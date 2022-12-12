Wrestling: Moen claims gold in Brainerd, Lakers knock off Moorhead in first dual

BRAINERD- The Detroit Lakes wrestling team capped off another impressive week with a seventh-place finish at the Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invitational in Brainerd on Friday and Saturday.

Jeffrey Moen took home a first-place heavyweight finish by pinning Sartell-St. Stephen’s Tucker Mugg in 1:37. Moen is now 7-0 on the season after claiming first place in Brainerd in the 285-pound weight class.

Henry Lee also wrestled for an individual championship. He fell to Becker’s Dylan Kolby in the 220-pound title bout by a 16-5 major decision. Tyson Ullyott finished in fourth place at 145-pounds with a 3-1 decision defeat against Staples-Motley’s Colbe Tappe. Cade Okeson beat Cloquet-Esko-Carlton’s Warren Hietala 5-1 to claim fifth place at 160-pounds. Cade Jackson (182, 6th) secured the Lakers’ final top-six finish with a medial forfeit.

Bemidji edged out Becker for the top spot with a score of 212. Becker finished in second place in the team standings at 210.5.

PAUL BUNYAN INVITE TEAM SCORES- 1 Bemidji 212.0, 2 Becker 210.5, 3 Royalton-Upsala 154.5, 4 Brainerd 148.0, 5 Pierz 121.5, 6 Little Falls 114.5, 7 Detroit Lakes 107.0, 8 Frazee 91.5, 9 Mound-Westonka 71.0, 10 Moorhead 65.5,T-11 Sartell-St. Stephen, Staples-Motley 54. 13 Foley 52.0, 14 White Bear Lake Area 46.0, 15 Wadena-Deer Creek 43.0, T-16 C-E-C Lumberjacks, Grand Rapids 26.0, 18 Blackduck-Cass Lake Bena Bears 23.0, 19 Cretin-Derham Hall 3.0

Detroit Lakes' Cade Jackson wrestles Becker's Tyson Ricker during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Detroit Lakes' Henry Lee, top, wrestles Brainerd's Eli Wiskow during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Detroit Lakes' Cade Jackson wrestles Staples-Motley's Luke Bjerga during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Detroit Lakes picks up first dual win

The Lakers hit the road for Moorhead on Thursday night and came away with a 44-31 win over the Spuds.

After Moorhead won the first four head-to-head matches, LeRoy LaCrosse got the Lakers on the board with a pin in 43 seconds over Azhar Salih. Sawyer Stroeing followed with a fall victory over Tristin Sundet at 138 pounds before Tyson Ullyott beat Will Borud by technical fall.

Cade Okeson beat Bridger Mongeau at 160-pounds by a major decision before Colby Ortloff and Cade Jackson picked up fall victories. Henry Lee and Jeffrey Moen capped off the 13-point win with pins at 220 and 285-pounds.

Detroit Lakes head to Pequot on Friday for another weekend of individual tournaments.

DETROIT LAKES 44, MOORHEAD 16

106- Dane Ellingsberg, Moorhead, dec. Talon Baker, Detroit Lakes, 6-0

113- Owen Borud, Moorhead, pin Donavon Zima, Detroit Lakes, 5:57

120- Michael Jenkins, Moorhead, pin Jeremy Linn, Detroit Lakes, 4:53

126- Dalton Humeniuk, Moorhead, major dec. Everett Northup, Detroit Lakes, 10-2

132- Leroy LaCrosse, Detroit Lakes, pin Azhar Salih, Moorhead, 0:43

138- Sawyer Stroeing, Detroit Lakes, pin Tristin Sundet, Moorhead, 3:18

145- Tyson Ullyott, Detroit Lakes, technical fall Will Borud, Moorhead, 15-4

152- Lee Ellingsberg, Moorhead, pin Brock Swiers, Detroit Lakes, 4:00

160- Cade Okeson, Detroit Lakes, major dec. Bridger Mongeau, Moorhead, 10-1

170- Colby Ortloff, Detroit Lakes, pin Draeden Prosby, Moorhead, 0:45

182- Cade Jackson, Detroit Lakes, pin Ron Addo, Moorhead, 2:28

195- David Krabbenhoft, Moorhead, pin Cameron Cannon, Detroit Lakes, 0:21

220- Henry Lee, Detroit Lakes, pin Ashton Spieker, Moorhead, 0:49

285- Jeffrey Moen, Detroit Lakes, pin Jake Erdmann, Moorhead, 2:48

Detroit Lakes' Tyson Ullyott, top, wrestles Moorhead's Tristin Sundet during a team dual Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Moorhead. Abby Makay/The Forum

Moorhead's Will Borud, top, wrestles Detroit Lakes' Brock Sweirs during a team dual Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Moorhead. Abby Makay/The Forum

Detroit Lakes' Leroy LaCrosse, left, wrestles Moorhead's Azhar Salih during a team dual Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Moorhead. Abby Makay/The Forum