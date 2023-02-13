99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wrestling: Detroit Lakes earns first-round bye at sections

The Detroit Lakes wrestling team will take on the winner of DGF and Roseau on Thursday at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse.

1 Tyson Ullyott AD7C9916.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Tyson Ullgott wrestles at 145 pounds against Aitkin at the Mid-State Conference invite at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse on Jan. 20, 2023.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
February 13, 2023 02:04 PM
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes wrestling team is gearing up for the Section 8AA tournament starting Thursday, Feb. 16.

The Lakers earned the No. 2 seed in the West Sub-Section and will take on the winner of third-seeded Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and sixth-seeded Roseau at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse.

Perham, Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus, Thief River Falls and Detroit Lakes all earned first-round byes. The four remaining teams will travel to Thief River Falls on Friday, Feb. 17, for the Section 8AA semifinals and finals in the team competition.

The top seed in the east will take on the lowest seed in the west in the section semifinals, which could set up another dual between Perham and Detroit Lakes. Perham will take on the winner of Park Rapids and Sauk Centre-Melrose at The Hive on Thursday.

Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus hosts the east’s second-seeded quarterfinal. The Roadcrew will square off against Alexandria or Albany. Thief River Falls will get the victor of Fergus Falls and United Clay Becker on Thursday as well.

Section 8AA first-round action begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday at lakeshirts Fieldhouse. The quarterfinal match will start about 20 minutes after DGF takes on Roseau.

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSWRESTLING
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
