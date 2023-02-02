Wrestling: Lakers knock off DGF, split triangular

GLYNDON – The Detroit Lakes wrestling team knocked off a Section 8-2A opponent on Tuesday night.

The Lakers beat Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 47-24 at the DGF triangular. Detroit Lakes split the night with Bemidji, falling to the Jacks 51-27.

Talan Baker (106) got things started for the Lakers with a 5-4 decision win over Kayleb Kosen. Jeremy Linn (120) picked up a fall victory over Sam Schultz in 2:51 before LeRoy LaCrosse beat Alex Anderson by a 5-2 decision at 132 pounds.

After DGF’s Austin Lenhart (138) pinned Brock Bourchie (0:58), Detroit Lakes won 7-of-8 matches to close out the night.

Cade Jackson (170), Colby Ortloff (182) and Zach Carlson (195) each won by fall. Tyson Ullyott (145) picked up a 15-5 major decision win over Camden Mustachia before Cade Okeson (152) beat Roy Rude by decision (5-1). Brock Swiers (160) also earned a major decision win over Joey Arends (15-6), while Jeffrey Moen won by forfeit in the heavyweight slot.

The Guillotine and Trackwrestling did not have results from the Lakers’ match against Bemidji.

DETROIT LAKES 47, DILWORTH-GLYNDON-FELTON 24

106: Talan Baker (DL) over Kayleb Kosen (DGF) (Dec 5-4)

113: Gabe Schmitz (DGF) over Donavan Zima (DL) (Fall 2:57)

120: Jeremy Linn (DL) over Sam Schmitz (DGF) (Fall 2:51)

126: Jacob Luebke (DGF) over Izaiah Vargas (DL) (Fall 0:47)

132: LeRoy LaCrosse (DL) over Alex Anderson (DGF) (Dec 5-2)

138: Austin Lenhart (DGF) over Brock Bouchie (DL) (Fall 0:58)

145: Tyson Ullyott (DL) over Camden Mustachia (DGF) (MD 15-5)

152: Cade Okeson (DL) over Roy Rude (DGF) (Dec 5-1)

160: Brock Swiers (DL) over Joey Arends (DGF) (MD 15-6)

170: Cade Jackson (DL) over Thomas Thureen (DGF) (Fall 5:09)

182: Colby Ortloff (DL) over Cole Julin (DGF) (Fall 0:43)

195: Zachary Carlson (DL) over Mason Ferden (DGF) (Fall 2:26)

220: Bryce Fischer (DGF) over Tynan Simpson (DL) (Fall 1:22)

285: Jeffery Moen (DL) over (DGF) (For.)

