Adam Thielen is Vikings’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

Vikings receiver Adam Thielen has made a storybook career for himself as an undrafted player out of Minnesota State Mankato.

All the while he has continued to give back to the community every chance he gets.

That work off the field got recognized Tuesday when Thielen was announced as the team’s 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. The winner of the prestigious award will be announced on the Thursday before Super Bowl LVII.

“It’s such an honor, especially when you’re voted on by your peers and teammates,” Thielen said. “It’s just so cool to have them vote me for this award — and not only me but also my wife, our foundation and what we’re trying to do. The greatest thing about it is the guys who are voting for it are also the guys who are helping me out at a lot of these events to raise money to help this community as much as we possibly can. It makes it that much more special when your teammates are nominating you for the award, and I am so thankful to be named the Vikings’ 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year.”

Since entering the NFL nearly a decade ago, Thielen, 32, who is from Detroit Lakes, Minn., has dedicated his time to giving back to the youth of Minnesota. He and his wife Caitlin created the Thielen Foundation in 2018; the organization creates programs that serve, educate and inspire those in need so they’re equipped and empowered to reach their full potential in life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adam Thielen

In total, the Thielen Foundation has donated more than $2.5 million to various organization throughout the Twin Cities. Some of the major projects include repairing the lights at Brooklyn Center High School, which allowed the football team to play night games again, as well as renovating the weight room at Humboldt High School.

“Adam and Caitlin’s commitment and willingness to give back and serve Minnesotans through the Thielen Foundation is truly inspiring,” Vikings owner Mark Wilf. “We are proud of Adam for the impact he has made on the community, and he is the best representation of what the Minnesota Vikings should stand for. We cannot thank him enough for his commitment to the organization, to the Twin Cities and to the entire state of Minnesota. He’s extremely deserving to be our 2022 nominee for this impressive honor.”

As a nominee, Thielen will wear a Walter Payton Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.

All 32 nominees will receive a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

ADVERTISEMENT