Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wrestling: Moen claims gold in Brainerd, Lakers knock off Moorhead in first dual

The Detroit Lakes wrestling team had five top-six finishers in Brainerd at the Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite on Friday and Saturday. It followed the Lakers' first dual win of the season on Thursday in Moorhead.

Detroit Lakes'Jeffrey Moen, right, wrestles Royalton-Upsala's Brandon Mugg during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Detroit Lakes'Jeffrey Moen, right, wrestles Royalton-Upsala's Brandon Mugg during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
December 11, 2022 06:37 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD- The Detroit Lakes wrestling team capped off another impressive week with a seventh-place finish at the Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invitational in Brainerd on Friday and Saturday.

Jeffrey Moen took home a first-place heavyweight finish by pinning Sartell-St. Stephen’s Tucker Mugg in 1:37. Moen is now 7-0 on the season after claiming first place in Brainerd in the 285-pound weight class.

Henry Lee also wrestled for an individual championship. He fell to Becker’s Dylan Kolby in the 220-pound title bout by a 16-5 major decision. Tyson Ullyott finished in fourth place at 145-pounds with a 3-1 decision defeat against Staples-Motley’s Colbe Tappe. Cade Okeson beat Cloquet-Esko-Carlton’s Warren Hietala 5-1 to claim fifth place at 160-pounds. Cade Jackson (182, 6th) secured the Lakers’ final top-six finish with a medial forfeit.

Bemidji edged out Becker for the top spot with a score of 212. Becker finished in second place in the team standings at 210.5.

PAUL BUNYAN INVITE TEAM SCORES- 1 Bemidji 212.0, 2 Becker 210.5, 3 Royalton-Upsala 154.5, 4 Brainerd 148.0, 5 Pierz 121.5, 6 Little Falls 114.5, 7 Detroit Lakes 107.0, 8 Frazee 91.5, 9 Mound-Westonka 71.0, 10 Moorhead 65.5,T-11 Sartell-St. Stephen, Staples-Motley 54. 13 Foley 52.0, 14 White Bear Lake Area 46.0, 15 Wadena-Deer Creek 43.0, T-16 C-E-C Lumberjacks, Grand Rapids 26.0, 18 Blackduck-Cass Lake Bena Bears 23.0, 19 Cretin-Derham Hall 3.0

Detroit Lakes' Cade Jackson wrestles Becker's Tyson Ricker during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Detroit Lakes' Cade Jackson wrestles Becker's Tyson Ricker during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Detroit Lakes' Henry Lee, top, wrestles Brainerd's Eli Wiskow during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Detroit Lakes' Henry Lee, top, wrestles Brainerd's Eli Wiskow during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Detroit Lakes' Cade Jackson wrestles Staples-Motley's Luke Bjerga during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Detroit Lakes' Cade Jackson wrestles Staples-Motley's Luke Bjerga during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit Lakes picks up first dual win

The Lakers hit the road for Moorhead on Thursday night and came away with a 44-31 win over the Spuds.

After Moorhead won the first four head-to-head matches, LeRoy LaCrosse got the Lakers on the board with a pin in 43 seconds over Azhar Salih. Sawyer Stroeing followed with a fall victory over Tristin Sundet at 138 pounds before Tyson Ullyott beat Will Borud by technical fall.

Cade Okeson beat Bridger Mongeau at 160-pounds by a major decision before Colby Ortloff and Cade Jackson picked up fall victories. Henry Lee and Jeffrey Moen capped off the 13-point win with pins at 220 and 285-pounds.

Detroit Lakes head to Pequot on Friday for another weekend of individual tournaments.

DETROIT LAKES 44, MOORHEAD 16

106- Dane Ellingsberg, Moorhead, dec. Talon Baker, Detroit Lakes, 6-0

113- Owen Borud, Moorhead, pin Donavon Zima, Detroit Lakes, 5:57

120- Michael Jenkins, Moorhead, pin Jeremy Linn, Detroit Lakes, 4:53

126- Dalton Humeniuk, Moorhead, major dec. Everett Northup, Detroit Lakes, 10-2

132- Leroy LaCrosse, Detroit Lakes, pin Azhar Salih, Moorhead, 0:43

138- Sawyer Stroeing, Detroit Lakes, pin Tristin Sundet, Moorhead, 3:18

145- Tyson Ullyott, Detroit Lakes, technical fall Will Borud, Moorhead, 15-4

152- Lee Ellingsberg, Moorhead, pin Brock Swiers, Detroit Lakes, 4:00

160- Cade Okeson, Detroit Lakes, major dec. Bridger Mongeau, Moorhead, 10-1

170- Colby Ortloff, Detroit Lakes, pin Draeden Prosby, Moorhead, 0:45

182- Cade Jackson, Detroit Lakes, pin Ron Addo, Moorhead, 2:28

195- David Krabbenhoft, Moorhead, pin Cameron Cannon, Detroit Lakes, 0:21

220- Henry Lee, Detroit Lakes, pin Ashton Spieker, Moorhead, 0:49

285- Jeffrey Moen, Detroit Lakes, pin Jake Erdmann, Moorhead, 2:48

120922.S.FF.Lakers.Ullyott
Detroit Lakes' Tyson Ullyott, top, wrestles Moorhead's Tristin Sundet during a team dual Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Moorhead.
Abby Makay/The Forum
120922.S.FF.Spuds.Borud
Moorhead's Will Borud, top, wrestles Detroit Lakes' Brock Sweirs during a team dual Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Moorhead.
Abby Makay/The Forum
120922.S.FF.Lakers.LaCrosse
Detroit Lakes' Leroy LaCrosse, left, wrestles Moorhead's Azhar Salih during a team dual Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Moorhead.
Abby Makay/The Forum
120922.S.FF.Lakers.Northup
Detroit Lakes' Everett Northup, top, wrestles Moorhead's Dalton Humeniuk during a team dual Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Moorhead.
Abby Makay/The Forum

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSWRESTLING
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
What to read next
Rubado Column Mug
Sports
Rubado column: Parents and hockey skates
This is a column written by Jared Rubado about the holiday season and the importance of family. This is column does not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Tribune, Focus or Wadena PJ.
December 23, 2022 03:35 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
IMG_3209.jpg
Prep
Football: Ethan Carrier inks commitment to the University of Minnesota
Detroit Lakes' Ethan Carrier made his commitment to the University of Minnesota official on Wednesday night.
December 23, 2022 01:21 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
GIRLS HOCKEY.jpg
Prep
Girls hockey: Crookston handles Detroit Lakes in make-up game
The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team suffered a loss in Crookston on Thursday night.
December 23, 2022 12:54 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
WRESTLING.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Lakers mount comeback against Fosston-Bagley, pushes No. 12 Thief River Falls
The Detroit Lakes wrestling team split Thursday night's triangular against Fosston-Bagley and Thief River Falls.
December 23, 2022 12:22 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado