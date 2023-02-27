Wrestling: Four Lakers earn state births at Section 8AA individual wrestling tournament

DETROIT LAKES – Tyson Ullyott (145), Cade Okeson (152), Cade Jackson (170), and Jeffrey Moen (285) all finished top two in their weight classes and will represent the Lakers at the Excel Energy Center in St. Paul beginning on Thursday, March 2 and ending Saturday, March 4.
Okeson secured a first-place finish after he defeated Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus’ Chane Abraham by decision (7-1). Jackson secured first place with a win by decision (5-0) against Thief River Falls’ Damon Ferguson. Moen grabbed first place with a win by fall (0:42) over Sauk Centre-Melrose’s Will Sjogren. Ullyott won the second-place match over Perham’s Johnny Ramos by forfeit.
Brock Swiers (160) took third after beating United Clay Becker Badgers’ Ryan Francis by decision (9-7). Colby Ortloff (182) and Zachary Carlson (195) both finished in fourth place.