6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

College wrestling: Tweeton loses two close matches in trip to NCAA DII wrestling championships

Tweeton, who wrestles in the 285-pound weight class, finished 23-13 overall on the season for the Marauders of the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Luke Tweeton.jpeg
University of Mary wrestler Luke Tweeton wrestled in the NCAA DII championships held in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on March 10-11. He is a former Frazee Hornet wrestler.
Contributed photo
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 9:50 AM

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Former Frazee Hornet wrestling standout Luke Tweeton narrowly lost both of his matches during the NCAA Division II wrestling championships weekend held March 10-11 to end his redshirt sophomore season.

Tweeton, who wrestles in the 285-pound weight class, finished 23-13 overall on the season for the Marauders of the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.

No. 2-seeded Lee Herrington from Nebraska-Kearney defeated Tweeton, who entered the tournament unseeded, by a razor-thin decision 2-1 in the first round of the tournament. And in the wrestlebacks, Tweeton was defeated 3-1 by No. 7-seeded John Meyers of Seton Hill University. The second loss ended Tweeton’s season.

Tweeton earned his trip to nationals by taking second in the NCAA Division II Super Region No. 5. He was one of four wrestlers from the University of Mary who qualified for the national championship. The others being: Reece Barnhardt at 133 pounds, Max Bruss at 174 pounds and Matthew Kaylor at 197 pounds.

Tweeton wrestled varsity for the Frazee Hornets, earning three straight trips to state, placing fourth in his sophomore year and second each of his junior and senior years. Tweeton’s family is from Detroit Lakes, but his mom taught school in Frazee while he attended school there.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
3 Rhett Zima AD7C5641.JPG
Prep
Zima receives high school Hobey Baker; three seniors awarded academic all-state in year-end hockey awards
March 15, 2023 02:29 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
1 Jack Turner DSC_8792.JPG
Prep
Boys hockey: Turner receives high school Hobey Baker award during state hockey tour
March 13, 2023 10:51 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Perham Girls BB 2023 Section 8AA champions.JPG
Prep
Girls basketball: Perham survives No. 11 Wadena-Deer Creek in section finals for first state tourney appearance since 1991
March 11, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: $30K restitution ordered for breaking man's jaw
March 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
IMG_2988.jpg
Local
'It still doesn't quite feel real' — Song written by Perham-raised artist recorded and released by Tim McGraw
March 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Elizabeth Vierkant
Owatonna map.png
Minnesota
Owatonna driver killed in SE Minnesota crash Wednesday morning
March 15, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
IMG_9883 (2).JPG
Local
Hanson sworn in as Detroit Lakes fire chief
March 15, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling