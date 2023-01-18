STAY INFORMED & INSIRED. SUBSCRIBE NOW SAVE 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wrestling: Lakers split home-opening triangular against Wolves, Otters

The Detroit Lakes wrestling team split their home-opening triangular on Tuesday night against LPGE-Browerville and Fergus Falls.

1 LeRoy LaCrosse AD7C8576.JPG
Detroit Lakes' LeRoy LaCrosse wrestles LPGE-Browerville's Connor Flan at the Lakers' home-opening triangular on Jan. 17, 2023 at the Ralph Anderson Gymn at Detroit Lakes High School.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
January 18, 2023 12:39 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes wrestling team waited a long time to wrestle in front of its home fans.

The Lakers hosted their first meet of the season on Tuesday night at the Ralph Anderson Gym at Detroit Lakes High School. After a 38-31 loss in the first leg of the triangular against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle-Browerville, Detroit Lakes left no doubt in a 59-24 win over Fergus Falls.

The Lakers jumped out to a 12-0 lead after Avery Noby (106) and Donavan Zima (113) scored pins to open the match. Beau Somdahl made it 18-6 with a pin in 25 seconds at 126 pounds before LeRoy LaCrosse won by forfeit at 138 pounds.

Leading 24-12, Tyson Ullyott scored a technical fall win over Carson Greiner at 145 pounds. Brock Swiers (152) and Cade Okeson (160) followed with pin victories, taking a 41-12 lead.

1 Cade Jackson AD7C9274.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Cade Jackson runs out to the mat at the Lakers' home-opening triangular on Jan. 17, 2023 at the Ralph Anderson Gymn at Detroit Lakes High School.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Cade Jackson beat Delvin Roberts in 1:19 at 182 pounds before Zach Carlson pinned Sebastian Holding Eagle in less than a minute. Tynan Simpson (225) won by forfeit before Jeffrey Moen put the finishing touches on the win by pinning Paulo Carrillo in the heavyweight bout.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers didn’t square up as well with LPGE-Browerville to open the night. After falling behind 12-0, Jeremy Linn (120) got Detroit Lakes on the board with a 5-3 decision win over Colby Twardowski. Somdahl scored a 15-5 major decision win in the following match to cut the deficit to five points.

The Wolves scored a pin and a decision win before Ullyott closed the gap with a pin. Cade Okeson made it 24-19 with a fall victory over Nathan Bitz in 1:58. Jackson made it a three-point match by pinning Jacob Hildalgo before LPGE-Browerville’s Tate Twardowski and Alex Line clinched the win with major decision and fall victories. Moen made light work of Grady Tomford in the final match with a fall victory.

1 Milestones AD7C9124.JPG
From left to right: Detroit Lakes' Cake Jackson, Tyson Ullyott, Jeffrey Moen and Cade Okeson were honored for reaching milestones at the Lakers' home-opening triangular on Jan. 17, 2023 at the Ralph Anderson Gymn at Detroit Lakes High School.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Ullyott, Okeson, Jackson and Moen were honored for reaching career milestones this season prior to the Lakers’ second match of the night. Jackson eclipsed 175 career wins and 100 pins. He’s currently the eighth-ranked wrestler in Class 2A at 182 pounds. Ullyott, the seventh-ranked 145-pound wrestler, and Okeson each hit the 100-win mark this season. Moen crossed 60 wins and is the fourth-ranked heavyweight in Class 2A. He is also 19-0 on the season.

A feature story on Moen’s rise in the Class 2A heavyweight rankings will be posted at www.dlonline.com on Thursday morning and will be in the next edition of the Detroit Lakes Tribune.

More photos and full results are listed below.

DETROIT LAKES 59, FERGUS FALLS 24

106- Avery Norby (DL) def. Jack Brunn by fall (2:29)

113- Donavan Zima (DL) def. Evan Mohagen by fall (2:39)

120- Kass Hartwell (FF) def. Jeremy Linn by fall (0:55)

126- Beau Somdahl (DL) def. Jacob Fronning by fall (0:25)

132- Caleb Fronning (FF) def. Everett Northup by fall (3:08)

138- LeRoy LaCrosse (DL) win by forfeit

145- Tyson Ullyott (DL) def. Carson Greiner by Tech Fall (4:09)

152- Brock Swiers (DL) def. Isaac Longoria by fall (1:38)

160- Cade Okeson (DL) def. Will Baez by fall (1:11)

170- Jacob Widness (FF) def. Colby Ortloff by fall (1:19)

182- Cade Jackson (DL) def. Delvin Roberts by fall (1:19)

195- Zach Carlson (DL) def. Sebastian Holding Eagle by fall (0:51)

225- Tynan Simpson win by forfeit

285- Jeffrey Moen (DL) def. Paulo Carrillo by fall (1:08)

LONG PRAIRIE-GREY EAGLE-BROWERVILLE 38, DETROIT LAKES 31

106- Brodie Pachan (L) win by forfeit

113- Logan Thom (L) def. Donavan Zima by fall (5:31)

120- Jeremy Linn (DL) def. Colby Twardowski by decision 5-3

126- Beau Somdahl (DL) def. Evan Flan by MD (15-5)

132- Gavin Albers (L) def. Izaiah Vargas by fall 1:01

138- Connor Flan (L) def. LeRoy LaCrosse by decision (7-4)

145- Tyson Ullyott (DL) def. Nathan Browen by fall (4:50)

152- Mason Bruder (L) def. Brock Swiers by decision (6-5)

160- Cade Okeson (DL) def. Nathan Bitz by fall (1:58)

172- Tucker Zigan (L) def. Colby Ortloff by decision (9-3)

182- Cade Jackson (DL) def. Jacob Hildalgo by fall (2:46)

195- Tate Twardowski (L) def. Zach Carlson by MD

225- Alex Line (L) def. Tynan Simpson byfall (1:27)

285- Jeffrey Moen def. Grady Tomford by fall (3:00)

1 Donavan Zima AD7C8356.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Donavan Zima wrestles LPGE-Browerville's Logan Thom at 113 pounds at the Lakers' home-opening triangular on Jan. 17, 2023 at the Ralph Anderson Gymn at Detroit Lakes High School.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Tyson Ullyott AD7C8697.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Tyson Ullyott wrestles LPGE-Browerville's Nathan Browen at the Lakers' home-opening triangular on Jan. 17, 2023 at the Ralph Anderson Gymn at Detroit Lakes High School.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Jeremy Linn AD7C8441.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Jeremy Linn wrestles LPGE-Browerville's Colby Twardowski at the Lakers' home-opening triangular on Jan. 17, 2023 at the Ralph Anderson Gymn at Detroit Lakes High School.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Cade Okeson AD7C9241.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Cade Okeson wresles at 160 pounds to a win over Fergus Falls' Will Baez at the Lakers' home-opening triangular on Jan. 17, 2023 at the Ralph Anderson Gymn at Detroit Lakes High School.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Brock Swiers AD7C8769.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Brock Swiers wrestles at 152 pounds against Mason Bruder at the Lakers' home-opening triangular on Jan. 17, 2023 at the Ralph Anderson Gymn at Detroit Lakes High School.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Beau Somdahl AD7C8487.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Beau Somdahl wrestles LPGE-Browerville's Evan Flan at the Lakers' home-opening triangular on Jan. 17, 2023 at the Ralph Anderson Gymn at Detroit Lakes High School.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Avery Norby AD7C9157.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Avery Norby wrestles at 106 pounds to a win over Fergus Falls' Jack Brunn at the Lakers' home-opening triangular on Jan. 17, 2023 at the Ralph Anderson Gymn at Detroit Lakes High School.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSWRESTLING
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
What To Read Next
Hadley Thul and DL 42-DSC_4546.JPG
Prep
Girls basketball: Strong second half aids Alexandria in win over Detroit Lakes
The Detroit Lakes girls basketball team split the regular-season series against Alexandria after a 62-42 loss against the Cardinals on the road Tuesday.
January 18, 2023 12:54 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
1 Brandton Marsh AD7C9077.JPG
Prep
Boys basketball: Detroit Lakes blows out Pequot Lakes, extends winning streak
The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team extended its winning streak to four games with a blowout win over Pequot Lakes.
January 17, 2023 10:49 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
1 Avery Klabunde AD7C7698.JPG
Prep
Weightlifting photos: Scenes from the Laker Liftoff
Check out some scenes from Detroit Lakes JV girls at the Laker Liftoff at the Ralph Anderson Gym on Saturday.
January 16, 2023 03:29 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING.jpg
Prep
Boys swimming and diving: Lakers compete at section True Team meet
Detroit Lakes visited the University of Minnesota-Morris for the Section 5A True Team competition.
January 16, 2023 11:38 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli