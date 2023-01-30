6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wrestling: Knights trip up Lakers at home

The Detroit Lakes wrestling team fell to West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville at home on Friday night.

WRESTLING.jpg
Detroit Lakes wrestling.
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
January 30, 2023 01:35 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes wrestling team squared up against a Class A juggernaut, West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville, at home on Thursday night.

WCAABE secured a 51-27 win over Detroit Lakes with the help of seven fall victories.

Detroit Lakes’ Jeremy Linn (120) defeated Tucker McGee by fall (3:10) for the first Laker’ win. Beau Somdahl followed that up with a pin of his own against Carter Lohse (3:13).

Tyson Ullyott (145) won by decision (9-8) over WCAABE’s Hunter Gruchow. Cade Okeson (152) followed with a pin (4:55) of Kolby Peters. WCAABE rattled off five straight victories before Detroit Lakes’ Jeffery Moen (285) won by fall (5:57) over Justin Blascyk.

WEST CENTRAL AREA-ASHBY-BRANDON-EVANSVILLE 51, DETROIT LAKES 27

ADVERTISEMENT

106: Evan Dingwall (WCAA) def. Talan Baker by fall (3:44)

113: Owen Gruchow (WCAA) def. Donavan Zima by fall (0:23)

120: Jeremy Linn (DL) def. Tucker McGee by fall (3:10)

126: Beau Somdahl (DL) def. Carter Lohse by fall (3:13)

132: Adam Lohse (WCAA) def. LeRoy LaCrosse by fall (1:43)

138: Solomon Wales (WCAA) def.Brock Bouchie by fall (0:53)

145: Tyson Ullyott (DL) def. Hunter Gruchow by dec. (9-8)

152: Cade Okeson (DL) def. Kolby Peters by fall (4:55)

ADVERTISEMENT

160: Ezekiel Sieckert (WCAA) def. Brock Swiers by fall (1:06)

170: Jeremy Blascyk (WCAA) win by forfeit

182: Anthony Sykora (WCAA) def. Cade Jackson by dec. (4-1)

195: Beau Robinson (WCAA) def. Zachary Carlson by fall (4:27)

220: Will Rustan (WCAA) def. Tynan Simpson by fall (1:49)

285: Jeffery Moen (DL) def. Justin Blascyk by fall (5:57)

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSWRESTLING
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
What To Read Next
DL Logo Baseball.PNG
Sports
Baseball: Detroit Lakes Youth Baseball Association opens registration for summer of 2023
The Detroit Lakes Youth Baseball Association opens registration for summer of 2023
January 30, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
DANCE TEAM.jpg
Prep
Dance team: Detroit Lakes wraps up regular season in Monticello
The Laker Dance Team finished fourth and 11th at the Monticello invite to wrap up the regular season.
January 30, 2023 01:55 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Gabriella Bettcher.JPG
Prep
Girls basketball: Detroit Lakes cruises over two Mid-State opponents
The Detroit Lakes girls basketball team handled Park Rapids and Aitkin in a pair of Mid-State Conference battles.
January 30, 2023 12:55 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
1 Oliver Quam AD7C6613.JPG
Prep
Boys basketball: Lakers rout Fergus Falls on the road
The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team rolled to a big win over Fergus Falls on Saturday.
January 30, 2023 12:23 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado