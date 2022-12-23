Wrestling: Lakers mount comeback against Fosston-Bagley, pushes No. 12 Thief River Falls

The Detroit Lakes wrestling team had an impressive showing at the Thief River Falls triangular on Thursday night.

The Lakers mounted a big comeback to beat the Fosston-Bagley before narrowly falling to Thief River Falls, the No. 12 team in Class 2A.

Trailing 30-3 against Fosston-Bagley, Sawyer Stroeing sparked a rally with a 7-2 decision win at 145-pounds. After Tyson Ullyott’s forfeit win, Brock Swiers picked up a 6-3 decision win over Jakob Rudie to make it 30-15.

Cade Okeson pinned Dylan Lomen in 37 seconds before Fosston-Bagley got the six points back with a pin at 182 pounds.

Cade Jackson’s 100th career pin at 195-pounds was the first of three straight for the Lakers to close out the win. Henry Lee pinned Justin Rose with 21 seconds left in regulation before Jeffrey Moen beat Alex Hagen by fall in 1:39. The Lakers’ three consecutive pins to end the match secured a 39-36 win.

Detroit Lakes came up one-point short in its match against Thief River Falls. Jackson and Moen scored late pins, but it was enough. The Prowlers escaped with a 38-37 win.

In The Guillotine’s latest high school rankings, three Lakers remain in the top 10 in their respective weight classes. Moen moved up to No. 4 at 285 pounds. Ullyott moved up one spot to No. 7 at 145 pounds, while Jackson holds down the No. 9 ranking at 195.

DETROIT LAKES 39, FOSSTON-BAGLEY 36

106: Ian Phrakonkham (FOBA) over Talan Baker (DL) (Fall 0:31)

113: Shane Thompson (FOBA) over (DL) (For.)

120: Kadin Harwood (FOBA) over Carlan Mastin (DL) (Fall 1:08)

126: Beau Somdahl (DL) over Domanick Thompson (FOBA) (Dec 11-4)

132: Aiden Wolfe (FOBA) over LeRoy LaCrosse (DL) (Fall 1:26)

138: Zach Thompson (FOBA) over Brock Bouchie (DL) (Fall 1:33)

145: Sawyer Stroeing (DL) over Koltyn Larson (FOBA) (Dec 7-2)

152: Tyson Ullyott (DL) over (FOBA) (For.)

160: Brock Swiers (DL) over Jakob Rudie (FOBA) (Dec 6-3)

170: Cade Okeson (DL) over Dylan Lomen (FOBA) (Fall 0:37)

182: Kaden Sanford (FOBA) over Colby Ortloff (DL) (Fall 0:33)

195: Cade Jackson (DL) over Luke Sannes (FOBA) (Fall 3:48)

220: Henry Lee (DL) over Jonathan Rose (FOBA) (Fall 5:39)