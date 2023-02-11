Wrestling: Lakers take fourth at Albany Purple Pride invite

ALBANY – The Detroit Lakes wrestling team grabbed their singlets and hit the road to compete in the Albany Purple Pride invite on Friday night.

The Lakers finished in fourth with 116 team points. Becker took home first place with a score of 231.5.

Tyson Ullyott (145) lost in the first-place match to Albany’s Owen Carlson by fall (2:32). Cade Jackson (182) took second place in his division, falling to Tyson Ricker by a 1-0 decision. Jeffery Moen also had a second-place finish after a tough 3-0 decision loss to Saint Cloud Tech’s Tucker Hugg.

Cade Okeson (152) unfortunately had a medical forfeit against Ethan Moravetz of Dawson Body-Lac Qui Parle-Montevideo United in the third-place match.

Detroit Lakes’ Jeremy Linn (120) finished in fourth after a loss to Becker’s Nolan Jurek by decision (8-4). Sawyer Stroeing (138) also had a fourth-place finish. Talan Baker (106), Izaiah Vargas (126) and Zachary Carlson (195) secured fifth-place finishes. Everett Northup (120) and Tynan Simpson (220) both claimed sixth place, respectively.

TEAM SCORES- 1. Becker 231.5, 2. Dawson Boyd - Lac Qui Parle - Montevideo United 209, 3. Hutchinson 116, 4. Detroit Lakes 116, 5. New London-Spicer 86, 6. Sauk Centre-Melrose 83.5, 7. Albany 70.5, 8. Saint Cloud Tech 31