Sports | Prep
Wrestling: Moen stays unbeaten, Lakers take sixth in Moorhead

The Detroit Lakes wrestling team locked up a sixth-place team finish at the Gadberry Invitational on Saturday in Moorhead. Jeffrey Moen moved to 17-0 on the season in the heavyweight class.

Detroit Lakes wrestling.
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
January 15, 2023 12:16 PM
MOORHEAD – The Detroit Lakes wrestling team had another good showing at the Gadberry Invitational in Moorhead on Saturday.

Laker heavyweight Jeffrey Moen stayed undefeated on the season with a first-place decision win to claim another individual title. He beat Grand Rapids' Clayton Danielson 5-1 for his third win of the day, moving to 17-0 on the season. Moen is currently the No. 4 heavyweight wrestler in Class 2A, according to The Guillotine.

Cade Okeson won the 152-pound title with wins over Moorhead's Bridger Mongeau and Park Rapids' Lucas Kritzeck. Okeson beat Kritzeck by a 4-1 decision.

Cade Jackson and Tyson Ullyott both claimed second-place finishes in their respective classes. Jackson (182) fell to Moorhead's Jack Olstad after pinning Fargo Davies' Chayton Senn in 50 seconds. Ullyott (145) beat Breckenridge-Wahpeton's Henry Slettedahl by technical fall (25-10) and Grand Rapids' Tanner Morlan by decision (4-1) before falling to Fargo Davies' Wyatt Kosidowski by fall (4:51).

Brock Swiers (152) and LeRoy LaCrosse (132) each finished in third place. Swiers beat Mongeau by decision (3-2), while LaCrosse won by medical forfeit in his final match over Fargo Davies' Kane Mathiason.

Colby Ortloff (170) and Jeremy Linn (120) each took fourth place in their respective classes. Brock Bouchie took sixth at 138 pounds.

GADBERRY INVITATIONAL TEAM SCORES- 1- Moorhead 140, 2- Border West 138.5, 3- Fargo Davies 134.5, 4- Grand Rapids 130, 5- Fargo North 86, 6- Detroit Lakes 84.5, 7- Park Rapids 84.5, 8- Breckenridge-Wahpeton 28, 9- Fargo South 7

Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
