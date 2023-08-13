Stephanie Halverson and Ron Rishel receive Pine to Palm Legacy Award

DETROIT LAKES — Since 1984, the Pine to Palm Committee has named a recipient of the Legacy Award. In 2023, they did something a little out of the ordinary.

Ron Rishel and Stephanie Halverson were chosen as the 2023 Legacy Award honorees. Halverson was chosen as one of the recipients in memory of her late father Mark Gunderson who died last April.

The Legacy Award is given annually to either past or present participants of the Pine to Palm Tournament, Pine to Palm Committee members, Detroit Country Club employees or friends of the week-long event. Each recipient demonstrates a fondness, an involvement or a desire to be a part of the Pine to Palm legacy, while bringing friends and family members to stay in the Detroit Lakes area and enjoy the rich golf tradition for years to come.

The award has now been handed out for 39 years. It was originally called the Rutledge Award, named after Dr. John Rutledge, a Detroit Lakes Physician, longtime Detroit Country Club President and promoter of the Pine to Palm. The name change was requested by Rutledge's family after 2018.

Rishel and Halverson received the award during a dinner on Thursday night during the 91st Pine to Palm Golf Tournament. The dinner was also reserved for honoring those inducted into the 25-year club. Mike Melhus, Peter Palmisano and Bert Olson joined the list of players who have participated in 25 different Pine to Palm tournaments.

ADVERTISEMENT