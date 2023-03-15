6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Zima receives high school Hobey Baker; three seniors awarded academic all-state in year-end hockey awards

The Hobey Baker foundation created the award “to honor high school hockey players who exemplify the Hobey Baker ideal that ‘Character Builds Excellence,’” according to the organization's website.

3 Rhett Zima AD7C5641.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Rhett Zima waits for the puck to drop in the Lakers' loss against Northern Lakes on Jan. 5, 2022 at the Kent Freeman Arena.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 2:29 PM

DETROIT LAKES – Laker senior Rhett Zima was recognized with the Hobey Baker High School Character Award during the Minnesota State High School League’s girls state hockey tournament at the end of February.

More Sports:

The Hobey Baker foundation created the award In 2003 “to honor high school hockey players who exemplify the Hobey Baker ideal that ‘Character Builds Excellence’” because “character makes the game better and it makes our players better.”

According to the Hobey Baker site, candidates for a High School Hobey Baker Award are selected by their coaches, based on the following criteria: coachability, strength of character, integrity, commitment, teamwork, community leadership and outstanding sportsmanship.

Additionally, Zima and fellow seniors Ivy Geffre and received academic all-state recognition for their careers of academic excellence. The awards are bestowed by the Minnesota Girls Hockey Coaches Association and are awarded to seniors who have a cumulative GPA of 3.8 throughout their high school career.

3 Ivy Geffre AD7C5394.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Ivy Geffre looks for the puck in the Lakers' loss against Northern Lakes on Jan. 5, 2022 at the Kent Freeman Arena.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
3 Morgan Kvebak AD7C5564.JPG
Morgan Kvebak
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Receiving all-conference awards in the Mid-State Girls Hockey Conference were junior Haley Stattelman, sophomore Kaydence Thorstienson and eighth grader Talyn Anderson. Receiving all-conference honorable mention awards were junior Aspen Rohde, freshman Brynn Erickson and eighth grader Ella Larson.

The Lakers girls hockey season ended with a loss to East Grand Forks in the Section 8A quarterfinals.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
