Wrestling: Knights trip up Lakers at home

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes wrestling team squared up against a Class A juggernaut, West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville, at home on Thursday night.

WCAABE secured a 51-27 win over Detroit Lakes with the help of seven fall victories.

Detroit Lakes’ Jeremy Linn (120) defeated Tucker McGee by fall (3:10) for the first Laker’ win. Beau Somdahl followed that up with a pin of his own against Carter Lohse (3:13).

Tyson Ullyott (145) won by decision (9-8) over WCAABE’s Hunter Gruchow. Cade Okeson (152) followed with a pin (4:55) of Kolby Peters. WCAABE rattled off five straight victories before Detroit Lakes’ Jeffery Moen (285) won by fall (5:57) over Justin Blascyk.

WEST CENTRAL AREA-ASHBY-BRANDON-EVANSVILLE 51, DETROIT LAKES 27

106: Evan Dingwall (WCAA) def. Talan Baker by fall (3:44)

113: Owen Gruchow (WCAA) def. Donavan Zima by fall (0:23)

120: Jeremy Linn (DL) def. Tucker McGee by fall (3:10)

126: Beau Somdahl (DL) def. Carter Lohse by fall (3:13)

132: Adam Lohse (WCAA) def. LeRoy LaCrosse by fall (1:43)

138: Solomon Wales (WCAA) def.Brock Bouchie by fall (0:53)

145: Tyson Ullyott (DL) def. Hunter Gruchow by dec. (9-8)

152: Cade Okeson (DL) def. Kolby Peters by fall (4:55)

160: Ezekiel Sieckert (WCAA) def. Brock Swiers by fall (1:06)

170: Jeremy Blascyk (WCAA) win by forfeit

182: Anthony Sykora (WCAA) def. Cade Jackson by dec. (4-1)

195: Beau Robinson (WCAA) def. Zachary Carlson by fall (4:27)

220: Will Rustan (WCAA) def. Tynan Simpson by fall (1:49)

285: Jeffery Moen (DL) def. Justin Blascyk by fall (5:57)