
