Rain suspends play, familiar faces lead the Mid-Am and Championship divisions

DETROIT LAKES – Rain, rain, go away is a nursery rhyme almost everyone is taught growing up. For the golfers who had late tee times on Tuesday’s qualifying rounds at the Pine to Palm Tournament, they were singing it to the skies with hopes of finishing their round.

The storm system rolled in from the north as the first visible flash of lighting forced a stoppage of play around 5 p.m. Over the next few hours, Pine to Palm staff kept their eyes glued to the radar. As lightning continued to light up the skies, play was officially suspended for the evening.

2022's runner-up Iam Simonich watches his drive on hole No. 2 in Tuesday's Championship division qualifying round of the 91st Pine to Palm tournament at Detroit Country Club on Aug. 8. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Day 2 featured the final qualifying round for the Mid-Am division and the first qualifying round for the Championship division.

As of right now, the current Mid-Am leader is Jake Witham. Through 15, he carded a score of 3-under par to bring his total score to even-par. Tyler Nelson trails a stroke behind at 1-over par after shooting even-par through 15. Jason Justesen is at 2-over par after shooting even-par so far through 15.

Jake Witham looks down the fairway before his second shot on hole four in Tuesday's Mid-Am division qualifying round of the 91st Pine to Palm tournament at Detroit Country Club on Aug. 8. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Jayme Gronneberg and Monday’s leader Joe Schornack are currently tied with total scores of 3-over par. Gronneberg is 1-over and Schornack is 3-over par through 15 holes.

The Championship division kicked off the day and a second wave followed the Mid-Am qualifiers to close out the day. Jacob Skarperud and 2022’s medalist Kyler Schwamb finished their rounds with a 5-under par 66. Last year’s runner up Ian Simonich only golfed 11 holes but also sits at 5-under par. The next three golfers are tied at 4-under and Koby Kuenzel is also 4-under par but has seven holes left to play.

Detroit Lakes native Jason Justesen after hitting his second shot on hole No. 4 Tuesday's Mid-Am division qualifying round of the 91st Pine to Palm tournament at Detroit Country Club on Aug. 8. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Tuesday’s rounds will continue at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. The final qualifiers for the Championship division will begin about 90 minutes later than the posted times.

The Long Drive competition was slated for 6:30 p.m. but was ultimately cancelled.

For complete results and Tuesday tee times, visit pinetopalm91.golfgenius.com . Use code P2P on the Golf Genius app. Weeklong Pine to Palm coverage can be found at dl-online.com .

The golfers walk down the fairway of hole No. 5 as lightning suspends play in Tuesday's qualifying rounds of the 91st Pine to Palm tournament at Detroit Country Club on Aug. 8. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The 91st Annual Pine to Palm Tournament schedule

Monday: Qualifying rounds for Mid-Am, Senior, and Super Senior divisions.

Tuesday: Qualifying rounds for Championship division and Mid-Am divisions.

Wednesday: Tuesday’s qualifying rounds continue at 6 a.m.; Qualifying rounds for Championship division continue

Thursday: First round of match play begins for Championship, Mid-Am, Senior divisions

Friday: Match play continues for Champions, Mid-Am, and Senior division. Match play begins for Super Senior Division

Saturday: Second round of match play begins for Championship, Mid-Am, Senior and Super Senior Divisions

Sunday: Semi-finals of championship division in the morning. Finals for Championship, Mid-Am, Senior and Super Senior divisions later in the day.

Tyler Nelson with his second shot on hole No. 4 in Tuesday's Mid-Am division qualifying round of the 91st Pine to Palm tournament at Detroit Country Club on Aug. 8. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Ben Strauman is all smiles on the green on hole No. 1 in Tuesday's Championship division qualifying round of the 91st Pine to Palm tournament at Detroit Country Club on Aug. 8. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Mason Plante (left) and Logan Schons (right) wait for the green to clear on hole No. 1 in Tuesday's Championship division qualifying round of the 91st Pine to Palm tournament at Detroit Country Club on Aug. 8. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune