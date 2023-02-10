99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Wrestling: Frazee pulls away from Detroit Lakes

The Frazee wrestling team handled Detroit Lakes at home on on Thursday night.

Detroit Lakes wrestling.
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
February 10, 2023 12:48 PM
DETROIT LAKES – The Frazee wrestling team knocked off Detroit Lakes on Thursday night at Detroit Lakes High School.

The Hornets won the Highway 10 battle 48-22 behind seven fall victories.

Frazee rattled off two pins to start the night. Cade Osterman (106) and Liam Hamm (113) beat Talan Backer and Donavan Zima by fall. Jeremy Linn (120) beat Blake Sonnenberg by major decision (13-0) for the Lakers’ first win of the dual.

Detroit Lakes’ Beau Somdahl (126) and LeRoy LaCrosse (132) followed up Linn’s victory with two wins by decision. Bailey Peichel (138) got Frazee back on the board with a fall victory over Cody Andreson.

Detroit Lakes’ Tyson Ullyott pinned Jesse Rollins 1:19 into the 145-pound match before Frazee would rattle off six straight wins. Tyler Moe (152), Preston Mayfield (170), Max Rue (182), Jack Graham (195) and Derek Zitzow (220) all won by fall, while Jake Nagel (160). Detroit Lakes’ Jeffery Moen (285) capped the night with a win by fall (1:09) over Weston Mickelson.

FRAZEE 48, DETROIT LAKES 22

106: Cash Osterman (FRAZ) def. Talan Baker by fall (5:47)

113: Liam Hamm (FRAZ) def. Donavan Zima by fall (3:28)

120: Jeremy Linn (DL) def. Blake Sonnenberg by MD (13-0)

126: Beau Somdahl (DL) def. Brady Borah by dec. (4-0)

132: LeRoy LaCrosse (DL) def. Cade Nagel by dec (2-1)

138: Bailey Peichel (FRAZ) def. Cody Andreson by fall (1:19)

145: Tyson Ullyott (DL) def. Jesse Rollins by fall (2:32)

152: Tyler Moe (FRAZ) def. Brock Swiers by dec (13-6)

160: Jake Nagel (FRAZ) def. Cade Okeson by dec (3-1)

170: Preston Mayfield (FRAZ) def. Cade Jackson by fall (5:17)

182: Max Rue (FRAZ) def. Nathaniel Lembke by fall (0:39)

195: Jack Graham (FRAZ) def. Zachary Carlson by fall (3:36)

220: Derek Zitzow (FRAZ) def. Tynan Simpson by fall (3:17)

285: Jeffery Moen (DL) def. Weston Mickelson by fall (1:09)

