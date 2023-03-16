College wrestling: Tweeton loses two close matches in trip to NCAA DII wrestling championships

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Former Frazee Hornet wrestling standout Luke Tweeton narrowly lost both of his matches during the NCAA Division II wrestling championships weekend held March 10-11 to end his redshirt sophomore season.

Tweeton, who wrestles in the 285-pound weight class, finished 23-13 overall on the season for the Marauders of the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.

No. 2-seeded Lee Herrington from Nebraska-Kearney defeated Tweeton, who entered the tournament unseeded, by a razor-thin decision 2-1 in the first round of the tournament. And in the wrestlebacks, Tweeton was defeated 3-1 by No. 7-seeded John Meyers of Seton Hill University. The second loss ended Tweeton’s season.

Tweeton earned his trip to nationals by taking second in the NCAA Division II Super Region No. 5. He was one of four wrestlers from the University of Mary who qualified for the national championship. The others being: Reece Barnhardt at 133 pounds, Max Bruss at 174 pounds and Matthew Kaylor at 197 pounds.

Tweeton wrestled varsity for the Frazee Hornets, earning three straight trips to state, placing fourth in his sophomore year and second each of his junior and senior years. Tweeton’s family is from Detroit Lakes, but his mom taught school in Frazee while he attended school there.