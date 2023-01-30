Wrestling: Knights trip up Lakers at home
The Detroit Lakes wrestling team fell to West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville at home on Friday night.
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes wrestling team squared up against a Class A juggernaut, West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville, at home on Thursday night.
WCAABE secured a 51-27 win over Detroit Lakes with the help of seven fall victories.
Detroit Lakes’ Jeremy Linn (120) defeated Tucker McGee by fall (3:10) for the first Laker’ win. Beau Somdahl followed that up with a pin of his own against Carter Lohse (3:13).
Tyson Ullyott (145) won by decision (9-8) over WCAABE’s Hunter Gruchow. Cade Okeson (152) followed with a pin (4:55) of Kolby Peters. WCAABE rattled off five straight victories before Detroit Lakes’ Jeffery Moen (285) won by fall (5:57) over Justin Blascyk.
WEST CENTRAL AREA-ASHBY-BRANDON-EVANSVILLE 51, DETROIT LAKES 27
106: Evan Dingwall (WCAA) def. Talan Baker by fall (3:44)
113: Owen Gruchow (WCAA) def. Donavan Zima by fall (0:23)
120: Jeremy Linn (DL) def. Tucker McGee by fall (3:10)
126: Beau Somdahl (DL) def. Carter Lohse by fall (3:13)
132: Adam Lohse (WCAA) def. LeRoy LaCrosse by fall (1:43)
138: Solomon Wales (WCAA) def.Brock Bouchie by fall (0:53)
145: Tyson Ullyott (DL) def. Hunter Gruchow by dec. (9-8)
152: Cade Okeson (DL) def. Kolby Peters by fall (4:55)
160: Ezekiel Sieckert (WCAA) def. Brock Swiers by fall (1:06)
170: Jeremy Blascyk (WCAA) win by forfeit
182: Anthony Sykora (WCAA) def. Cade Jackson by dec. (4-1)
195: Beau Robinson (WCAA) def. Zachary Carlson by fall (4:27)
220: Will Rustan (WCAA) def. Tynan Simpson by fall (1:49)
285: Jeffery Moen (DL) def. Justin Blascyk by fall (5:57)