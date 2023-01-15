Wrestling: Moen stays unbeaten, Lakers take sixth in Moorhead

MOORHEAD – The Detroit Lakes wrestling team had another good showing at the Gadberry Invitational in Moorhead on Saturday.

Laker heavyweight Jeffrey Moen stayed undefeated on the season with a first-place decision win to claim another individual title. He beat Grand Rapids' Clayton Danielson 5-1 for his third win of the day, moving to 17-0 on the season. Moen is currently the No. 4 heavyweight wrestler in Class 2A, according to The Guillotine.

Cade Okeson won the 152-pound title with wins over Moorhead's Bridger Mongeau and Park Rapids' Lucas Kritzeck. Okeson beat Kritzeck by a 4-1 decision.

Cade Jackson and Tyson Ullyott both claimed second-place finishes in their respective classes. Jackson (182) fell to Moorhead's Jack Olstad after pinning Fargo Davies' Chayton Senn in 50 seconds. Ullyott (145) beat Breckenridge-Wahpeton's Henry Slettedahl by technical fall (25-10) and Grand Rapids' Tanner Morlan by decision (4-1) before falling to Fargo Davies' Wyatt Kosidowski by fall (4:51).

Brock Swiers (152) and LeRoy LaCrosse (132) each finished in third place. Swiers beat Mongeau by decision (3-2), while LaCrosse won by medical forfeit in his final match over Fargo Davies' Kane Mathiason.

Colby Ortloff (170) and Jeremy Linn (120) each took fourth place in their respective classes. Brock Bouchie took sixth at 138 pounds.