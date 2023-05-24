Track and field: Girls take 2nd, boys grab 6th to finish regular season

BEMIDJI – Records are meant to be broken.

This year’s Detroit Lakes track and field team certainly got the memo, with Laker Jerzie Horner breaking the school record in the girls pole vault at the Lakers’ final regular season meet at the Bemidji High School Invitational on Monday, May 22.

Horner’s 11-foot, 1-inch vault not only broke the 2015 record of 11 feet set by Kylie Foster, it also nabbed her a first-place finish at Monday's meet. She isn’t the only Laker to break a record this season, Ethan Carrier set a new mark in the 100-meter dash and Rylee Johnson did the same in the 100-meter hurdles.

Horner’s effort helped land the girls team in second place at Monday's invitational with 135.5 team points. Moorhead claimed the top spot with 190 team points, and Hibbing rounded out the top three with 96.

The girls had a total of six first-place finishes. Johnson jumped and ran to first place in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.55. Abby Larson sprinted to first in the 100-meter with a time of 12.72.

Elle Bettcher grabbed first in discus with a 117-foot, 6-inch lob, setting a new personal record. Grace Gunderson launched herself to first in the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 3 inches. Finally, the 4x100-meter relay team of Ella Paulson, Johnson, Horner and Larson were the runaway winners with a time of 50.01.

Other top eight runners for the girls included Julie Steffl’s sixth place in the 1600-meter, Maddie Blahut’s eighth place in the 100-meter hurdles and Mallory Fischer’s fifth-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles.

Detroit Lakes' Mallory Fischer runs in the girls 4x200 relay during the Bemidji Invite on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Bemidji High School. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

The 4x100-meter relay team of Steffl, Karli Skarie, Lila Kallstrom and Marin Johnson earned an eighth-place finish. The 4x200-meter relay team of Paulson, Kallstrom, Fischer and Haydon King secured third, while the team of Julia Omang, Jasmyn Olds, Marian Martin and Haidyn Berg locked down eighth.

In the shot put, Jacee Hauser grabbed second, while Bettcher took fourth. Hauser also got second in discus, with Chelsea Stowe not far behind in fifth.

For the high jumpers, Johnson finished second, Mamie Hunter fifth and Tayler Vogt eighth.

Pole vaulter Alonna Moench earned fifth for her effort and Morgan Hausten cracked the top eight with a seventh-place finish.

In the long jump was Fischer in fifth place, Hunter in sixth and Hannah Barberg in seventh.

Triple jumper Natalie Spindler went the distance and grabbed the bronze for her effort and Lily Anderson took seventh.

The boys landed in sixth place with a total of 50 team points, trailing first-place Moorhead with 209. Grand Rapids took second with 108, with Bemidji in third at 98.

Lawson Greene’s 143-foot, 6-inch discus lob and Mason Carrier’s 49-foot shot put paced the Laker boys. Both finished in first place, respectively.

Top-eight racers included Brady Wirtz, who placed seventh in the 100-meter, and Xander Jessen, who placed third in the 800-meter.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Jameson Riewer, Izaiah Vargas, Gage Hatch and Blake Berger earned fifth, and the 4x400-meter relay team of Jason Belland, Micah Barberg, Ezekiel Blow and Billy Thompson also grabbed fifth.

Greene threw his way to sixth in shot put, and Braydon Sjoblom grabbed the eighth-place spot.

Sjoblom earned fifth in discus with Will Martin in seventh.

BEMIDJI HIGH SCHOOL INVITATIONAL GIRLS TEAM SCORES- 1- Moorhead 190, 2- Detroit Lakes 135.5, 3- Hibbing 96, 4- Thief River Falls 93, 5- Bemidji 65, 6- Grand Rapids 44, 7- Nevis 24.5, 8- Northome/Kelliher/Blackduck 22

BEMIDJI HIGH SCHOOL INVITATIONAL BOYS TEAM SCORES- 1- Moorhead 209, 2- Grand Rapids 108, 3- Bemidji 98, 4- Hibbing 80, 5- Thief River Falls 59, 6- Detroit Lakes 50, 7- Nevis 40, 8- Northome/Kelliher/Blackduck 34

DETROIT LAKES GIRLS TOP EIGHT FINISHER- 100M- 1st- Abby Larson 12.72

1600M- 6th- Julia Steffl 5:48.98

100M HURDLES- 1st- Rylee Johnson 15.55, 8th- Maddie Blahut 18.25

300M HURDLES- 5th- Mallory Fischer 50.76

4X100M RELAY- 1st- Ella Paulson, Rylee Johnson, Jerzie Horner, Abby Larson 50.01, 8th- Julia Steffl, Karli Skarie, Lila Kallstrom, Marin Johnson 57.55

4X200M RELAY- 3rd- Ella Paulson, Lila Kallstrom, Haydon King, Mallory Fischer 1:52.54, 8th- Julia Omang, Jasmyn Olds, Marian Martin, Haidyn Berg 2:02.63

SHOT PUT- 2nd- Jacee Hauser 36’ 9”, 4th- Elle Bettcher 32’ 10”

DISCUS- 1st- Elle Bettcher 117’ 6”, 2nd- Jaceee Hauser 112’ 2”, 5th- Chelsea Stowe 102’ 2”

HIGH JUMP- 1st- Grace Gunderson 5’ 3”, 2nd- Rylee Johnson 5’, 5th- Mamie Hunter 4’ 8”, 8th- Tayler Vogt 4’ 6”

POLE VAULT- 1st- Jerzie Horner 11’ 1”, 5th- Alonna Moench 8’ 6”, 7th- Morgan Hausten 8’ 6”

LONG JUMP- 5th- Mallory Fischer 14’ 9.5”, 6th- Mamie Hunter 14’ 8.75”, 7th- Hannah Barberg 14’ 1”

TRIPLE JUMP- 3rd- Natalie Spindler 32’ 6.75”, 7th- Lily Anderson 30’ 0.75”

DETROIT LAKES BOYS TOP EIGHT FINISHERS- 100M- 7th- Brady Wirtz 11.78

800M- 3rd- Xander Jessen 2:09.28

4X100M RELAY- 5th- Jameson Riewer, Izaiah Vargas, Gage Hatch, Blake Berger 47.51

4X400M RELAY- 5th- Jason Belland, Micah Barberg, Ezekiel Blow, Billy Thompson 3:54.64

SHOT PUT- 1st- Mason Carrier 49’, 6th- Lawson Greene 42’, 8th- Braydon Sjoblom 40’ 11”

DISCUS- 1st- Lawson Greene 143’ 6”, 5th- Braydon Sjoblom 118’ 7”, 7th- Will Martin 111’ 10”

