WE Fest's final day overcomes the elements

DETROIT LAKES — Mother Nature was mostly merciful to WE Fest attendees during the final day of the three-day country musical festival on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The rain didn't stop WE Festers from dancing and having fun on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Tris Anderson / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Ashley Cooke was Saturday’s first performer on the Main Stage, followed by Neal McCoy and Blackberry Smoke, all performing without a hitch despite the clouds that loomed above.

The rain held off until about 8 p.m. when the first drops began to fall and sent WE Festers scrambling for cover. The thunderstorm started to make its way across Soo Pass Ranch just 15 minutes before Gabby Barrett was set to perform on the Main Stage.

WE Fest attendees huddle under a canopy as a storm passes over Soo Pass Ranch on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Tris Anderson / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Barrett’s performance was delayed for about 45 minutes, with the singer taking the stage at about 9 p.m. and performing a full set despite the delay. Although the rain fell on the venue in brief spurts, and thunder rumbled overhead, the tumultuous weather was gone nearly as quickly as it came.

Headliner Kane Brown was the final performer of the evening, taking to the stage around 11 p.m. to much fanfare from the crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

For many WE Fest attendees, this year’s event was particularly memorable, thanks in part to country superstar Morgan Wallen’s Thursday performance.

WE Fest-goer Trevor Bingham poses for a photo. Morgan Wallen was Bingham's favorite performer during the festival's three-day run. Tris Anderson / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Trevor Bingham, who resides in Cormorant, Minnesota, was most impressed by Wallen’s set.

“It’s been crazy,” Bingham said of his three days at the festival. “Morgan Wallen was crazy.”

Ben Bergh of Duluth said that Brad Paisley’s Friday night performance was “insane” and that the entire crowd was rocking out.

Trevor Olafson and Lexi Hagen first met at WE Fest in 2022. The two became a couple shortly thereafter and were celebrating a year together at this year's WE Fest. Tris Anderson / Detroit Lakes Tribune

For WE Fest veterans Lexi Hagen and Trevor Olafson, this year's event was memorable for reasons beyond the star-studded lineup.

“We met a year ago (at WE Fest) and have been dating ever since,” Olafson said.

First-timers Wyatt Pierce and Libby Medenwald said they couldn’t have had more fun. The two spent their time camping in the area and resting in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, during the festival’s run.

Wyatt Pierce and Libby Medenwald were first-time WE Festers this year. The pair attended all three days of the country music festival and are determined to come back next year. Tris Anderson / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“We’re coming back,” Medenwald said.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a possible record-breaking year in the books, many festival-goers were already looking forward to what next year has in store.

Singer Gabby Barrett's set was delayed by about 45 minutes due to inclement weather on Saturday, Aug. 5. 2023. Despite the minor hiccup, she still performed a full set during WE Fest's final day. Tris Anderson / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Blackberry Smoke performs during WE Fest on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Tris Anderson / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Two WE Fest attendees dance to the music on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Tris Anderson / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Mya Jackson, left, and Alyssa Wilson both thoroughly enjoyed this year's WE Fest festivities. Tris Anderson / Detroit Lakes Tribune

From left: WE Festers Ben Carson, Ty Gullard and Ben Bergh. The trio attended both the Friday and Saturday WE Fest shows. Tris Anderson / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Headliner Kane Brown took to WE Fest's Main Stage at about 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Tris Anderson / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Two festival-goers pose in front of a fake cake commemorating WE Fest's 40th anniversary. Tris Anderson / Detroit Lakes Tribune

A WE Fest attendee practices line dancing on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Tris Anderson / Detroit Lakes Tribune