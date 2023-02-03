Wrestling: Lakers go even at Alexandria triangular
ALEXANDRIA – The Detroit Lakes Wrestling team left the Alexandria Triangular on Tuesday night an even 1-1.
The Lakers lost to Alexandria Area 35-30 and defeated Morris Area-Hancock Area-Chokio-Alberta 35-30.
Against Alexandria, Jeremy Linn (120) got the ball rolling with a win by fall (0:53) over Logan TImm. LeRoy LaCrosse (132) grabbed another win by fall. Tyson Ullyott (145), Cade Okeson (152), and Brock Swiers (160) won back-to-back-to-back decisions.
Cade Jackson (182) grabbed another win by decision (4-1) over Landan Seward. Alexandria won matches at 195 and 220 before Detroit Lakes’ Jeffery Moen (285) defeated Luke Maanum by fall (1:38).
The Lakers' next set of matches against MAHACA went a different way. Detroit Lakes’ Talan Baker (106) won by major decision (10-2) over Beau Haugen. Two MAHACA wins were followed up by a Izaiah Vergas (126) 12-4 major decision win over Jarrett Payne. LaCrosse grabbed his second win of the night by fall (0:51) over James Haas.
Ullyot won again by decision (4-2) over Caden Rose before Okeson grabbed another win by decision (7-2) against Andrew Marty. Brock Swiers(160) won by forfeit, while Jackson secured a 4-0 win by decision. Moen finished things off with a win by fall (3:06) against Javon Johnson.
ALEXANDRIA AREA 35, DETROIT LAKES 30
106: Nolan Fettig (ALAR) def. Talan Baker by MD (14-5)
113: Drayson Elfering (ALAR) def. Donavan Zima by fall (2:46)
120: Jeremy Linn (DL) def. Logan Timm by fall (2:42)
126: Mason Mcgrane (ALAR) def. Izaiah Vargas by fall (0:53)
132: LeRoy LaCrosse (DL) def. Isaac Saffert by fall (1:56)
138: Grayson Timm (ALAR) def. sawyer Stroeing by dec. (6-3)
145: Tyson Ullyott (DL) def. Blaze Nelson by dec. (7-5)
152: Cade Okeson (DL) def. Gavin Engelbrecht by dec. (5-0)
160: Brock Swiers (DL) def. Landon Raths by dec (4-3)
170: Kelly Johnson (ALAR) def. Colby Ortloff by fall (0:56)
182: Cade Jackson (DL) def. Landon Seward by dec (4-1)
195: Cody Vatnsdal (ALAR) def. Zachary Carlson (DL) by MD (14-5)
220: Jordan Nicholson (ALAR) def. Tynan Simpson by fall (1:10)
285: Jeffery Moen (DL) def. Luke Maanum by fall (1:38)
DETROIT LAKES 35, MAHACA 30
106: Talan Baker (DL) def. Beau Haugen by MD (10-2)
113: Tyce Anderson (MAHA) def. Donavan Zima by fall (2:55)
120: Grayson Gibson (MAHA) def. Jeremy Linn by fall (0:59)
126: Izaiah Vargas (DL) def. Jarret Payne by MD (12-4)
132: LeRoy LaCrosse (DL) def. James Haas by fall (0:51)
138: Davin Rose (MAHA) def. Brock Bouchie by fall (0:07)
145: Tyson Ullyott (DL) def. Caden Rose by dec. (4-2)
152: Cade Okeson (DL) def. Andrew Marty by dec. (7-2)
160: Brock Swiers (DL) win by forfeit
170: Dain Schroeder (MAHA) def. Colby Ortloff by dec. (4-1)
182: Cade Jackson (DL) def. Hunter Gibson by dec. (4-0)
195: Connor Olson (MAHA) def. Zachary Carlson by dec (4-0)
220: Brock Marty (MAHA) def. Tynan Simpson by fall (1:01)
285: Jeffery Moen (DL) def. Javon Johnson by fall (3:06)