The Detroit Lakes Ligers are ready to pounce on their postseason competition

DETROIT LAKES — The end of the regular season might not matter when the postseason rolls around but time and time again the hottest team make the most noise when the season is on the line. With the Region 10C Amateur Baseball Tournament coming up this weekend, the Detroit Lakes Ligers are playing their best ball and don’t look to be slowing down anytime soon.

No. 3 Detroit Lakes opens up the postseason with a matchup against No. 2 Hibbing on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 1 p.m. at the historic Washington Ballpark which was named the host site.

Detroit Lakes finished its regular season with four consecutive wins. The Ligers finished with an overall record of 11-9 and 6-4 in the Red River Amateur Baseball League (RRABL), securing its second straight third-place finish.

“Overall, the regular season was a success,” manager and player Brandon Johnson said. “Finishing third in the RRABL standings was our 'basement,' but we are all happy and pleased with the results. There are a couple of wins we wish we had gotten that could’ve changed things. We went up to Ada and lost a close on there. Overall, the season was a success, and now it's time to flip the script, get back to 0-0, and gear up for playoffs.”

Detroit Lakes' pitcher Bradley Swiers throws a pitch in the Ligers' 12-2 home victory against the Breckenridge Bucks on June 11 at Washington Ballpark Field in Detroit Lakes. Cooper Kanthak / Detroit lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes’ looked unstoppable in its final four games. The Ligers outscored its opponents 35-13 in that time span. Hoping to carry the momentum into the playoffs, Johnson and his guys are confident this squad can make some noise.

“We are in a really good spot,” he said. “Our guys are geared up for a deep playoff run. Pitching is the key when playing two to three games in a weekend. We’ve got Blaine (Henderson) and Bradley (Swiers) who have been phenomenal. Blaine has five wins on the mound and Bradley has four. Having both of those guys available could prove to be the difference.”

Hibbing is a familiar foe having defeated the Ligers 5-2 in Detroit Lakes on July 8. The matchup will look slightly different this second time around.

“We have to come out aggressive,” Johnson said. “When we first played them, we had too many strikeouts looking and that meant not putting the ball in play. We have to stay aggressive like we have been over the past couple of weeks. Compared to the last time we saw them, we will be more geared up offensively. Pitching-wise with Blaine on the mound, he gives you a chance to win which is special.”

Johnson believes in his guys and a deep postseason run is on everyone’s minds. Every aspect of the Ligers’ game has to continue to fire on all cylinders. If Detroit Lakes can continue to dominate on the mound, at the plate, and on the field, a Region 10C crown isn’t that far out of reach. Johnson remains optimistic and playing on the home diamond might be the edge Detroit Lakes needs.

“Being the host site, knowing the ballpark, and having the support of the community there, it definitely gives us a leg up,” he said. “Having all the Liger faithful in the stands is intimidating. I’ll hear an opposing batter say something like “You guys always get a crowd like this?” That gives us a huge advantage.”