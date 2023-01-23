STAY INFORMED & INSIRED. SUBSCRIBE NOW SAVE 50%
Monday, January 23

Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wrestling: Detroit Lakes takes fourth at Thief River Falls, five Lakers receive Mid-State honors

The Detroit Lakes wrestling team competed at the Prowler Invite and the Mid-State duals over the weekend.

1 Cade Okeson AD7C9996.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Cade Okeson wrestles at 152 pounds against Aitkin at the Mid-State Conference invite at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse on Jan. 20, 2023.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
January 23, 2023 11:56 AM
THIEF RIVER FALLS – Four Laker seniors shined at Thief River Falls’ Prowler invite on Saturday.

Tyson Ullyott, Cade Okeson, Cade Jackson and Jeffrey Moen capped off an impressive week with top-two finishes in Thief River Falls.

Ullyott won the 145-pound title. He beat Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers-Prairie’s David Revering by a 5-2 decision. Jackson also picked up a first-place finish at 182 pounds. He beat Crookston’s Hunter Knutson by major decision (8-0).

Moen cruised through the heavyweight bracket to a first-place finish. He pinned Thief River Falls’ Jackson Ingram in the final minute to claim the top spot. Okeson also wrestled in a class title match. He fell to Bemidji’s Dane Jorgenson by fall (3:22).

1 Cade Jackson AD7C0226.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Cade Jackson wrestles at 182 pounds against Aitkin at the Mid-State Conference invite at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse on Jan. 20, 2023.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes had five other wrestlers finish in the top eight in their respective divisions. LeRoy LaCrosse (132) and Zach Carlson (195) each took fourth. Colby Ortloff (170) finished in fifth place. Tynan Simpson (225) and Nathan Lembke (182) took sixth, while Donovan Zima (106) claimed eighth.

Detroit Lakes also hosted the Mid-State Conference duals on Friday. The Lakers went 2-3, while five wrestlers received conference honors.

Detroit Lakes beat Park Rapids 48-36 and Crosby-Ironton 54-21. Aitkin (35-24), Staples-Motley (42-28) and Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus (48-32) knocked off the Lakers at Detroit Lakes High School.

Ullyott, Okeson, Jackson and Moen received Mid-State All-Conference honors. LaCrosse was also awarded an honorable mention. Crosby-Ironton’s John Pail Fitzpatrick was named Mid-State MVP for the 2022-23 season.

PROWLER INVITE TEAM SCORES- 1- Bemidji 241.5, 2- Thief River Falls 191, 3- Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie 157.5, 4- Detroit Lakes 123, 5- Crookston 106.5, 6- United North Central 995, 7- Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis 42.5, T8- Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena, Grand Forks Red River 30, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 28, 1- Fertile-Beltrami 11, 12- Roseau 16, 13- Nashua-Keewatin-Greenway 15

PROWLER INVITE VARSITY PLACEMENTS- 105- Donovan Zima 8th, 132- LeRoy LaCrosse 4th, 145- Tyson Ullyott 1st, 152- Cade Okeson 2nd, 170- Colby Ortloff 5th, 182- Cade Jackson 1st, 195- Zach Carlson 4th, 220- Tynan Simpson 6th, 285- Jeffrey Moen 1st

PROWLER INVITE JUNIOR VARSITY PLACEMENTS- Mox Erickson 4th, Billy Thompson 2nd, Alex Chilton 1st, Haydon Schlauderaff 3rd, Treyton Martodam 2nd, Dane Weber 2nd, Sean Thunderstorm 2nd, Eli Okeson 1st

1 Jeffrey Moen AD7C0423.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Jeffrey Moen wrestles at 285 pounds against Aitkin at the Mid-State Conference invite at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse on Jan. 20, 2023.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
