WE Fest's final day overcomes the elements
A thunderstorm delayed the music for about 45 minutes on Saturday, Aug. 5. Once the inclement weather passed, performers and attendees got right back to jamming out.
DETROIT LAKES — Mother Nature was mostly merciful to WE Fest attendees during the final day of the three-day country musical festival on Saturday, Aug. 5.
Ashley Cooke was Saturday’s first performer on the Main Stage, followed by Neal McCoy and Blackberry Smoke, all performing without a hitch despite the clouds that loomed above.
The rain held off until about 8 p.m. when the first drops began to fall and sent WE Festers scrambling for cover. The thunderstorm started to make its way across Soo Pass Ranch just 15 minutes before Gabby Barrett was set to perform on the Main Stage.
Barrett’s performance was delayed for about 45 minutes, with the singer taking the stage at about 9 p.m. and performing a full set despite the delay. Although the rain fell on the venue in brief spurts, and thunder rumbled overhead, the tumultuous weather was gone nearly as quickly as it came.
Headliner Kane Brown was the final performer of the evening, taking to the stage around 11 p.m. to much fanfare from the crowd.
For many WE Fest attendees, this year’s event was particularly memorable, thanks in part to country superstar Morgan Wallen’s Thursday performance.
Trevor Bingham, who resides in Cormorant, Minnesota, was most impressed by Wallen’s set.
“It’s been crazy,” Bingham said of his three days at the festival. “Morgan Wallen was crazy.”
Ben Bergh of Duluth said that Brad Paisley’s Friday night performance was “insane” and that the entire crowd was rocking out.
For WE Fest veterans Lexi Hagen and Trevor Olafson, this year's event was memorable for reasons beyond the star-studded lineup.
“We met a year ago (at WE Fest) and have been dating ever since,” Olafson said.
First-timers Wyatt Pierce and Libby Medenwald said they couldn’t have had more fun. The two spent their time camping in the area and resting in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, during the festival’s run.
“We’re coming back,” Medenwald said.
With a possible record-breaking year in the books, many festival-goers were already looking forward to what next year has in store.