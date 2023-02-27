99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wrestling: Four Lakers earn state births at Section 8AA individual wrestling tournament

The Detroit Lakes wrestling team earned individual state berths at the Section 8AA individual wrestling tournament on Friday and Saturday.

DL 170 Cade Jackson.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Cade Jackson wrestles at 170 pounds in the Section 8AA Individual Tournament at Detroit Lakes on Feb. 24-25, 2023, and finished in 1st place for a chance to compete at state.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune
February 27, 2023 09:30 AM

DETROIT LAKES – Tyson Ullyott (145), Cade Okeson (152), Cade Jackson (170), and Jeffrey Moen (285) all finished top two in their weight classes and will represent the Lakers at the Excel Energy Center in St. Paul beginning on Thursday, March 2 and ending Saturday, March 4.

Okeson secured a first-place finish after he defeated Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus’ Chane Abraham by decision (7-1). Jackson secured first place with a win by decision (5-0) against Thief River Falls’ Damon Ferguson. Moen grabbed first place with a win by fall (0:42) over Sauk Centre-Melrose’s Will Sjogren. Ullyott won the second-place match over Perham’s Johnny Ramos by forfeit.

DL 152 Cade Okeson.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Cade Okeson wrestles at 152 pounds in the Section 8AA Individual Tournament at Detroit Lakes on Feb. 24-25, 2023, and finished in first place for a chance to compete at state.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Brock Swiers (160) took third after beating United Clay Becker Badgers’ Ryan Francis by decision (9-7). Colby Ortloff (182) and Zachary Carlson (195) both finished in fourth place.

DETROIT LAKES’ RESULTS

106- Talan Baker 8th; 113- Donovan Zima 8th; 120- Jeremy Linn 5th; 145- Tyson Ullyott 2nd; 152- Cade Okeson 1st; 160- Brock Swier 3rd; 170- Cade Jackson 1st; 182- Colby Ortloff 4th; 195 Zachary Carlson 4th; 285- Jeffrey Moen 1st

DL 145 Tyson Ullyott.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Tyson Ullyott wrestles at 145 pounds in the Section 8AA Individual Tournament at Detroit Lakes on Feb. 24-25 and finished in second place for a chance to compete at state.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune
DL 106 Talan Baker.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Talan Baker wrestles at 106 pounds at Detroit Lakes in the Section 8AA Individual Tournament on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune
DL 195 Zachary Carlson.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Zachary Carlson wrestles at 195 pounds at Detroit Lakes in the Section 8AA Individual Tournament on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune
DL 160 Brock Swiers.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Brock Swiers wrestles at 160 pounds at Detroit Lakes in the Section 8AA Individual Tournament on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune
DL 120 Jeremy Linn.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Jeremy Linn wrestles at 120 pounds at Detroit Lakes in the Section 8AA Individual Tournament on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune
DL 113 Donovan Zima.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Donovan Zima wrestles at 113 pounds at Detroit Lakes the Section 8AA Individual Tournament on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune
DL 138 LeRoy LaCrosse.JPG
Detroit Lakes' LeRoy LaCrosse wrestles at 138 pounds at Detroit Lakes in the Section 8AA Individual Tournament on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

DL 132 Beau Somdahl.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Beau Somdahl wrestles at 132 pounds at Detroit Lakes in the Section 8AA Individual Tournament on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune
DL 126 Izaiah Vargas.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Izaiah Vargas wrestles at 126 pounds at Detroit Lakes in the Section 8AA Individual Tournament on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

