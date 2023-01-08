Wrestling: Moen, Ullyott win individual titles at Tom Keating Invitational

FOLEY – Saturday’s Tom Keating tournament featured some of the state’s top-ranked wrestlers, including Detroit Lakes’ Jeffrey Moen, Tyson Ullyott and Cade Jackson.

Moen won the HWT championship and moved to 13-0 on the season with a fall victory over Evan Locke of Forest Lake. Moen pinned Locke late in the third round to stay undefeated (13-0) on the season.

Ullyott (145) also won by fall in his championship match. He took down Milaca-Fait Christian’s Jack Schoenbron with a pin in 2:40.

Cade Jackson competed for the 182-pound championship against Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield’s Tate Link. Jackson fell in a 10-7 decision against DCL’s undefeated senior.

Cade Okeson and Beau Somdahl notched top-four finishes. Okeson won a third-place match over Canby’s Lincoln Fink by a 1-0 decision at 152-pounds. Somdahl suffered the opposite fate, falling by a 1-0 decision to Royalton’s Lane Olson at 126-pounds. Leroy LaCrosse also finished in fourth place at 132 pounds. He fell to Shakopee’s Calvin Miller.

Talon Baker (106, 7th), Donavan Zima (113, 7th), Colby Ortloff, Izaiah Vargas (132, 8th), (170, 6th), Nathan Lembke (182, 6th) and Zack Carlson (195, 7th) all finished in the top eight in their respective weight classes. Detroit Lakes finished in seventh place in the team standings with a score of 124.5.