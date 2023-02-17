Wrestling: DGF avenges 8AA loss from a year ago against Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES – Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton got its revenge against the Detroit Lakes wrestling team on Thursday night in the Section 8AA quarterfinals.

The Lakers fell short, falling to the Rebels 35-22. A year ago, Detroit Lakes was on the other side of the coin, pulling off a road seeding upset in Glyndon in the second round of the 8AA tournament.

“It was a tough one,” Detroit Lakes head coach Taylor Nein said after Thursday’s loss. “We beat DGF not too long ago, but we knew they would come back much tougher. DGF had some new guys who weren’t in the lineup in our previous matchup. It’s a tough one, but overall, our team looked good. I’m super proud of what we have accomplished this year. Now, we have to keep moving forward and focus on the individual side.”

Detroit Lakes' LeRoy LaCrosse wrestles at 132 pounds and awaits the referee's signal in the Lakers' 35-22 loss to DGF in the Section 8AA quarterfinals at Detroit Lakes on Feb. 16, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

DGF got things started with four straight victories to go up 12-0. Detroit Lakes’ LeRoy LaCrosse (132) grabbed the first win for the Lakers over Alex Anderson by decision (4-2).

Tyson Ullyott (145) took down Camden Mustachia by major decision (21-6) to cut the Lakers’ deficit to 18-8.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit Lakes bounced back with Brock Swiers’ (160) major decision victory over DGF’s Joey Arends 11-2. Cade Jackson (170) followed with a victory over Thomas Thureen by major decision (12-0)

DGF went on to win three of the last four matches. Jeffrey Moen picked up the Lakers' final win of the night against Andrew Olek by fall (0:20)

Detroit Lakes' Jeffrey Moen wrestles at 285 pounds against DGF at the Section 8AA quarterfinals at Detroit Lakes on Feb. 16, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Nein thought some of the early matches would end in favor of the home team.

“Our 106 and 120 were both close matches we thought would go our way,” he said. “We saw some things we can fix, and hopefully, we can for the individual side.”

Nein’s first season as head coach of the Detroit Lakes wrestling program ended earlier than he hoped. After giving it some thought, he summed up his first season in one word.

“Fun – The kids make it fun each and every day,” he said. “I’m always learning from these boys. They really brought great energy to the room day in and day out. It is going to be really hard to see my seniors leave, but overall, the first year was fun.”

Detroit Lakes' Talan Baker wrestles at 106 against DGFat the Section 8AA quarterfinals at Detroit Lakes on Feb. 16, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The Lakers host the Section 8AA Individual tournament next Friday, Feb. 24, at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. Ullyott, Jackson and Moen competed at the state meet a year ago, and hope to get back to the Xcel Energy Center this March.

“We have a good shot at sending at least four and come Friday, hopefully, more,” Nein said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The individual section tournament will end on Feb. 25.

DILWORTH-GLYNDON-FELTON 35 DETROIT LAKES 22

106 – Kayleb Kosen (DGF) def. Talan Baker by dec. (4-3)

113 – Gabe Schmitz (DGF) def. Donavan Zima by dec. (10-3)

120 – Sam Schmitz (DGF) def. Jeremy Linn by dec. (3-1)

126 – Jacob Luebke (DGF) def. Beau Somdahl by dec. (8-2)

132 – LeRoy LaCrosse (DL) def. Alex Anderson by dec, (4-2)

138 – Austin Lenhart (DGF) def. Sawyer Stroeing by fall (0:42)

ADVERTISEMENT

145 – Tyson Ullyott (DL) def. Camden Mustachia by tech fall (21-6)

152 – Roy Rude (DGF) def. Cody Andreson by fall (1:02)

160 – Brock Swiers (DL) def. Joey Arends by MD (11-2)

170 – Cade Jackson (DL) def. Thomas Thureen by MD (12-0)

182 – Cole Julin (DGF) def. Colby Ortloff by dec. (10-3)

195 – Jordan Summers (DGF) def. Zachary Carlson by dec. (8-1)

220 – Bryce Fischer (DGF) def. Tynan Simpson by fall (1:00)

285 – Jeffery Moen (DL) def. Andrew Olek by fall (0:20)

Detroit Lakes' Donovan Zima wrestles at 113 against DGF at the Section 8AA quarterfinals at Detroit Lakes on Feb. 16, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' Jeremy Linn wrestles at 120 against DGF at the Section 8AA quarterfinals at Detroit Lakes on Feb. 16, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' Beau Somdahl wrestles at 126 against DGF at the Section 8AA quarterfinals at Detroit Lakes on Feb. 16, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' Brock Swiers wrestles at 160 against DGF at the Section 8AA quarterfinals at Detroit Lakes on Feb. 16, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' Cade Jackson wrestles at 170 against DGF at the Section 8AA quarterfinals at Detroit Lakes on Feb. 16, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes Colby Ortloff wrestles at 182 against DGF at the Section 8AA quarterfinals at Detroit Lakes on Feb. 16, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune