Wrestling: Four Lakers earn state births at Section 8AA individual wrestling tournament

DETROIT LAKES – Tyson Ullyott (145), Cade Okeson (152), Cade Jackson (170), and Jeffrey Moen (285) all finished top two in their weight classes and will represent the Lakers at the Excel Energy Center in St. Paul beginning on Thursday, March 2 and ending Saturday, March 4.

Okeson secured a first-place finish after he defeated Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus’ Chane Abraham by decision (7-1). Jackson secured first place with a win by decision (5-0) against Thief River Falls’ Damon Ferguson. Moen grabbed first place with a win by fall (0:42) over Sauk Centre-Melrose’s Will Sjogren. Ullyott won the second-place match over Perham’s Johnny Ramos by forfeit.

Detroit Lakes' Cade Okeson wrestles at 152 pounds in the Section 8AA Individual Tournament at Detroit Lakes on Feb. 24-25, 2023, and finished in first place for a chance to compete at state. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Brock Swiers (160) took third after beating United Clay Becker Badgers’ Ryan Francis by decision (9-7). Colby Ortloff (182) and Zachary Carlson (195) both finished in fourth place.

DETROIT LAKES’ RESULTS

106- Talan Baker 8th; 113- Donovan Zima 8th; 120- Jeremy Linn 5th; 145- Tyson Ullyott 2nd; 152- Cade Okeson 1st; 160- Brock Swier 3rd; 170- Cade Jackson 1st; 182- Colby Ortloff 4th; 195 Zachary Carlson 4th; 285- Jeffrey Moen 1st

Detroit Lakes' Tyson Ullyott wrestles at 145 pounds in the Section 8AA Individual Tournament at Detroit Lakes on Feb. 24-25 and finished in second place for a chance to compete at state. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' Talan Baker wrestles at 106 pounds at Detroit Lakes in the Section 8AA Individual Tournament on Feb. 24-25, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' Zachary Carlson wrestles at 195 pounds at Detroit Lakes in the Section 8AA Individual Tournament on Feb. 24-25, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' Brock Swiers wrestles at 160 pounds at Detroit Lakes in the Section 8AA Individual Tournament on Feb. 24-25, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' Jeremy Linn wrestles at 120 pounds at Detroit Lakes in the Section 8AA Individual Tournament on Feb. 24-25, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' Donovan Zima wrestles at 113 pounds at Detroit Lakes the Section 8AA Individual Tournament on Feb. 24-25, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' LeRoy LaCrosse wrestles at 138 pounds at Detroit Lakes in the Section 8AA Individual Tournament on Feb. 24-25, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' Beau Somdahl wrestles at 132 pounds at Detroit Lakes in the Section 8AA Individual Tournament on Feb. 24-25, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune