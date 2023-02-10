Mild temperatures continue through the weekend

Mostly clear skies will be with us today while a southwesterly breeze gradually increases. The southwesterly breeze may try to gust upwards of 30 mph tonight, which despite the mostly clear skies, will be enough to keep our temperatures from dropping much. Mostly clear skies and breezy conditions will likely continue into the day on Saturday, and the combination of these two factors will result in highs reaching into the upper-30s to lower-40s across most of the region.

Expected high temperatures and weather conditions this weekend StormTRACKER Weather

Clouds will be on the increase on Saturday Night, and this will give way to mostly cloudy skies for Sunday. Temperatures will remain fairly mild, however, with highs in the upper-30s being likely.

Rain and snow will be likely by next Tuesday as our next system begins to move towards our region.