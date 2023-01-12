Youth hockey: Detroit Lakes wins Kent Cup Squirt B Winter Series championship

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes squirt B hockey team won the Kent Cup Winter Series last weekend in a hometown youth hockey tournament.

After losing to Fargo Freeze Navy 16-4 the night before, Detroit Lakes came back to beat the Freeze in a championship rematch the following morning. After a 3-3 tie at the end of regulation and overtime, first-year squirt Brycen Hogel scored in a shootout to lift the Lakers to a championship win.

