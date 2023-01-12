99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Youth hockey: Detroit Lakes wins Kent Cup Squirt B Winter Series championship

Detroit Lakes won Kent Cup Squirt B Winter Series championship on Sunday in a shootout over Fargo Freeze Navy.

image0 (12).jpeg
The Detroit Lakes squirt B hockey team won the Kent Cup Winter Series with a 4-3 shootout win over Fargo Freeze Navy at the Kent Freeman Arena on Jan. 8, 2023.
Contributed / Jay Elshaug
News Staff
By News Staff
January 11, 2023 09:44 PM
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes squirt B hockey team won the Kent Cup Winter Series last weekend in a hometown youth hockey tournament.

After losing to Fargo Freeze Navy 16-4 the night before, Detroit Lakes came back to beat the Freeze in a championship rematch the following morning. After a 3-3 tie at the end of regulation and overtime, first-year squirt Brycen Hogel scored in a shootout to lift the Lakers to a championship win.

