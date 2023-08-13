The ‘voice of Pine to Palm’ honored during Saturday’s match play

DETROIT LAKES – Mother Nature blessed the golfers on Saturday at the Pine to Palm Golf Tournament as the sun peeped through the clouds and pushed the rain aside.

The highlight of the day wasn’t what happened on the players' scorecards but something more near and dear to those that have participated in the tournament for many years.

As the clock struck 1 p.m., Vern Schnathorst, the Pine to Palm chairman, blew an air horn to alert the players of a brief stoppage of play. As everyone gathered around the tee box at hole No. 1, the sound of bagpipes filled the air as everyone honored the late and great Mark “Gundy” Gunderson.

Dan Aird leads the march down the hole No. 1's fairway as Mark Gunderson was honored with a brief stoppage during Saturday's match play at the 91st Pine to Palm Golf Tournament on Aug. 12. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Dan Aird, the lead piper for Heather and Thistle Pipes and Drums, led the march down the fairway of hole No. 1 accompanied by some of Gunderson’s closest friends, family and those he golfed with.

The group stopped at the tee box as Jim Sinclair Sr. took the mic to say a few words about “Gundy.” Gunderson was a huge part of the Pine to Palm tournament for many years before his death last April. Sinclair talked about how Gundy was a caddy and a player in the tournament while also serving as assistant chairman for many years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Sinclair Sr. speaks to the golfers about the late Mark Gunderson as he was honored with a brief stoppage during the Saturday's match play at the 91st Pine to Palm Golf Tournament on Aug. 12. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

What Gundy was most known for was announcing the players to their first tee boxes. He sat in the hut next to hole No. 1 for hours announcing the golfers as they started their rounds. Gundy was best known for being the “voice of the Pine to Palm.” As Sinclair’s speech neared the end, everyone turned to a particular part of the hut.

Gunderson’s daughter Stephanie Halverson stepped up on a chair to rip down a piece of paper that was taped to the hut. As she tore it off, it revealed a plaque saying “Gundy’s Hut, thanks for all your years of service.” With tears in nearly everyone’s eyes, the gallery clapped and cheered in memory of a man whose voice was synonymous with the annual tournament.

Mark Gunderson's daughter Stephanie Halverson unveils the plaque to dedicate the announcer's hut next to hole No.1 in her father's name as those at the Pine to Palm Golf Tournament paused play during Saturday's match play on Aug. 8. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“I am completely overwhelmed and thrilled,” Halverson said. “I am so proud. I would have never expected this. It was truly an amazing day.”

Halverson described her father as a humble man. He was a simple man who didn’t want much but enjoyed life. It wasn't until today that she realized her dad was something more than the man in the hut.

“He meant more than I thought for sure,” she said. “He was a part of it for seven decades. Hearing him being described as the ‘voice of Pine to Palm’ was super cool. This was his favorite week of the year. He loved it and looked forward to it.”

As many enjoyed a beautiful moment, the tournament played on as Gundy would’ve liked. It was another great day as the fields shrunk even smaller gearing up for championship Sunday.