Wrestling: Detroit Lakes wins Fosston invite, four Lakers win individual weight classes

FOSSTON – The Detroit Lakes wrestling team competed in the Alfred Olson Memorial Tournament at Fosston this past Saturday. The Lakers took first place behind four individual champions.

Tyson Ullyott, Cade Okeson, Cade Jackson and Jeffery Moen all won individual crowns in their respective weight classes. Ullyott was named the Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament. Detroit Lakes finished the tournament with 214.5 team points which was 52 more than second-place Moorhead.

The Lakers are back on the mats at Moorhead high school Thursday, Dec. 8.

FOSSTON ALFRED OLSON TOURNAMENT TEAM SCORES- 1. Detroit Lakes 214.4, 2. Moorhead 162, 3. Fosston-Bagley 139, 4. Pelican Rapids 123, 5. United Clay Becker 96, 6. Hibbing 94, 7. Fergus Falls 88.5, 8. Fertile-Beltrami 64, 9. Blackduck-Cass Lake Bena 61, 10 Roseau 23