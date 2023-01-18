Wrestling: Lakers split home-opening triangular against Wolves, Otters

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes wrestling team waited a long time to wrestle in front of its home fans.

The Lakers hosted their first meet of the season on Tuesday night at the Ralph Anderson Gym at Detroit Lakes High School. After a 38-31 loss in the first leg of the triangular against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle-Browerville, Detroit Lakes left no doubt in a 59-24 win over Fergus Falls.

The Lakers jumped out to a 12-0 lead after Avery Noby (106) and Donavan Zima (113) scored pins to open the match. Beau Somdahl made it 18-6 with a pin in 25 seconds at 126 pounds before LeRoy LaCrosse won by forfeit at 138 pounds.

Leading 24-12, Tyson Ullyott scored a technical fall win over Carson Greiner at 145 pounds. Brock Swiers (152) and Cade Okeson (160) followed with pin victories, taking a 41-12 lead.

Detroit Lakes' Cade Jackson runs out to the mat at the Lakers' home-opening triangular on Jan. 17, 2023 at the Ralph Anderson Gymn at Detroit Lakes High School. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Cade Jackson beat Delvin Roberts in 1:19 at 182 pounds before Zach Carlson pinned Sebastian Holding Eagle in less than a minute. Tynan Simpson (225) won by forfeit before Jeffrey Moen put the finishing touches on the win by pinning Paulo Carrillo in the heavyweight bout.

The Lakers didn’t square up as well with LPGE-Browerville to open the night. After falling behind 12-0, Jeremy Linn (120) got Detroit Lakes on the board with a 5-3 decision win over Colby Twardowski. Somdahl scored a 15-5 major decision win in the following match to cut the deficit to five points.

The Wolves scored a pin and a decision win before Ullyott closed the gap with a pin. Cade Okeson made it 24-19 with a fall victory over Nathan Bitz in 1:58. Jackson made it a three-point match by pinning Jacob Hildalgo before LPGE-Browerville’s Tate Twardowski and Alex Line clinched the win with major decision and fall victories. Moen made light work of Grady Tomford in the final match with a fall victory.

From left to right: Detroit Lakes' Cake Jackson, Tyson Ullyott, Jeffrey Moen and Cade Okeson were honored for reaching milestones at the Lakers' home-opening triangular on Jan. 17, 2023 at the Ralph Anderson Gymn at Detroit Lakes High School. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Ullyott, Okeson, Jackson and Moen were honored for reaching career milestones this season prior to the Lakers’ second match of the night. Jackson eclipsed 175 career wins and 100 pins. He’s currently the eighth-ranked wrestler in Class 2A at 182 pounds. Ullyott, the seventh-ranked 145-pound wrestler, and Okeson each hit the 100-win mark this season. Moen crossed 60 wins and is the fourth-ranked heavyweight in Class 2A. He is also 19-0 on the season.

More photos and full results are listed below.

DETROIT LAKES 59, FERGUS FALLS 24

106- Avery Norby (DL) def. Jack Brunn by fall (2:29)

113- Donavan Zima (DL) def. Evan Mohagen by fall (2:39)

120- Kass Hartwell (FF) def. Jeremy Linn by fall (0:55)

126- Beau Somdahl (DL) def. Jacob Fronning by fall (0:25)

132- Caleb Fronning (FF) def. Everett Northup by fall (3:08)

138- LeRoy LaCrosse (DL) win by forfeit

145- Tyson Ullyott (DL) def. Carson Greiner by Tech Fall (4:09)

152- Brock Swiers (DL) def. Isaac Longoria by fall (1:38)

160- Cade Okeson (DL) def. Will Baez by fall (1:11)

170- Jacob Widness (FF) def. Colby Ortloff by fall (1:19)

182- Cade Jackson (DL) def. Delvin Roberts by fall (1:19)

195- Zach Carlson (DL) def. Sebastian Holding Eagle by fall (0:51)

225- Tynan Simpson win by forfeit

285- Jeffrey Moen (DL) def. Paulo Carrillo by fall (1:08)

LONG PRAIRIE-GREY EAGLE-BROWERVILLE 38, DETROIT LAKES 31

106- Brodie Pachan (L) win by forfeit

113- Logan Thom (L) def. Donavan Zima by fall (5:31)

120- Jeremy Linn (DL) def. Colby Twardowski by decision 5-3

126- Beau Somdahl (DL) def. Evan Flan by MD (15-5)

132- Gavin Albers (L) def. Izaiah Vargas by fall 1:01

138- Connor Flan (L) def. LeRoy LaCrosse by decision (7-4)

145- Tyson Ullyott (DL) def. Nathan Browen by fall (4:50)

152- Mason Bruder (L) def. Brock Swiers by decision (6-5)

160- Cade Okeson (DL) def. Nathan Bitz by fall (1:58)

172- Tucker Zigan (L) def. Colby Ortloff by decision (9-3)

182- Cade Jackson (DL) def. Jacob Hildalgo by fall (2:46)

195- Tate Twardowski (L) def. Zach Carlson by MD

225- Alex Line (L) def. Tynan Simpson byfall (1:27)

285- Jeffrey Moen def. Grady Tomford by fall (3:00)

Detroit Lakes' Donavan Zima wrestles LPGE-Browerville's Logan Thom at 113 pounds at the Lakers' home-opening triangular on Jan. 17, 2023 at the Ralph Anderson Gymn at Detroit Lakes High School. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' Tyson Ullyott wrestles LPGE-Browerville's Nathan Browen at the Lakers' home-opening triangular on Jan. 17, 2023 at the Ralph Anderson Gymn at Detroit Lakes High School. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' Jeremy Linn wrestles LPGE-Browerville's Colby Twardowski at the Lakers' home-opening triangular on Jan. 17, 2023 at the Ralph Anderson Gymn at Detroit Lakes High School. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' Cade Okeson wresles at 160 pounds to a win over Fergus Falls' Will Baez at the Lakers' home-opening triangular on Jan. 17, 2023 at the Ralph Anderson Gymn at Detroit Lakes High School. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' Brock Swiers wrestles at 152 pounds against Mason Bruder at the Lakers' home-opening triangular on Jan. 17, 2023 at the Ralph Anderson Gymn at Detroit Lakes High School. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' Beau Somdahl wrestles LPGE-Browerville's Evan Flan at the Lakers' home-opening triangular on Jan. 17, 2023 at the Ralph Anderson Gymn at Detroit Lakes High School. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune