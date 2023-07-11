Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, July 11

Youth soccer tournament had a record 85 teams competing for the Rotary Cup

The two-day event consisted of 134 games and nine divisions. Tournament Director Ben Aastuen said, “It’s the biggest tournament we've ever had.”

Detroit Lakes Rotary Soccer tourney 4.jpg
Athletes chase after a soccer ball that flies through the air during the Rotary Cup soccer tournament on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Paige Gifford
By Paige Gifford
Today at 7:00 AM

DETROIT LAKES — A record-breaking 85 teams showed up to play at this year's Rotary Cup Tournament put on by Detroit Lakes Youth Soccer Association.



The two-day event, held Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8, consisted of 134 games and nine divisions. The divisions started at U10 for youth under 10 years of age and went all the way up to U19.

“It’s the biggest tournament we’ve ever had … about twice the amount of teams we had last year,” tournament Director Ben Aastuen said. Putting the event together took hundreds of hours.

The tournament was played at Rotary Soccer Park near M State. Rotary Soccer Park houses 13 soccer fields, all of which were in use this last weekend.

U10 games had 25-minute halves with a five-minute break in between. U12 and above halves were 30 minutes long with a five-minute break in between.

Detroit Lakes Rotary Soccer tourney 7.jpg
A girls soccer goalie kicks the ball back to her team after a score attempt during the Rotary Cup on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“Lot of games going on. Lot of moving parts, things you gotta figure out but it’s all coming together and it works really well,” Aastuen said.

Day 1 was interrupted twice by weather. A 45-minute delay and a 30-minute delay were issued because of heavy rain and lightning. This caused everyone to have to go back to their cars and go under shelter. Games were shortened to accommodate for the missing time.

Coming up next for Detroit Lakes Youth Soccer Association is beach soccer on Monday, July 17, during the 87th annual Northwest Water Carnival.

Detroit Lakes Rotary Soccer tourney 3.jpg
A youth soccer player dodges a soccer ball after nearly being hit during the Rotary Cup on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Detroit Lakes Rotary soccer tourney.jpg
A youth soccer player passes the ball to her teammate during one of the games at the Rotary Cup tournament on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Detroit Lakes Rotary Soccer tourney 6.jpg
A youth athlete chases after a soccer ball during the Rotary Cup Tournament on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Detroit Lakes Rotary Soccer tourney 8.jpg
Athletes watch and anticipate where the ball is going to go as it flies through the air during the Rotary Cup Tournament on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Paige Gifford
By Paige Gifford
