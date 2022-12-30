Where are they now? Justesen keeps swinging in Alexandria, Gerdes sisters hit the pool in Morris

Editor’s note: This is a look at where some former Laker alumni landed in their post-high school athletic careers in the fall and winter seasons. This is the second part of this “Where are they now?” edition featuring fall and winter athletes. Spring athletes will be featured in a future publication. Please email jrubado@dlnewspapers.com with any more detailed information on the athletes listed or the names of other athletes who are playing college sports that you would like to see included in future publications.

Lukas Justesen

Lukas Justesen and the Alexandria Technical and Community College Legends qualified for the national tournament at the regional event this fall. Justesen also finished in second place at the Marauder Golf Invitational at Hawktree Golf Club on Sept. 20, 2022. Contributed / Lona Justesen

Lukas Justesen is in his second year at Alexandria Technical and Community College on the Men’s golf team. The 2020 graduate was part of the inaugural Legends team.

Justesen qualified for the All-Region Team with a second-place finish at the Marauder Golf Invitational at Hawktree Golf Club hosted by Bismark St. Mary’s. The Legends qualified for the NJCAA Nationals Tournament in May. They will travel to Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, IN. Justesen has notched several top-10 finishes this year and is an integral part of ATCC’s inaugural team.

Hadlee Justesen

Hadlee Justesen plays for the University of Wyoming American Club Hockey League team during her freshman season. Contributed / Lona Justesen

After an impressive senior season for the Detroit Lakes girls hockey team, Hadlee Justesen continues to lace her skates for the University of Wyoming club team.

Justesen plays in the American Collegiate Hockey Association and has traveled to Boulder, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Salt Lake City, with a trip to Montana in January on the schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lexi and Madi Gerdes

Lexi Gerdes, back, swims the butterfly in a 2022 meet for the University of Minnesota Morris during her first season with the program. Contributed / Christine Gerdes

The Gerdes sisters continued their swimming careers at the University of Minnesota-Morris.

In their last meet at the Augustana University invite in Sioux Falls, Lexi swam a 100-yard IM time of 1:08.41. Madi was right behind her with a time of 1:12.42. Madi also swam the 200-yard breaststroke to a time of 2:41.70, while Lexi completed the 200-yard butterfly in 2:28.79.

The Gerdes sisters will also compete for the Cougars track and field team this fall.

Correction: In our last “Where are they now?” piece, there were a few updates as to where kids are competing. Gabby Frederickson transferred to North Dakota State University to compete on the track and field team. Hope Hanson is on a club dance team in the Twin Cities. There was also a misspelling of Lauren Tschider’s name. Apologies to her for the mistake. These corrections are updated online. Thank you to everybody who helped in submitting former Laker athletes.

