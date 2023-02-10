99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mild temperatures continue through the weekend

Breezy conditions likely for today and Saturday

Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
February 10, 2023 09:12 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Mostly clear skies will be with us today while a southwesterly breeze gradually increases. The southwesterly breeze may try to gust upwards of 30 mph tonight, which despite the mostly clear skies, will be enough to keep our temperatures from dropping much. Mostly clear skies and breezy conditions will likely continue into the day on Saturday, and the combination of these two factors will result in highs reaching into the upper-30s to lower-40s across most of the region.

park rapids 1.JPG
Expected high temperatures and weather conditions this weekend
StormTRACKER Weather

Clouds will be on the increase on Saturday Night, and this will give way to mostly cloudy skies for Sunday. Temperatures will remain fairly mild, however, with highs in the upper-30s being likely.

Rain and snow will be likely by next Tuesday as our next system begins to move towards our region.

Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Jupiter is now known to have at least 92 moons
The 1610 discovery that Jupiter had four moons rocked the philosophical world.
February 10, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Capture.PNG
Weather
A wetter Midwest pattern is developing for February
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the changing weather patterns.
February 08, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Blowing snow.JPG
Weather
Weather gallery for February 8, 2023
Nature's beauty from a weather perspective
February 08, 2023 02:18 PM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Changing weather is far from weird
Weather changing from one kind to another within a single day is what truly defines our climate.
February 08, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler