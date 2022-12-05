Wrestling: Detroit Lakes wins Fosston invite, four Lakers win individual weight classes
The Detroit Lakes wrestling team took first place at the Fosston invite on Saturday in their season-opening competition.
FOSSTON – The Detroit Lakes wrestling team competed in the Alfred Olson Memorial Tournament at Fosston this past Saturday. The Lakers took first place behind four individual champions.
Tyson Ullyott, Cade Okeson, Cade Jackson and Jeffery Moen all won individual crowns in their respective weight classes. Ullyott was named the Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament. Detroit Lakes finished the tournament with 214.5 team points which was 52 more than second-place Moorhead.
The Lakers are back on the mats at Moorhead high school Thursday, Dec. 8.
FOSSTON ALFRED OLSON TOURNAMENT TEAM SCORES- 1. Detroit Lakes 214.4, 2. Moorhead 162, 3. Fosston-Bagley 139, 4. Pelican Rapids 123, 5. United Clay Becker 96, 6. Hibbing 94, 7. Fergus Falls 88.5, 8. Fertile-Beltrami 64, 9. Blackduck-Cass Lake Bena 61, 10 Roseau 23
DETROIT LAKES TOP FIVE FINISHERS- 106- Talan Baker 4th, 120- Jeremy Linn 4th, 126-Beau Somdahl 2nd, 132- Leroy LaCrosse 2nd Isaiah Vargas 3rd, 138- Sawyer Stroeing 4th Cody Andresen 5th, 145- Tyson Ullyott 1st, 152- Brock Swiers 3rd, 160- Cade Okeson 1st, 170- Colby Ortloff 3rd, 182- Cade Jackson 1st, 220- Henry Lee 2nd, 285- Jeffery Moen 1st
The Detroit Lakes wrestling team split Thursday night's triangular against Fosston-Bagley and Thief River Falls.