Where are they now? Former Lakers make waves at the collegiate level

Editor’s note: This is a look at where some former Laker alumni landed in their post-high school athletic careers in the fall and winter seasons. Spring athletes will be featured in a future publication. Please email jrubado@dlnewspapers.com with any more detailed information on the athletes listed or the names of other athletes who are playing college sports that you would like to see included in future publications.

Anna Cihak

Anna Cihak

Following her Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference First Team selection in 2021-22, Anna Cihak added more accolades to her Minnesota State University-Mankato golf career in the first half of her junior season.

Cihak played in five fall tournaments, averaging a score of 76.6 in 10 rounds. She shot a season-low 70 on Sept. 20 at the Golden Bear Classic and won the Maverick Invitational with a two-day total of 154. She was named NSIC Women’s Golfer of the Week following the tournament win.

Jake Bettcher

Minnesota State University-Moorhead junior Jake Bettcher was a highlight for the Dragons in an otherwise up-and-down season.

In 11 games, Bettcher made 65 tackles from the defensive secondary. His season high came against Wayne State with 12. Bettcher also picked off four passes and forced two fumbles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bettcher has seen the field in 30 games in three seasons. He has 119 tackles, five interceptions and three forced fumbles in that time. He also had two sacks and 4.55 tackles for loss.

Teeya Doppler

Teeya Doppler

Minnesota State University-Moorhead junior Teeya Doppler played in 87 sets over 28 matches during the 2022 season. She racked up 120 kills on 451 attempts, with season-high 11 kills on Sept. 10 against Bemidji State.

Doppler also added 44 digs and nine blocks.

The Dragons finished 8-20 with a 5-15 NSIC record. This was Doppler’s first full season since her freshman campaign in 2019. She missed part of the 2021 season with an injury.

Sydney Gulon

Syd Gulon

Before graduating during her junior season at St. Cloud St. University, Sydney Gulon left the pool on a high note.

Gulon was part of the NSIC championship-winning 200-yard freestyle relay last February. She also took 13th in the 50 free (23.97) and 14th in the 100 free (52.63) at the NSIC championships. Her 200 freestyle relay team reached All-Conference status.

Gulon did not return for her senior season.

Katie McConkey

Since January of 2022, University of Minnesota-Duluth sophomore Katie McConkey has competed in 16 events for the Bulldogs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the last year, McConkey set four new personal best times, the most recent being in the Bob Waxlax Invitational on Oct. 19. She finished in 68th place with a time of 25:48.3.

At the NSIC Outdoor Track and Field Championships, McConkey recorded a 3000S time of 13:31.23 for a 20th-place finish. She also ran a 6:02.17 mile at the Snowshoe Open on Feb. 18 and a 5:30.73 1500 at the Minnesota State Open in April.

Cora Martin

Cora Martin is at the midway point of her first Division III women’s swimming and diving season at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

In her most recent meet on Dec. 3 at the Rochester Aquatic Center, Martin swam in the 28th fastest 400-yard medley relay with Elsie McCaughey, Abigail Ellingsberg and Bryna Gulbrandson. They clocked in a time of 4:26.63.

Martin is a 2022 Detroit Lakes High School graduate.

Trisha Gebhart

Trisha Gebhart dances for the College of Saint Benedict dance team during her junior season. She is also an MSHSL dance official and teaches dance at a studio in St. Cloud. Contributed / Britton Ramsey

Former Laker Dance Team member Trisha Gebhard continued her dancing career at the collegiate level at the College of Saint Benedict. She is currently in her junior season. Gebhart also teaches at a dance studio in St. Cloud and is a first-year Minnesota State High School League dance official.

Jackson Haire

Jackson Haire wrapped up his senior season at Concordia College-Moorhead with his best statistical showing.

In 10 games, Haire caught 16 passes for 185 yards. His longest catch was 35 yards. He also returned three kicks for 35 total yards. Haire was listed as a quarterback his freshman season before transitioning to wide receiver. He ended his career with 25 catches for 260 yards and a touchdown in 19 games played.

ADVERTISEMENT

McKenna Mallow

McKenna Mallow was the most recent Detroit Lakes golfer to reach the collegiate level. After her first semester at the University of Northern Iowa, she’s already leaving an impact.

Mallow was named Missouri Valley Conference Golfer of the Week on Nov. 3 after finishing in a three-way tie for first at the Ozarks National Invitational. Her three-day score of 218 was a season-best. She also competed in the Redbird Invitational, Briar Ridge invitational and the Bradley Coyote Classic and will continue her freshmen season in the spring.

Shelby Busker

Former Laker and Horizon League Freshman Golfer of the Year for IUPUI Shelby Busker made an impressive run to the finals of the MGA Match Play Championship Thursday, June 24, 2021. Busker is in her junior season at IUPUI. Detroit Lakes Tribune file photo

Coming into the 2022-23 season, Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis’s Shelby Busker was fourth in program history with a golf stroke average of 77.35. Through four tournaments this school year, she’s not far off her pace.

Busker’s 2022 fall average of 79.40 landed her in the top 20 in two of five tournaments. She took eighth place in the Saluki Invitational (232) and 19th in the Brittany Kelly Cardinal Classic (225). The junior also competed in the Redbord Fall invitational, Butler Fall Invitational and the Terrier Intercollegiate.

Jordan Fields and Spencer Bergman

Two 2022 Detroit Lakes graduates continued their hockey careers at the junior level for the Willmar WarHawks.

Spencer Bergman and Jordan Fields are looking to break through at the NA3HL level. Bergman has played in 17 games for the WarHawks and has a goal and two assists. Fields has suited in 11 games and has scored once.

The WarHawks are in fourth place in the West Division with a 12-14-1 record.

Sarah Tangen

St. Olaf sophomore Sarah Tangen is looking to build off an impressive rookie basketball campaign.

During the 2021-22 season, Tangen played 27 games, starting in 17. She averaged 5.4 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists. She also collected 17 steals.

Through nine games this year, Tangen is averaging 3.8 points per game, 1.8 assists and 0.7 rebounds. She’s shooting 41.9% from the field. The Lions are 4-5.

Isaiah Thompson

Isaiah Thompson

Augsburg junior Isaiah Thompson saw some work out of the backfield during the 2022 football season.

Thompson played in seven games, carrying the ball 38 times for 212 yards and a touchdown. His 5.6 yards per carry were a career-high, beating his 2021 total of 4.5. Thompson also caught one pass for 27 yards and a touchdown.

In 2021, Thompson started in all nine games for the Auggies, leading the team in rushing with 411 yards. He also returned 12 kicks for 253 yards and one touchdown.

Thompson also wrestled for Augsburg during his first two years of college.

Jens Richards

Jens Richards

Vermont freshman Jens Richards grew up in Detroit Lakes before attending high school at Northstar Christian Academy in Alexandria. His hockey talent took him all the way out to Vermondt, where he plays for the Catamounts at the Division I level.

Richards has a goal and an assist through four games this season.

There are a handful of other Detroit Lakes graduates competing at the collegiate level.

Gabby Frederickson – Southwest Minnesota State University Volleyball

Lauren Schider – Concordia College-Moorhead Women’s Soccer

Max Gunderson – University of North Dakota Football

Alex Bettcher – University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Volleyball

Hope Hanson – University of St. Thomas Dance Team

Micah Solberg – Concordia College-Moorhead Football

Jordyn Johnson – Concordia College-Moorhead Volleyball and Track

