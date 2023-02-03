99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Wrestling: Lakers go even at Alexandria triangular

The Detroit Lakes wrestling team split the Alexandria Triangular on Tuesday night.

Detroit Lakes wrestling.
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
February 03, 2023 01:44 PM
ALEXANDRIA – The Detroit Lakes Wrestling team left the Alexandria Triangular on Tuesday night an even 1-1.

The Lakers lost to Alexandria Area 35-30 and defeated Morris Area-Hancock Area-Chokio-Alberta 35-30.

Against Alexandria, Jeremy Linn (120) got the ball rolling with a win by fall (0:53) over Logan TImm. LeRoy LaCrosse (132) grabbed another win by fall. Tyson Ullyott (145), Cade Okeson (152), and Brock Swiers (160) won back-to-back-to-back decisions.

Cade Jackson (182) grabbed another win by decision (4-1) over Landan Seward. Alexandria won matches at 195 and 220 before Detroit Lakes’ Jeffery Moen (285) defeated Luke Maanum by fall (1:38).

The Lakers' next set of matches against MAHACA went a different way. Detroit Lakes’ Talan Baker (106) won by major decision (10-2) over Beau Haugen. Two MAHACA wins were followed up by a Izaiah Vergas (126) 12-4 major decision win over Jarrett Payne. LaCrosse grabbed his second win of the night by fall (0:51) over James Haas.

Ullyot won again by decision (4-2) over Caden Rose before Okeson grabbed another win by decision (7-2) against Andrew Marty. Brock Swiers(160) won by forfeit, while Jackson secured a 4-0 win by decision. Moen finished things off with a win by fall (3:06) against Javon Johnson.

ALEXANDRIA AREA 35, DETROIT LAKES 30

106: Nolan Fettig (ALAR) def. Talan Baker by MD (14-5)

113: Drayson Elfering (ALAR) def. Donavan Zima by fall (2:46)

120: Jeremy Linn (DL) def. Logan Timm by fall (2:42)

126: Mason Mcgrane (ALAR) def. Izaiah Vargas by fall (0:53)

132: LeRoy LaCrosse (DL) def. Isaac Saffert by fall (1:56)

138: Grayson Timm (ALAR) def. sawyer Stroeing by dec. (6-3)

145: Tyson Ullyott (DL) def. Blaze Nelson by dec. (7-5)

152: Cade Okeson (DL) def. Gavin Engelbrecht by dec. (5-0)

160: Brock Swiers (DL) def. Landon Raths by dec (4-3)

170: Kelly Johnson (ALAR) def. Colby Ortloff by fall (0:56)

182: Cade Jackson (DL) def. Landon Seward by dec (4-1)

195: Cody Vatnsdal (ALAR) def. Zachary Carlson (DL) by MD (14-5)

220: Jordan Nicholson (ALAR) def. Tynan Simpson by fall (1:10)

285: Jeffery Moen (DL) def. Luke Maanum by fall (1:38)

DETROIT LAKES 35, MAHACA 30

106: Talan Baker (DL) def. Beau Haugen by MD (10-2)

113: Tyce Anderson (MAHA) def. Donavan Zima by fall (2:55)

120: Grayson Gibson (MAHA) def. Jeremy Linn by fall (0:59)

126: Izaiah Vargas (DL) def. Jarret Payne by MD (12-4)

132: LeRoy LaCrosse (DL) def. James Haas by fall (0:51)

138: Davin Rose (MAHA) def. Brock Bouchie by fall (0:07)

145: Tyson Ullyott (DL) def. Caden Rose by dec. (4-2)

152: Cade Okeson (DL) def. Andrew Marty by dec. (7-2)

160: Brock Swiers (DL) win by forfeit

170: Dain Schroeder (MAHA) def. Colby Ortloff by dec. (4-1)

182: Cade Jackson (DL) def. Hunter Gibson by dec. (4-0)

195: Connor Olson (MAHA) def. Zachary Carlson by dec (4-0)

220: Brock Marty (MAHA) def. Tynan Simpson by fall (1:01)

285: Jeffery Moen (DL) def. Javon Johnson by fall (3:06)

