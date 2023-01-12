Youth hockey: Detroit Lakes wins Kent Cup Squirt B Winter Series championship
Detroit Lakes won Kent Cup Squirt B Winter Series championship on Sunday in a shootout over Fargo Freeze Navy.
We are part of The Trust Project.
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes squirt B hockey team won the Kent Cup Winter Series last weekend in a hometown youth hockey tournament.
After losing to Fargo Freeze Navy 16-4 the night before, Detroit Lakes came back to beat the Freeze in a championship rematch the following morning. After a 3-3 tie at the end of regulation and overtime, first-year squirt Brycen Hogel scored in a shootout to lift the Lakers to a championship win.
Due to the increased interest in local curling and the demand for ice time by new and existing curlers, the board of Lakes Curling Club has decided to offer two new options for the 2023 season
Tristan Bristlin and Marlo Schmitz paced the Laker alpine skiing team in its home invite on Monday at Detroit Mountain.
The Detroit Lakes boys swimming and diving team competed in a home triangular on Tuesday night.
A circus-like final minute didn't deter Detroit Lakes from completing its second straight double-digit comeback. The Lakers hung on to beat Fergus Falls 66-65 on Tuesday night.