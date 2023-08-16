The Herzogs take over the 91st Pine to Palm

DETROIT LAKES – The bond between brothers is one of the strongest forces in nature. There are the Manning brothers in football and the Lopez brothers in the NBA, but at the 91st Pine to Palm Golf Tournament, there were the Herzog brothers.

Mike and Steve Herzog battled it out at Detroit Country Club for the Super Senior title on Championship Sunday. When it was all said and done, Mike was crowned champion after a 3-and-2 victory over older brother Steve.

“It was kind of surprising,” Mike said after the win. “Steve has always been someone who has helped me tremendously, especially in the last five years. I haven’t played tournament golf in forever. He told me ‘Par is your friend in senior golf.’ Lo and behold today, I made 16 pars which was good enough to win.”

Detroit Lakes' Mike Herzog poses with the Super Senior trophy in the 91st edition of the Pine to Palm Golf Tournament at Detroit Country Club in Detroit Lakes on Sunday, Aug. 13. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Steve sank a birdie on the first hole to give him a 1-up lead but something wasn’t sitting right with him.

“When I won the first hole, I already started feeling bad,” he said. “Then I hit it right on hole two and thought to myself ‘I shouldn’t have done that.’”

“I had that thought on the first hole but then it went away,” Steve said. “I was grinding but he made the puts when he needed to. That was the difference today. He is tough. I will get back at him next year.”

In the end, Mike finished the day with 16 pars on 16 holes played and took home the Super Senior trophy.

The week before, he finished as runner-up in the Resorters Golf Tournament in Alexandria . It was a two-week slumber party for the brothers as they made their way through the Resort Tour.

Alexandria's Steve Herzog tees off on hole 13 in the 91st edition of the Pine to Palm Golf Tournament at Detroit Country Club in Detroit Lakes on Sunday, Aug. 13. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“He started at my house last week because he was playing in the Resorters and I stayed with him this week,” he said. “We just have a lot of fun. It was great to see him play so well and see him win in his hometown.”

When they were younger and growing up in Alexandria, they would partake in all three legs of the Resort Tour. As life got busier and time was finite, the clubs had to be put aside.

“You could do that in high school when there weren’t a lot of golf tournaments and a little bit in college,” Mike said. “I played it a lot in our first few years of business. In the early ‘90s, I quit playing. With three kids and a business to take care of, I didn’t have time. I started playing it again three years ago and that was my 25th year. It was good to be back playing and the staff does an awesome job making it a fun tournament.”

It was only recently that Steve was also back in Detroit Lakes competing in the Pine to Palm.

After Mike Herzog's Super Senior division win at the 91st Pine to Palm Golf Tournament, the family attempts to organize themselves for a family picture on the fairway of hole No. 17 at Detroit Country Club on Sunday, Aug. 13. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“You had to be 16 to play in the tournament and I started playing when I turned 16,” he said. “I had quite a bit of success in my first eight or nine years that I played here. I lived in Detroit Lakes then I moved so I hadn’t played here up until five years ago.”

The competition was turned into a Herzog family affair. All of Mike’s family was in attendance to watch the two battle it out. Mike felt that the whole day meant more than winning a tournament.

“Steve is a great uncle to my kids,” he said. “He loves to joke around with my grandkids. For me, it was really special having all four of my kids here. My wife is my caddy and my mental coach if I start to get a little frazzled. It's really gratifying because Jodie and I have watched our kids compete over the years in countless golf and football events. For me, having it come full circle was really cool over the past couple of days.”

This was one of the more memorable golf tournaments the brothers had competed in. With the family full of smiles, the Herzogs were happy to get some quality time together. Mike and Steve have been through a lot, but in the end, the brothers will always be there for each.

“Steve and I started our business together in 1981,” Mike said. “We had our ups and downs with the experiences and challenges of running and starting a business. Steve has been retired for a number of years and thankfully we live in the same place in Palm Springs (California). We golf together in the winter. We aren’t just brothers but really good friends.”