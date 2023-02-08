99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rubado column: This isn't a goodbye… yet

From Jared Rubado: This is a column about my future in Detroit Lakes, Perham and Wadena. This is column does not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Tribune, Focus or the PJ.

By Jared Rubado
February 08, 2023 07:00 AM
I’ve dreaded writing this column over the last month.

In the middle of December, I got a call from a friend in Bemidji. Micah Friez told me he was leaving the Bemidji Pioneer, and he wanted me to replace him as the sports editor. Considering how good he was at this job, the sentiment alone meant so much to me.

A week later, I interviewed, and I verbally accepted the position two days before Christmas. It left a month-long lump in my throat.

This isn’t goodbye yet. My only request to my new employers was to let me help finish out the winter sports season in Detroit Lakes, Perham and Wadena. I cannot express my gratitude for their willingness in this process. A more heartfelt piece will come after my official final day in March.

So what’s the purpose of this column? Some of you may have noticed I haven’t been around as much over the last few weeks. I did take a brief vacation, but as of last week, my time is split between our area and Bemidji. We are all shorthanded and doing the best we can, but my goal remains the same. I want to provide the best sports coverage for our area teams.

My reason for leaving the Detroit Lakes area is unrelated to the job or people here.

I grew up in a hockey family. It’s a sport that consumes my entire personal life. My dad and I used to go to WCHA games when I was a kid. Being this young and having the chance to grow as an editor while covering collegiate sports was an opportunity I couldn't turn down.

I wish I could say I had a gripe with the people I work with or the teams I get to cover in our area. It would make leaving much easier to swallow. But I don’t, and it’s really hard.

So how will sports coverage change? In a perfect world, I don’t think it will. We have a great team here. Nick Leonardelli is still on staff, and he’s shown his commitment to bringing great content to our newspapers. We have freelancers and people willing to step up if needed. I’ll still be around, just not as often.

I have so much more to say about my love for this place, but I’ll save it for another day. For now, I ask that you be patient. This is a challenging time of year for coverage, and a shorthanded sports department makes the task more daunting. However, I’m not only confident that our coverage will continue to be worth reading, but I’m also excited to see the culmination of so many great area teams this winter. Thank you for your continued support of your local newspaper.

Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
