Sports | Prep
Wrestling: Moen, Ullyott win individual titles at Tom Keating Invitational

Detroit Lakes' Tyson Ullyott and Jeffrey Moen won individual titles at the Tom Keating Invitational in Foley on Saturday. Detroit Lakes had 12 wrestlers notched top-eight finishes

Detroit Lakes wrestling.
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
January 08, 2023 02:47 PM
FOLEY – Saturday’s Tom Keating tournament featured some of the state’s top-ranked wrestlers, including Detroit Lakes’ Jeffrey Moen, Tyson Ullyott and Cade Jackson.

Moen won the HWT championship and moved to 13-0 on the season with a fall victory over Evan Locke of Forest Lake. Moen pinned Locke late in the third round to stay undefeated (13-0) on the season.

Ullyott (145) also won by fall in his championship match. He took down Milaca-Fait Christian’s Jack Schoenbron with a pin in 2:40.

Cade Jackson competed for the 182-pound championship against Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield’s Tate Link. Jackson fell in a 10-7 decision against DCL’s undefeated senior.

Cade Okeson and Beau Somdahl notched top-four finishes. Okeson won a third-place match over Canby’s Lincoln Fink by a 1-0 decision at 152-pounds. Somdahl suffered the opposite fate, falling by a 1-0 decision to Royalton’s Lane Olson at 126-pounds. Leroy LaCrosse also finished in fourth place at 132 pounds. He fell to Shakopee’s Calvin Miller.

Talon Baker (106, 7th), Donavan Zima (113, 7th), Colby Ortloff, Izaiah Vargas (132, 8th), (170, 6th), Nathan Lembke (182, 6th) and Zack Carlson (195, 7th) all finished in the top eight in their respective weight classes. Detroit Lakes finished in seventh place in the team standings with a score of 124.5.

TOM KEATING INVITATIONAL TEAM SCORES- 1- Princeton 175.5, 2- Shakopee 168.5, 3- Royalton-Upsala 161.5, 4- Forest Lake 146.5, 8- Canby 108, 9- Foley 127, 10- Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield 118.5, 11- Sauk Rapids-Rice

Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
