Wrestlemania: How the Jackson brothers became Laker wrestling legends

DETROIT LAKES – When asked who would win in a wrestling match right now, Parker, Payton, and Cade Jackson all nodded in agreement that Parker, the oldest of the three brothers, would take the cake.

“As the eldest, I could never give up that crown,” Parker said with a big grin on his face as the three brothers shared a laugh with each other.

The Jackson brothers are Detroit Lakes High School wrestling royalty. With a combined 18 years of varsity experience, the trio mustered up 556 total wins, which ranks 19th all-time for career wins by siblings and third all-time for a trio of brothers in the state of Minnesota.

Parker was a varsity starter from 2010-2015. He was a four-time state tournament participant and medaled three different times. He was a six-time All-Conference honoree and was selected to the Academic All-State team in 2015. Parker currently holds DLHS wrestling records for wins (214) and takedowns (708). He is second in team points with 995.

Parker Jackson in front of his various achievements in the basement of his parents' house in Detroit Lakes. Contributed / Todd Jackson

Payton is the second oldest brother and wrestled at the varsity level from 2013-2018. He finished his wrestling career with 144 career wins. Payton was a one-time state tournament participant and a five-time All-Conference selection. He has the fourth most reversals in DLHS wrestling history with 100.

ADVERTISEMENT

Payton Jackson in front of his various achievements in the basement of his parents' house in Detroit Lakes. Contributed / Todd Jackson

Cade is the youngest, and recently completed his sixth year as a varsity starter with a third-place finish at the 2023 state tournament. He was a part of the 2019 Detroit Lakes wrestling team that finished third at state. His 198 career wins is second all-time, only trailing his oldest brother. He was a five-time All-Conference honoree and was selected to the Academic All-State team as a junior in 2022 and senior in 2023. He holds DLHS wrestling records for wins in a season (47), appearances in the state tournament (5), team points in a single season (239) and total career team points earned (1,012). Cade recorded the second most pins in Detroit Lakes wrestling history with 113.

Cade Jackson in front of his various achievements in the basement of his parents' house in Detroit Lakes. Contributed / Todd Jackson

Without the help of his older brothers, Cade doesn’t put up the numbers he does without their motivation and expertise.

“No I wouldn’t be as good of a wrestler without their help,” he said. “I was always trying to get as good as them and continue with the standard that they set.”

As young as five years old, the Jacksons were battling it out on the mats. Their father Todd has coached wrestling for 37 years and was a part of the Detroit Lakes wrestling program for 24 years. Whether it was getting his boys to run on the basement treadmill to make weight or hauling them around to various camps around the state, Dad had a front-row seat to three wrestling powerhouses.

“It has been really fun watching these three throughout the years,” Todd said. “As Parker said, it wasn’t always the most fun when dad was pushing and encouraging you to make weight. It wasn’t always pretty but it was a lot of fun coaching my boys and seeing the success that they have had. I have coached a lot of kids who have had great careers and some that haven’t. These three boys worked hard, put the time in, and let me push them.”

Some of Parker Jackson's achievements over his years of wrestling showcased in his parent's house in Detroit Lakes. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The Jacksons are the epitome of success at Detroit Lakes High School wrestling. Their influence on the program goes unmatched.

“I think we all had a pretty big impact because we brought a lot of records together as a family,” Payton said. “Hopefully, multiple families want to follow the path we took.”

“I think we set the tone of the discipline and things you have to do during the season and offseason to have success as a wrestler,” Parker said. “I would say that it carried on to other people in the program and seeing the success we had.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cade credited a multitude of trophies and medals hanging in their house to the amount of time they all put into perfecting their craft.

“We put in the mat time,” he said. “The secret to wrestling is the more time you put in, the better you are going to be.”

Looking back at their nearly two decades of Detroit Lakes High School wrestling experience, the brothers have shared many memories over the years. What Parker and Payton remember the most about was all the relationships they formed with coaches, teammates, and other wrestlers in the area or throughout the state. For Cade, it was the pleasure of meeting so many different wrestling faces.

The Jackson brothers' achievements over numerous years of wrestling hanging in their parents' house in Detroit Lakes. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“Being in the varsity room for six years, you get to see and meet so many different people,” he said. “I’ve been around wrestlers who are five years older than me, to ones who are five years younger than me. My favorite memory would have to be when we went down to state in 2019. That team was so tight with each other and came together at the right time.”

Wrestling has many lessons that can be learned on and off the mat. From all their successes to defeats, the sport has helped to shape the trio into a hard-working bunch of brothers.

“It has had an unmeasurable impact on my life,” Parker said. “It has definitely helped me to push through adversity and other things that I have come across in my life. It has taught me how to be disciplined about wanting to succeed, whether that has been with work or some other hobby. I discovered that I have been able to persevere in my life because of what I have learned from wrestling.”

Some of Parker Jackson's wrestling achievements in his parents' house in Detroit Lakes. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“It has brought the drive of wanting to reach other goals and improve on anything from work to whatever else,” Parker said. “It has taught me to strive to be the best at anything I put my mind to.”

“Wrestling gives you this mentality that if you want to be the best at something, you have to work for it,” Cade said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Jacksons' Detroit Lakes High School wrestling empire comes to an end, the legacy that they have left behind will never be forgotten. From all the records, to state tournament appearances and All-Conference selections, the trio hopes that Lakers wrestling continues to shine. Parker, Payton, and Cade laid out the handbook on how to dominate the mats in Laker red, and hope the younger generation take a leaf out of their book.